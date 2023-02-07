Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Man in possession of stolen firearm and drugs strikes police car on active call
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was allegedly in possession of a stolen firearm, as well as cocaine and marijuana, struck a police car as he tried to navigate around emergency vehicles that were responding to a call with their lights activated. According to the Lower Allen...
abc27.com
Lancaster Police arrest juveniles for possessing firearms
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Police announced they have arrested two juveniles who were in possession of firearms. Police say that around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, an officer with the department observed a group of three individuals on Pershing Avenue matching the description of suspects involved in a shots fired incident that occurred early in the day.
local21news.com
PSP searching for alleged gift card thief in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has allegedly stolen $1,000 in gift cards from a Family Dollar store in Guilford Township according to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS). Officials say the incident happened Dec. 20, 2022, around 4:24 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Lincoln Way East. The...
Pair steals more than $2,000 of merchandise from department store
Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are looking for a male and female suspect who stole more than $2,000 of clothing and other merchandise from a Snyder County department store. Police received a theft report on Jan. 30 from Kohl's at Monroe Marketplace in Monroe Township. The two unknown suspects were seen walking out of the store with the merchandise valued at $2,087.50 Police are investigating. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
abc27.com
One injured in Lebanon shooting
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was injured after an apparent shooting in Lebanon on Thursday, Feb. 9. According to Lebanon City Police, officers were dispatched to the area of 8th Street and Cumberland Street for a report of a gunshot victim around 6:57 p.m. When officers arrived, police...
Police warn about utility scam after Huntingdon County case
(WTAJ) — State police are warning about a scam involving utility companies with cases popping up across the state, including one in Huntingdon County. Cases show scammers are posing as utility workers to distract homeowners while someone else gains entry to their homes. State Police Trooper Jacob Rhymestine said companies like Penelec, People’s Gas and […]
abc27.com
Police investigating Lancaster County homicide, suspect in custody
COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a homicide with a suspect in custody. Columbia Borough Police say officers began an investigation after a deceased person was found inside a residence on the 500 block of Ave. H around 8:18 a.m. A suspect is in...
Bomb threat evacuates Strong Industries in Northumberland County
POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police closed down Route 11 in Point Township, Northumberland County on Thursday while they investigated a reported bomb threat in the parking lot of Strong Industries. According to police chief Craig Lutcher, a bomb threat was called in around 12:15 on Thursday in the 3200 block of Point Township […]
abc27.com
Lebanon Police arrest suspect in two shootings
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lebanon City Police Department, a 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with two shootings. Police say the first shooting happened on Tuesday, Jan. 17 on the 700 block of Lehman Street at around 5:30 p.m. A second shooting took place on the...
abc27.com
Harrisburg man convicted after delivering drugs resulting in death
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Harrisburg was convicted of drug delivery resulting in death, as well as criminal use of a communication facility in Lancaster County Court on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office stated that 29-year-old Thomas Wiley Jr. of the 100 block...
Messy bathroom incident causes thousands in damages
Shamokin, Pa. — A loss prevention manager a Walmart discovered an injured man coming out of a bathroom after hearing a gunshot at the back of the store. With blood dripping from his leg, Louis Ortiz-Lopez was spotted by the employee as he attempted to walk away, leaving a trail of blood, police said. The 43-year-old Ortiz-Lopez was treated for a gunshot wound at the store just after 9 a.m. on Jan. 4 when EMS and Coal Township Police were called, according to the affidavit. ...
Over $10K in catalytic converters stolen in central PA
KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information regarding several catalytic converters worth over $10,000 that were stolen from a business in Union County. According to PSP, troopers responded to a reported theft at Bill Mark’s Auto Sales located at 8861 Westbranch Highway in Kelly Township, Union County. State troopers […]
Police drop charges against Carlisle teen arrested in December Dollar General armed robbery
Pennsylvania State Police and Cumberland County prosecutors have reversed course and dropped all charges against a 16-year-old Carlisle teen arrested last week as one of two suspects in a Dec. 11 armed robbery at a Cumberland County Dollar General store. The charges against Isiah Rall, of the first block of...
abc27.com
Chambersburg police looking for man, wanted for alleged terroristic threats
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A New York man is wanted for allegedly making terroristic threats towards a woman and her family in Chambersburg. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, 28-year-old Jeysen Sime is wanted by police after allegedly making threats to kill a woman and her family. Sime is...
abc27.com
Lancaster County man wanted for allegedly stealing, pawning TVs
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata man is wanted for allegedly stealing four televisions and pawning them. Ephrata Police say on two occasions, William Kump allegedly walked out of the Ephrata Walmart with flat-screen televisions. During both occasions, police say Kump allegedly took two televisions and walked past the registers without paying.
abc27.com
Pa. State Police investigating after two dogs shot in Lancaster yard
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the shooting of two dogs who were in their yard. As a result of the shooting one of the dogs died and one of the dogs was injured. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, on Feb. 1 at around...
abc27.com
Police find missing York County woman safe
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern York Regional Police were looking for a woman missing in York County who may be at special risk of harm or injury. The 18 year old has since been found safe. Police say the woman entered a Lyft vehicle at 7 p.m....
abc27.com
Man charged after allegedly fleeing police officer, barricading himself in Harrisburg home
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, a man was arrested after he allegedly fled police and then barricaded himself in his home with a knife after police attempted to take him into custody on a previously existing warrant. On Feb. 4, the Lower...
State Police searching for truck, gas thieves
JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for two suspects allegedly involved in the theft of a truck and gas in Juniata County. State Police say a male suspect entered someone's garage in the 300 block of Stuffer Road in Turbett Township and drove away in the victim's 2004 single-cab Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania man dead after fatal Lancaster County crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Nottingham man died in a fatal two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Feb. 8 after he collided head-on with a tractor-trailer. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 61-year-old Mark Slobodjian of Nottingham was driving a Chevrolet Equinox, traveling southbound on Lancaster Pike. A tractor-trailer was traveling...
