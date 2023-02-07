Read full article on original website
Related
A controversial tax proposal to eliminate a controversial tax credit
The Louisiana Legislature will be asked to do away with a long controversial business tax break and remove the tax burden of some of the state’s highest-earning companies. How the proposals would affect the bottom line of the state and local governments, as well as individual taxpayers, is yet to be determined. Sen. Brett Allain, […] The post A controversial tax proposal to eliminate a controversial tax credit appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
kalb.com
Fmr. La Sen. Elbert Guillory launches campaign for Lt. Gov.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, Feb. 9, Former State Senator Elbert Guillory (R) launched his campaign for Louisiana Lieutenant Governor. Guillory, who lives in Opelousas, decided to launch his campaign in Central Louisiana to make a point, that no part of Louisiana will be overlooked if he is elected to office. He said he can sell Louisiana on a regional level and believes tourism in the state needs to be decoupled from New Orleans.
Governor Edwards signs insurance incentive fund
Gov. Edwards has announced the signing of the insurance special session bills into law
New Orleans Representative Files Bill to Make Recreational Marijuana Legal in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - The fight to legalize recreational marijuana in the state will continue in the upcoming Louisiana Legislative Session as a New Orleans representative has filed the first in a package of bills that would do so. ...
Lake Charles American Press
Gubernatorial candidate Hunter Lundy shares his plans for state
Lake Charles native Hunter Lundy said he brings a message of hope in his bid to be Louisiana’s next governor. “People need hope and we need some change and we need improvements,” Lundy said. “We’re a wonderful state with wonderful people and interesting culture, but we’ve been talking about the same things for 50 years and we’re not doing anything about them. I’m a guy who’s going to do things and not talk about them.”
68-Year-Old Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced for Aiding in Filing Multiple False Tax Returns
68-Year-Old Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced for Aiding in Filing Multiple False Tax Returns. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Cynthia Bowley, age 68, of Meraux, Louisiana was sentenced on February 7, 2023, after pleading guilty to aiding and assisting in the filing of false tax returns, a violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7206(2).
Multi-million dollar mega grant given to replace I-10 bridge
The Louisiana Department of Transportation has announced a new $150 million mega-grant for upgrades to the Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles.
NOLA.com
Louisiana is seeing economic gold at the end of the hydrogen rainbow
It’s the simplest element known to mankind, and yet the industrial web enveloping it is growing more and more complex. Hydrogen, consisting of only one proton and one electron, is a widely used feedstock for Louisiana’s heavy industrial sector. It has taken center stage here, and across the world, as a highly touted solution for decarbonization, the insider term for global efforts to reduce industrial carbon dioxide emissions.
nomadlawyer.org
Discovering the 10 Best Places to live in Louisiana
Best Places to live in Louisiana: It’s a known fact that Louisiana is one of the most desirable places to live in the US, offering a high standard of living, outstanding educational institutions, and a low crime rate. But it’s the rich diversity, welcoming people, culinary traditions, and gorgeous...
Louisiana Myths: What Happens if You Eat Straight-Tail Crawfish?
No doubt that Louisiana crawfish are the best in the world. Wild-caught crawfish, particularly from the Atchafalaya Basin area, are still the cornerstone of the state's thriving industry. Plus there are thousands of acres of crawfish ponds managed by farmers in the Gulf Coast region that provide a seemingly never-ending supply, annually harvesting 100 million pounds or more.
Louisiana Lottery Confirms State's Latest Powerball Winners
We now know the point of purchase location for Louisiana's latest Powerball winner.
NOLA.com
Meet Queen Virginia: Louisianans celebrate Washington Mardi Gras at glittering Carnival ball
About 3,000 guests attended the 75th annual Washington Mardi Gras Saturday Night Ball on Jan. 28 at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. The theme of the ball was "Louisiana: The Steel Magnolia." Reigning as the queen of the ball was Virginia Grace Mills, daughter of Catherine and Carter Mills...
Four More Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close in 2023
Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing four more of its Louisiana stores in 2023, bringing the total to six closures by the end of the year.
The Top 10 Fastest Growing Cities In Louisiana
Louisiana has a lot to offer people wanting to move to the Bayou State. Our food, culture, hunting/fishing, and people are second to none. To see more of the fastest-growing cities in Louisiana, click here. Top Ten Louisiana Cities To Retire In.
Governor John Bel Edwards’ Hometown Gets Roasted on Social Media Over New City Welcome Sign
The town of Amite in southeastern Louisiana has lots to be proud of. For one, the Tangipahoa Parish town is the seat of the parish. It's also home to the beautiful Blythewood Plantation House and the hometown of current Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith.
Department of Wildlife Makes Several Arrests in Acadiana
South Louisiana was a hot spot for bad behavior in the outdoors over the past few weeks.
theadvocate.com
First NBC Bank founder Ashton Ryan guilty of fraud in Louisiana's largest ever bank failure
Six years after First NBC Bank's dramatic collapse, a federal jury on Thursday found Ashton Ryan, Jr., its former president and CEO, guilty on 46 counts of bank fraud, conspiracy and other charges in a stunning fall for one of New Orleans' most prominent citizens. Ryan, clad in a somber...
fox8live.com
Jefferson Parish coroner who attended State of the Union address glad for attention to fentanyl
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - During his State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Biden called for more stringent measures to control the influx of deadly illicit fentanyl. The remarks drew cheers and jeers along partisan lines. “Fentanyl is killing 70,000 Americans a year,” Biden said, calling for more surveillance...
What Month and What Time are Tornadoes Most Likely in Louisiana?
Louisiana experienced strong storms and possible tornadoes yesterday, but what month and at what time of day are these devastating storms most likely to occur?
lailluminator.com
Louisiana Legislature is quietly sitting on $106 million in reserve funding
The Louisiana Legislature ended its last budget cycle June 30 with $106.5 million worth of reserve funding, according to audits the Legislative Auditor recently released. The lawmakers’ reserve funding has gone largely untouched for years and is rarely discussed during debates about state spending. In fact, legislators complain when other agencies keep any unallocated cash on hand, let alone over $100 million.
Comments / 1