ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
NPR

Emergency services in Mifflin County, Pa., freed a child from a cake pan

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Emergency services in Mifflin County, Pa., are being praised for saving a child from a cake pan. It all started when a 2-year-old named Quinnley was playing with an angel food cake pan with a detachable bottom that had been removed. Quinnley put her head through the pan, and got stuck. Her mother tried but couldn't get her head out, so she called in firefighters, who used tin snips to free the toddler. Don't worry, Quinnley's just fine. It's MORNING EDITION.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
NPR

There's a push to change zoning laws to create more affordable housing

Single-family homes define America's suburbs, and they've been mandated by law for generations. Now some states and cities are changing that to try and create more affordable housing. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. A severe housing shortage in the U.S. means many people can't afford to buy homes in their communities. To...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy