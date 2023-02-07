ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Illuminator

A controversial tax proposal to eliminate a controversial tax credit

The Louisiana Legislature will be asked to do away with a long controversial business tax break and remove the tax burden of some of the state’s highest-earning companies. How the proposals would affect the bottom line of the state and local governments, as well as individual taxpayers, is yet to be determined. Sen. Brett Allain, […] The post A controversial tax proposal to eliminate a controversial tax credit appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Fmr. La Sen. Elbert Guillory launches campaign for Lt. Gov.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, Feb. 9, Former State Senator Elbert Guillory (R) launched his campaign for Louisiana Lieutenant Governor. Guillory, who lives in Opelousas, decided to launch his campaign in Central Louisiana to make a point, that no part of Louisiana will be overlooked if he is elected to office. He said he can sell Louisiana on a regional level and believes tourism in the state needs to be decoupled from New Orleans.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Gubernatorial candidate Hunter Lundy shares his plans for state

Lake Charles native Hunter Lundy said he brings a message of hope in his bid to be Louisiana’s next governor. “People need hope and we need some change and we need improvements,” Lundy said. “We’re a wonderful state with wonderful people and interesting culture, but we’ve been talking about the same things for 50 years and we’re not doing anything about them. I’m a guy who’s going to do things and not talk about them.”
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

68-Year-Old Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced for Aiding in Filing Multiple False Tax Returns

68-Year-Old Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced for Aiding in Filing Multiple False Tax Returns. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Cynthia Bowley, age 68, of Meraux, Louisiana was sentenced on February 7, 2023, after pleading guilty to aiding and assisting in the filing of false tax returns, a violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7206(2).
MERAUX, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana is seeing economic gold at the end of the hydrogen rainbow

It’s the simplest element known to mankind, and yet the industrial web enveloping it is growing more and more complex. Hydrogen, consisting of only one proton and one electron, is a widely used feedstock for Louisiana’s heavy industrial sector. It has taken center stage here, and across the world, as a highly touted solution for decarbonization, the insider term for global efforts to reduce industrial carbon dioxide emissions.
LOUISIANA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Discovering the 10 Best Places to live in Louisiana

Best Places to live in Louisiana: It’s a known fact that Louisiana is one of the most desirable places to live in the US, offering a high standard of living, outstanding educational institutions, and a low crime rate. But it’s the rich diversity, welcoming people, culinary traditions, and gorgeous...
LOUISIANA STATE
1130 AM: The Tiger

Louisiana Myths: What Happens if You Eat Straight-Tail Crawfish?

No doubt that Louisiana crawfish are the best in the world. Wild-caught crawfish, particularly from the Atchafalaya Basin area, are still the cornerstone of the state's thriving industry. Plus there are thousands of acres of crawfish ponds managed by farmers in the Gulf Coast region that provide a seemingly never-ending supply, annually harvesting 100 million pounds or more.
LOUISIANA STATE
lailluminator.com

Louisiana Legislature is quietly sitting on $106 million in reserve funding

The Louisiana Legislature ended its last budget cycle June 30 with $106.5 million worth of reserve funding, according to audits the Legislative Auditor recently released. The lawmakers’ reserve funding has gone largely untouched for years and is rarely discussed during debates about state spending. In fact, legislators complain when other agencies keep any unallocated cash on hand, let alone over $100 million.
LOUISIANA STATE

