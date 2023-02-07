ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KMOV

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Family fights for answers after St. Louis dad dies in CJC custody

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The family of a St. Louis dad who died while in custody at the St. Louis City Justice Center (CJC) wants answers about what led up to his death. Courtney McNeal was arrested and taken to the City Justice Center on September 1, 2022. On September 6, McNeal died. For almost five months, the City Justice Center’s explanation was that the 41-year-old was, “found unresponsive.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Events scheduled to remember teens killed in Lincoln County crash

LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV) -- A memorial lantern release is scheduled for Sunday at Fairgrounds Park in Troy, Missouri, to honor the memory of three teens who were killed in a car crash early Sunday northeast of Moscow Mills in Lincoln County. Participants are encouraged to arrive at 6 p.m. to...
TROY, MO
KMOV

St. Louis police car struck during second overnight accident on I-70

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis police car was struck overnight on I-70 while providing cover for another crash site. According to SLMPD, I-70 at Riverview was shut down around 12:45 a.m. Friday due to a two-vehicle crash. One of the cars caught on fire and police responded to help look for the drivers, who ran from the vehicle after the crash.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man killed in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man in his 40s was shot and killed in North City Tuesday night. Officers found the man unconscious and not breathing in the 1100 block of Riverview in the Baden neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, The homicide unit is investigating.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Victims family speaks out after fatal crash in Lincoln County

A community is in mourning after three Lincoln County High School students were killed in a crash early Sunday morning. Two others survived the wreck but are injured. Victims family speaks out after fatal crash in Lincoln …. A community is in mourning after three Lincoln County High School students...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO

