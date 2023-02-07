ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

abc27.com

Lancaster Police arrest juveniles for possessing firearms

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Police announced they have arrested two juveniles who were in possession of firearms. Police say that around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, an officer with the department observed a group of three individuals on Pershing Avenue matching the description of suspects involved in a shots fired incident that occurred early in the day.
local21news.com

PSP searching for alleged gift card thief in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has allegedly stolen $1,000 in gift cards from a Family Dollar store in Guilford Township according to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS). Officials say the incident happened Dec. 20, 2022, around 4:24 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Lincoln Way East. The...
GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pair steals more than $2,000 of merchandise from department store

Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are looking for a male and female suspect who stole more than $2,000 of clothing and other merchandise from a Snyder County department store. Police received a theft report on Jan. 30 from Kohl's at Monroe Marketplace in Monroe Township. The two unknown suspects were seen walking out of the store with the merchandise valued at $2,087.50 Police are investigating. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One injured in Lebanon shooting

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was injured after an apparent shooting in Lebanon on Thursday, Feb. 9. According to Lebanon City Police, officers were dispatched to the area of 8th Street and Cumberland Street for a report of a gunshot victim around 6:57 p.m. When officers arrived, police...
LEBANON, PA
WTAJ

Police warn about utility scam after Huntingdon County case

(WTAJ) — State police are warning about a scam involving utility companies with cases popping up across the state, including one in Huntingdon County. Cases show scammers are posing as utility workers to distract homeowners while someone else gains entry to their homes. State Police Trooper Jacob Rhymestine said companies like Penelec, People’s Gas and […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Bomb threat evacuates Strong Industries in Northumberland County

POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police closed down Route 11 in Point Township, Northumberland County on Thursday while they investigated a reported bomb threat in the parking lot of Strong Industries. According to police chief Craig Lutcher, a bomb threat was called in around 12:15 on Thursday in the 3200 block of Point Township […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon Police arrest suspect in two shootings

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lebanon City Police Department, a 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with two shootings. Police say the first shooting happened on Tuesday, Jan. 17 on the 700 block of Lehman Street at around 5:30 p.m. A second shooting took place on the...
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man convicted after delivering drugs resulting in death

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Harrisburg was convicted of drug delivery resulting in death, as well as criminal use of a communication facility in Lancaster County Court on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office stated that 29-year-old Thomas Wiley Jr. of the 100 block...
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Messy bathroom incident causes thousands in damages

Shamokin, Pa. — A loss prevention manager a Walmart discovered an injured man coming out of a bathroom after hearing a gunshot at the back of the store. With blood dripping from his leg, Louis Ortiz-Lopez was spotted by the employee as he attempted to walk away, leaving a trail of blood, police said. The 43-year-old Ortiz-Lopez was treated for a gunshot wound at the store just after 9 a.m. on Jan. 4 when EMS and Coal Township Police were called, according to the affidavit. ...
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Over $10K in catalytic converters stolen in central PA

KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information regarding several catalytic converters worth over $10,000 that were stolen from a business in Union County. According to PSP, troopers responded to a reported theft at Bill Mark’s Auto Sales located at 8861 Westbranch Highway in Kelly Township, Union County. State troopers […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County man wanted for allegedly stealing, pawning TVs

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata man is wanted for allegedly stealing four televisions and pawning them. Ephrata Police say on two occasions, William Kump allegedly walked out of the Ephrata Walmart with flat-screen televisions. During both occasions, police say Kump allegedly took two televisions and walked past the registers without paying.
EPHRATA, PA
abc27.com

Police find missing York County woman safe

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern York Regional Police were looking for a woman missing in York County who may be at special risk of harm or injury. The 18 year old has since been found safe. Police say the woman entered a Lyft vehicle at 7 p.m....
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

State Police searching for truck, gas thieves

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for two suspects allegedly involved in the theft of a truck and gas in Juniata County. State Police say a male suspect entered someone's garage in the 300 block of Stuffer Road in Turbett Township and drove away in the victim's 2004 single-cab Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck.
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania man dead after fatal Lancaster County crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Nottingham man died in a fatal two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Feb. 8 after he collided head-on with a tractor-trailer. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 61-year-old Mark Slobodjian of Nottingham was driving a Chevrolet Equinox, traveling southbound on Lancaster Pike. A tractor-trailer was traveling...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

