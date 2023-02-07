SACRAMENTO – A Sacramento student says someone tried to grab them while they were on the way to school this week. The incident happened Thursday morning. In a statement sent to John Still School families, officials say the student reported that they were off campus but on their way to school when the suspect approached them. The student hurried to campus and reported the incident. Sacramento police were then notified, the school district says, but the suspect has not been found. Increased security was present at dismissal on Thursday due to the incident. School officials are urging students to try and travel in groups when walking to and from school whenever possible.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO