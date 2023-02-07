Read full article on original website
"There's nothing like it out there," says Inventor in Stockton who Created Solar-Powered TricyclejoemoodyStockton, CA
Deadly Shooting in Downtown Stockton Leaves One Dead and Three InjuredcreteStockton, CA
Comedy Club Coming Soon to Manteca CAMichelsen ReportManteca, CA
Did the Stanislaus family court overlook abusive behavior when granting father full custody?Robert J HansenModesto, CA
Shooting in Lodi under investigation
LODI, Calif. — Police have opened an investigation into a shooting in Lodi. Few details surrounding the shooting and what led up to it are available at this time. A watch commander for the Lodi Police Department confirmed authorities were investigating the shooting along the 100 block of South Washington Street, near East Oak Street. The shooting was reported around 5:23 p.m.
KTVU FOX 2
Two adults arrested for allegedly jumping in fight at East Bay middle school
SAN PABLO, Calif. - Two adults were arrested Monday for allegedly jumping into a fight involving students at a San Pablo middle school. Keiry Huezo told KTVU that her daughter, a 7th grader at Helms Middle School, was seen on video being pounded by four people inside a girl's restroom.
mymotherlode.com
Sonora High Shooting Suspect Found Guilty Of First-Degree Murder
Sonora, CA — A Tuolumne County jury found Joshua Rodriguez, the triggerman in the Sonora High School parking lot shooting, guilty as charged on Thursday afternoon. The Tuolumne County jury of nine women and three men deliberated for about ten hours across two days before returning to the courtroom with their decision. They found 22-year-old Rodriguez of Tuolumne guilty of first-degree murder for the shooting death of 17-year-old Eric Aguiar of Sonora. As earlier reported here, when Aguiar was shot to death in his vehicle on September 16, 2020, there were also three other people in the vehicle. Rodriguez was arrested in Centerville, Utah, by police, who reported he was found hiding out in the backyard of a residence on September 26, 2020, as detailed here.
"He didn't deserve this": Family grieves, search continues for suspect in Modesto deadly hit-and-run
MODESTO -- A busy intersection one block away from Wilson Elementary School was the scene of a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. It happened at Yosemite Boulevard and Santa Ana Avenue. Police say the driver responsible still has not come forward and investigators have not yet released a description of the vehicle. The man killed was 68-year-old Ronald "Ronnie" Swindle. Family members told CBS13 the day following his death that they want him to be remembered as funny, kind and someone who marched to the beat of his own drum. "He was a good man, he had a big heart," said...
goldrushcam.com
Two Murder Suspects Arrested in Folsom for the Shooting Death of Monte Jordan in Fresno on August 27, 2022
February 9, 2023 – The Fresno Police Department reported that two subjects have been arrested for the 2022 murder of victim Monte Jordan. Shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, 20-year-old Monte Jordan was fatally shot in the parking lot of 4498 North Cornelia Avenue. Homicide detectives received tips on a vehicle involved in the murder. During the investigation, detectives served over twenty search warrants for residential, cell phone, and social media accounts. They also recovered the suspect vehicle used in the murder in Washington. Detectives identified 18-year-old Gerald Turner and his 18-year-old girlfriend, Marella Reid, as the suspects responsible for Jordan’s death. Investigators tracked the suspects to Folsom, California, where they were taken into custody with the assistance of the Sacramento Police Department.
3-year-old identified as officials investigate his death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 3-year-old who died at Motel 6 on 30th Street Tuesday has been identified as Jetakhia Conway by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office. There is no information on what caused the child's death. Crews with the Sacramento Fire Department responded to reports of an unresponsive 3-year-old...
Shooting involving police under investigation in North Sacramento
(KTXL) — Police are investigating a shooting that involved an officer that occurred in North Sacramento Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said that Wednesday morning a masked suspect had stolen a vehicle in the 100 block of Stanford Avenue in North Sacramento. Then, on Thursday morning, officers found the stolen car near Cantalier […]
Family of man who died in Sacramento County Sheriff’s custody files federal lawsuit
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The family of a man who died after an arrest by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies is now suing the County in federal court. 48-year-old Sherrano Stingley died in the hospital on Dec. 16, after an arrest by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies in the early morning of Dec. 6 left him unconscious.
'Shots were meant to kill' | Closing arguments begin in death of Stockton fire captain
STOCKTON, Calif. — Powerful words were delivered inside the San Joaquin County Superior Courthouse in Downtown Stockton during closing arguments in the murder trial of Robert Somerville. Before a jury, San Joaquin County Deputy District Attorney Elton Grau dramatically pounded his fist five times to emphasize the number of...
Student says someone tried to grab them while walking to school in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – A Sacramento student says someone tried to grab them while they were on the way to school this week. The incident happened Thursday morning. In a statement sent to John Still School families, officials say the student reported that they were off campus but on their way to school when the suspect approached them. The student hurried to campus and reported the incident. Sacramento police were then notified, the school district says, but the suspect has not been found. Increased security was present at dismissal on Thursday due to the incident. School officials are urging students to try and travel in groups when walking to and from school whenever possible.
2 arrested in connection with Vacaville apartment complex shooting
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Two people were arrested Wednesday after detectives served a search warrant in relation to an earlier shooting in Vacaville, according to police. Abrahan Angulo Torres, 22 from Napa, and Elissia Vega, 23 from Vacaville, were arrested after a high-risk search warrant was served in the 1200 block of Trower Avenue in Napa, according to the Vacaville Police Department.
Beloved bakery owner in grave condition following Oakland robbery
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman is in critical condition following a violent altercation with thieves in Oakland, investigators said. The victim was identified by friends as Jen Angel, who owns a beloved local bakery, Angel Cakes. Angel remained in the hospital on Wednesday, more than 48 hours after she was reportedly dragged by a […]
5 dead after Hwy 160 crash in Sacramento County
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Five people are dead after a solo-vehicle crash along Highway 160 Thursday evening. Officer Mark Leavitt, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, said the crash was reported just before 5:30 p.m., about a mile south of Freeport Bridge. Leavitt said an Escalade hit a tree and the collision ultimately killed three women and two men.
2 wanted for Fresno homicide arrested in Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif. — Two people wanted for murder in Fresno were arrested in Folsom this week. According to a news release, the homicide happened on Aug. 27, 2022, in the parking lot of an apartment complex on North Cornelia Avenue in Fresno. The victim was 20-year-old Monte Jordan. The...
KCRA.com
Family seeks answers after 21-year-old woman found dead in Sacramento motel
Family members of Kiarra Hollwager, a woman who was found dead at a Sacramento motel, are seeking answers as to what happened to her. Loved ones held a vigil Thursday night for the 21-year-old woman at the Royal 8 Motel on 6448 Stockton Boulevard where she was found last weekend.
Man killed in Modesto hit-and-run
MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police officers are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash just before 7 a.m. Wednesday. Officers arrived on Yosemite Boulevard at Santa Ana Avenue after getting reports of a person being hit by a car that later drove away from the scene.
Roseville shooting leaves no leads, police say
(KTXL) — A shooting in Roseville on Tuesday evening has the Roseville Police Department looking for potential leads, according to a post from the police department. – Video above: Safety concerns at Howe Avenue Safeway A 6:15 p.m., a call came into police of a shooting in the area of 4th Street and C Street […]
sjvsun.com
Hack attack forces Modesto Police off computers, back onto radio, report says.
An attack on City of Modesto computer systems has left the Modesto Police Department embracing “old school policing” techniques to manage calls for service and transporting of criminals for a number of days. Officers, who were usually equipped with mounted computers to access information, are now relying. Driving...
Sacramento thrift store serves as makeshift funeral home for homeless woman hit by car
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento thrift store has been serving as a makeshift funeral home for a disabled homeless woman who lived and worked there for years. America Thrift Shop, located on Franklin Blvd near 21st Avenue, has been honoring the memory of the late Insuk "Suki" Lancaster. Alfredo...
'We're here for them' | Stockton police chief reassures businesses after deadly shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — With several other officers in tow, Stockton Police Chief Stan McFadden went door to door talking to merchants, owners and customers in the popular, two-story Waterfront Warehouse retail building on W. Weber Avenue. "This is a way of us reconnecting after trauma, where we talk to...
