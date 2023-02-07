ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VikingsTerritory

The 3 Longtime Vikings Who Could Be Traded

Let’s get you caught up on the Minnesota Vikings offseason. The team hired Brian Flores as defensive coordinator on Monday and will make a decision on extending — or not extending — Kirk Cousins’ contract in the next five weeks. Those are the first two mammoth dominos of the offseason, beyond the shadow of a doubt.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Rick Spielman Caused a Delay on Vikings DC Search

The Minnesota Vikings had one of the worst defenses in the NFL in the 2022 season. It was the main reason for the unexpected and early playoff exit. The good news? The Vikings leadership had no option but to take drastic steps. Their first action was parting ways with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Larry E Lambert

Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct

ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the past on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Broke the Internet

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins dusted off his “Kirko Chainz” persona on Thursday night, breaking into a tune in front of the NFL’s Honor Ceremony capacity crowd — and live national audience. Cousins shared the stage with show host and singer Kelly Clarkson, and the rest...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers

The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy