How anxiety affects the body: 5 physical symptoms, according to science
From tension headaches to digestive issues, here’s how anxiety affects the body.
theeverygirl.com
Should I Take CBD or Melatonin Before Bed?
You’ve tried taking a relaxing soak, cutting off your caffeine habit at 3 p.m., and resisting the urge to TikTok the night away (a feat in and of it self)—all in the name of a good night’s sleep—yet the quest for quality shut-eye continues. Thanks to the $64 billion a year the sleep aid market rakes in, we’ve got our pick of natural sleep supplements that promise a one-way ticket to dreamland. But arguably the top picks that people are adding to their sleep checklist? CBD and melatonin. The question is, which is better to take before bed: CBD for sleep or melatonin for sleep? I sought out experts to put the sleep debate to rest (pun intended). Read on to find out whether CBD or melatonin came out on top to land you in Snooze City.
What Are Herbal Cigarettes And Are They Actually Better For You?
Opting for herbal cigarettes may sound like a healthier choice than traditional cigarettes. But health experts want you to reconsider.
Does Cannabis Cause Or Treat Anxiety?
This article was originally published on The Cannabis Community and appears here with permission. As more states legalize cannabis for medicinal and recreational purposes, an increasing number of people are turning to it to treat anxiety and Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD). According to some research, cannabis consumption can cause anxiety symptoms. However, other studies suggest that, when used carefully, cannabis can help with anxiety symptoms. Continue reading to learn more about the connection between cannabis and anxiety.
Best Melatonin For Adults: 10 Products to Help You Fall Asleep
Life & Style Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Are you just one more bad night’s sleep from turning into one of the Living Dead? Does traditional sleep medicine (like sleeping pills) make you feel so groggy the next day, even a bucket of coffee...
psychologytoday.com
What Are the "Next Day" Effects of Cannabis Use?
Regular users appear to be more tolerant to the cognitive-impairing effects of THC. Two studies confirmed that high doses of inhaled THC did not impair next day performance. A review of studies found little high-quality evidence that cannabis use impairs next day performance. Every year, about 200 million people use...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Cannabis can be a game changer for those with chronic pain
Cannabis has a variety of effects that we can benefit from, even if we would not consider ourselves of the stoner variety. I first became interested in cannabis after hearing about how it helps individuals with chronic pain. I have severe scoliosis, with two major curves, so my spine looks like a backward capital S, and I received corrective surgery in 2015 to lessen the curvature at the bottom.
pharmacytimes.com
Study Finds Nearly 3 in 10 Individuals With Chronic Pain Use Cannabis
Most individuals who used cannabis to manage their chronic pain reported using it in place of other pain medications, including opioids. As more states begin to legalize or relax restrictions on cannabis, it has become more widely used for the treatment of chronic pain. A new study sought to identify whether cannabis can serve as a substitute for prescription opioids or other pain treatments.
suggest.com
labroots.com
Cannabis and People Over 65
For most people, when they overdo it on cannabis, they consume too much due inexperience, or to the delay in the onset time of their original dose. They think that their first dose is ineffective, as they don’t immediately feel anything, so they consume more doses. As a result, when the effects finally do kick in, the user is overwhelmed. They get too high, they green out, and need several hours to come down from the extreme effects, oftentimes experiencing anxiety or paranoia in the meantime.
Medical News Today
Could sleep medications increase dementia risk?
Sleep disturbances, which are common as people get older, have been associated with an increased risk of all types of dementia. According to the CDC, more than 10% of older adults in the United States take medications most days to help them sleep. A new study has found that, particularly...
Borderline Personality Disorder Sufferers Find Relief With Cannabis Treatment
A new study, which could provide some hope for people suffering from borderline personality disorder (BPD) reveals marijuana’s potential to mitigate some of the symptoms. What is BPD and how common it is? BPD, also known as an emotionally unstable personality disorder (EUPD) is a mental health problem that causes a variety of symptoms, which could be grouped into 4 main areas: 1) emotional instability, 2) disturbed patterns of thinking or perception, 3) impulsive behavior and 4) impaired social functioning.
labroots.com
Why We Process Edibles Differently Than Smoked Cannabis
Whether you prefer to ingest THC by smoking cannabis or consuming edibles, you may experience your high differently. When users eat edibles, the effects take much longer to kick in – sometimes hours – but the high will be more intense than that of smoking cannabis, and last much longer. However, when you smoke weed, the high will take effect within minutes, also wearing off more quickly.
verywellmind.com
How To Get Out of a Depressive Episode
During the course of our lifetime, It’s normal to experience a temporary funk of melancholic sadness. However, a chronically low mood marked with diminishing functioning over a significant amount of time may be pointing to depression. The DSM-5 classifies depression as a mood disorder that causes a persistent feeling...
pharmacytimes.com
Sleep and Treatments in Insomnia
Pharmacists should be vigilant in recognizing medications that are causing insomnia in a patient's profile or electronic medical record. Sleep is a vital component for the human body. If left untreated, sleep disorders such as insomnia can lead to other health problems. Pharmacists play a role in providing consumers with...
MedicalXpress
Study: Cannabis has same effect on adolescents and adults, and CBD doesn't dampen effects
The short-term effects of vaporized cannabis do not differ between adolescents and adults, while cannabidiol (CBD) does not dampen the effects of the drug, finds a new study led by UCL and King's College London researchers. For the experimental study published in Addiction, the researchers measured how regular cannabis users...
Open Book Extracts Launches Research Study On Minor Cannabinoids For Relaxation And Calmness
Open Book Extracts launched a placebo-controlled trial of minor cannabinoid formulations to improve relaxation and calmness. The most prevalent mental health disorder in the world is anxiety. Globally, an estimated 284 million people experienced anxiety disorders in 2017, with women being diagnosed at twice the rate of men. To address this market need, OBX developed and tested distinct formulas designed to help people unwind (relaxation) and/or clear their mind (calmness).
Healthline
Parsing Fact from Fiction: Asthma and Cold Drinks
While cold drinks don’t technically affect asthma, if you’re already in the middle of an asthmatic episode, they could cause extra coughing. When you have asthma, you have to be mindful of triggers. Even for people who fall into the “well-managed” category, asthma flare-ups — also known as asthma attacks — can occur unexpectedly.
