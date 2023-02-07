Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia House rejects mandatory livestreaming bill as localities warn of six-figure costs
When faced with the prospect of having to livestream and archive video of public meetings, local governments across Virginia had wildly different ideas about what it might cost. The town of Marion estimated it’d have to spend $300,000 in the near term on “hiring personnel to operate, maintain, and log sessions, plus equipment purchase and […] The post Virginia House rejects mandatory livestreaming bill as localities warn of six-figure costs appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
The Virginia Energy Plan is a start. Now we need lawmakers to support Virginia families and our communities
The General Assembly should approve bills allowing shared solar projects. The post The Virginia Energy Plan is a start. Now we need lawmakers to support Virginia families and our communities appeared first on Cardinal News.
Three interesting bills of the week: menstrual health data, spying and K-9s in schools
Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury takes a look at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session. Senate Bill 852: Prohibiting search warrants for menstrual health data This legislation by Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, would […] The post Three interesting bills of the week: menstrual health data, spying and K-9s in schools appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
royalexaminer.com
Reeves bill to declare fentanyl as a weapon of terrorism overwhelmingly passes Va Senate
“This issue is one we simply cannot afford to politicize. Not two weeks ago, a 17-year-old high school girl in my district overdosed on fentanyl-laced pills sold to her as Percocet. Just one week ago, another young teen in Arlington died of a fentanyl overdose. This drug is killing our youth… I’ve seen first-hand during my time as a narcotics detective just how drastically opioids can affect families.”
fox5dc.com
Virginia bill could require mental health courses in public schools
A new bill that is generating strong support in Virginia would require public schools to offer mental health courses. FOX 5's Sierra Fox tells us about the proposal, and when it could go into place.
NBC 29 News
Delegate Hudson arguing for more funds to go to Virginia’s schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thursday, February 9, marked Budget Day in Richmond, and tax breaks and teacher pay are two of the topics state legislators are discussing. “My top priority is public education,” 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson (D) said. “If you’re somebody who just found out your property tax bill is going up and you also care about public education, you should be pointing a finger at the state saying, ‘Why are you cutting taxes for the biggest corporations?’”
Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits
By Hollyann Purvis / Capital News Service RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of […] The post Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Yes, IRS says wait to file taxes in some states, including Virginia
WASHINGTON — Some people who received tax rebates or other relief payments from their state in 2022 are experiencing confusion while trying to file their income tax returns. “So I tried to sit down this morning for a fun game of Do Your Taxes, but turns out the IRS hasn’t decided if California’s Middle Class Tax Relief payments are taxable or not,” one person wrote in a tweet on Feb. 5.
cbs19news
Advocacy group says anti-LGBTQ+ bills pass Virginia House of Delegates
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A decision by the Virginia House of Delegates to pass two anti-LGBTQ+ bills has members of an advocacy group concerned. These bills, known as HB1387 and HB2432, which were passed by the House on Tuesday, both impact LGBTQ+ students and athletes. HB1387 specifically targets transgender...
'Cheaply smeared': Youngkin education appointee rejected by Virginia Democrats fights back
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) blasted Democrats after the Virginia state Senate rejected three of his nominees, including an Indian immigrant he nominated to the board of education.
basketballinsiders.com
Virginia edges closer to once more allowing promotional deductions when calculating adjusted gross revenue
Virginia is a step closer to reintroducing some level of promotional deductions being allowed for the calculation of adjusted gross revenue after Senator Jeremy S. McPike’s Bill SB 1142 passed the Senate by a vote of 31-7. What does the Virginia bill state?. The bill, introduced in January sought...
The gray, hazy future of recreational marijuana in Virginia
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than 20 months after legalizing marijuana in Virginia, lawmakers are grappling with a gray area when it comes to cannabis. A person can have, grow, possess, and share up to one ounce of marijuana, but the state has not established a legal means of acquiring the product for non-medical uses.
Bill to require defibrillators in schools passes Virginia Senate
About a month after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Senate of Virginia has passed a bill that would require Automated External Defibrillator (AED) machines in all of the Commonwealth's schools.
What to know about the expiration of Virginia's emergency SNAP allotments
NORFOLK, Va. — A years-long expansion in helping feed many Virginia families will soon come to an end. Next week on Feb. 16 will be the last emergency allotment of benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. The COVID-19 pandemic spurred the initial emergency allotments nationwide through...
Virginia Natural Gas billing error leaves customers uneasy
Some Virginia Natural Gas customers may have noticed something wrong with their bill recently after a billing error in January led to people who have auto-pay turned on receiving a bill that says they didn't pay.
Bill requiring AEDs in public schools moving forward in Virginia
The Virginia Senate passed a bill requiring public elementary and secondary schools to obtain automated external defibrillators (AEDs) — devices that can analyze the heart’s rhythm and automatically deliver an electrical shock to restore normal rhythm.
theroanokestar.com
Virginia Parents Tired Of Being An ‘Afterthought’ In Public Schools
Today, as key parental rights legislation crosses into the Virginia Senate, parents from around the state rallied in support of legislators’ efforts to respect parents’ rights to have a say in what their kids experience at school—especially when it concerns explicit content in library books or outside speakers coming into the classrooms. Hosted by The Family Foundation, the press conference was as part of Parental Rights Day (or “Mama Bear Day”) at the State Capitol. “We should have the right to know what’s going on … rather than be treated as an afterthought,” said Susan Roberson, a grandmother of 10 from Chesterfield County. “I am not here to bash public schools, but I do think there needs to be a better balance on the parental rights issues.” (Two of her grandchildren live with her and attend local public schools).
Virginia pharmacist convicted in $1M Medicare fraud scheme
A Virginia pharmacist was convicted Thursday by a federal jury in Florida for his role in defrauding Medicare of more than $1 million in prescription drug benefits, the Justice Department announced.
wmra.org
State lawmakers work to remedy funding for local schools
Virginia lawmakers are currently working to ensure that local school districts do not face a shortfall in state funding. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Two Fridays ago, superintendents across the Commonwealth were informed that there was a mistake in the calculation tool that local school districts had used to determine how much funding to expect from the state. As the Virginia Mercury reported, the budget flaw would have given public schools $201 million less than previous projections for the current and upcoming fiscal year.
New Pittsburgh Courier
PROPERTY IS POWER: What you need to know about VA loans
In the early years of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) program, only active-duty service members and returning vets were eligible for a VA loan. But now, the VA has extended the program to include servicemembers of the National Guard and the Army Reserve, surviving spouses, and some cadets. The VA program was meant to foster homeownership but has failed due to the dissemination of misleading and incorrect information. The myths and misconceptions surrounding veterans’ eligibility for the program after receiving their first VA loan don’t seem to go away, causing some veterans to miss out on the opportunity to become homeowners. The passing of outdated information from past beneficiaries is another concerning issue. This article seeks to equip you with the latest guidelines from VA regarding your eligibility and options regarding the VA loan program.
Comments / 2