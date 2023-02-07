Today, as key parental rights legislation crosses into the Virginia Senate, parents from around the state rallied in support of legislators’ efforts to respect parents’ rights to have a say in what their kids experience at school—especially when it concerns explicit content in library books or outside speakers coming into the classrooms. Hosted by The Family Foundation, the press conference was as part of Parental Rights Day (or “Mama Bear Day”) at the State Capitol. “We should have the right to know what’s going on … rather than be treated as an afterthought,” said Susan Roberson, a grandmother of 10 from Chesterfield County. “I am not here to bash public schools, but I do think there needs to be a better balance on the parental rights issues.” (Two of her grandchildren live with her and attend local public schools).

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO