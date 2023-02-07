Read full article on original website
Cheyenne Frontier Days concert announcement coming in March
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Planning for the 2023 Cheyenne Frontier Days is underway, and concert announcements will come out on March 2. When choosing concerts this year, the Frontier committee says concertgoers should purchase tickets directly from cfdrodeo.com and avoid third-party services. The committee revealed that musician Zach Bryan will...
Valentine’s Day silent rave to take place at Laramie County Library
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Teenagers are welcome to join a silent rave on Feb. 17 at the Laramie County Library to celebrate Valentine’s Day. During the rave, attendees will get their own set of headphones and dance by themselves in a room with other people dancing by themselves. They...
Denver-based artist encourages individuality, honesty in LCCC art exhibit
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Artist Michael Gadlin’s advice for creating abstract, award-winning art is simple: Enter every canvas as if you’ve just found materials to work with, or discovered paint, for the first time. The Denver-based creator shared this philosophy and his artistic journey today with Laramie County...
10 Exciting Events Coming to Cheyenne, Wyoming, in 2023
Allocate time for family travel in Cheyenne, Wyoming, this year, as the city hosts many festivals and events for visitors of all ages. Here are 10 events happening in Cheyenne in 2023:. This May, Depot Days celebrates the history of the United States’ railroad capital, highlighting local attractions and festivities....
Ashleigh Ralls of Cheyenne receives Dale P. Parnell Distinguished Faculty Award
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Community College has announced that its Radiography Program director, Ashleigh Ralls, has been honored with the 2023 Dale P. Parnell Distinguished Faculty Award from the Association of American Community Colleges. This award recognizes excellence in teaching and leadership in the community college environment. As...
Cheyenne set to have sunny weekend after midweek dusting of snow
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents are set to have a sunny weekend ahead, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Feb. 10, will be sunny with a high of 44 and west-southwest winds at 5–10 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 24 and southwest winds at 10 mph.
Hey Laramie, Wanna Go To Scotland?
Want to travel to Scotland? Well, here's your chance... sort of. The University of Wyoming Center for Global Studies and UW In Scotland will be hosting a SCOTLAND WEEK from the 22nd to the 25th of February. It will be a week full of all things Scottish!. The Events. Wednesday,...
Professional clothing closet available for community college students
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Community College students can now shop for free business casual clothing on campus. Located in the College Community Center, the Professional Clothing Bank provides eager job candidates with a room packed with shoes, dresses, pants, shirts and other accessories for them to try on.
Rotaract Club raises money for Laramie County Community College students
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Donations made by community members during a free pancake event at Laramie County Community College last week will be used to fund student wellness activities. On Feb. 1, the LCCC Rotaract Club dished out dozens of pancakes on blue plastic plates in the campus dining hall,...
Tentative timeline for new LCSD1 elementary school released
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1 has released a tentative timeline and information about its newest addition, Coyote Ridge Elementary. The school, which is located at Powderhouse and Carlson, is slated to open in 2024. It will be open for. fifth- and sixth-grade students in August 2024.
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center offers paid student nurse internships
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is partnering with Laramie County Community College to provide paid student nurse internships at CRMC. Funding is being provided by a Wyoming Department of Workforce Services grant. Each intern is hired into one of the hospital’s nursing units and is supervised by...
DKG 39th Annual Used Book Sale to be held at Frontier Mall
A table of books sits inside the old Big Lots during DKG's 38th Annual Book SalePhoto by- Optopolis. It's once again that time of the year- the time of DKG's Annual Used Book Sale! This is the 39th year of running the sale, and this year, it will be in various spaces in the Frontier Mall. There are also several places throughout the capital city where you can drop off books.
Cheyenne to have slight chance of snow before warm weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents will have a slight chance of snow today before a mostly sunny weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. There is a 20% chance of snow between 10 and 11 a.m. today, Feb 9. Skies will be partly sunny and temperatures should reach a high near 23 with windchill values between zero and 5 degrees. Winds will be in the north-northwest at 20–30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 11 and windchill values between zero and 5 degrees. Winds will be in the northwest at 10–15 mph and shift to the southwest after midnight.
(OPINION) Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (2/10/23)
NOTE: The following is a weekly column written by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — I am writing this week’s Mayor’s Minute from Lompoc, California, where I am visiting with a group of civic leaders to watch the launch of a Minute Man III missile. Our friends at the Air Guard flew us in a C130, first to Ellsworth Air Force Base to see the B1 Bomber mission and learn about the upgrades happening on the base to accommodate the new B21. There are 1.5 billion dollars of building and facility upgrades currently underway or planned in the near future. It was interesting to see the activity as we will also see similar upgrades with the new Sentinel missile upgrade coming to F.E. Warren AFB. I enjoyed comparing notes with the Rapid City mayor and learning their challenges. Housing is their biggest challenge — sound familiar?
Project to Bring New Data Center to Cheyenne Nearing Finish Line
A yearslong project to bring a new data center to Cheyenne is nearing the finish line, Mayor Patrick Collins says. "We have been working with the company for over five years now," Collins, who met with company representatives last week, said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column. "We are so...
Laramie County School District connects with the local community to connect students with community efforts
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Representatives from various organizations throughout Cheyenne gathered to discuss ways to connect students to the community. This is an effort by Laramie County School District 1 to give students a foothold in the community and to help students learn civic responsibility. “I went to an event...
Cameron Moyte named Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cameron Moyte, an 11th-grade student at Central High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Feb. 13. She was nominated by the selection committee for setting a great example in both academics and character for...
Air Force Thunderbirds cancel Cheyenne show for safety concerns after emergency landing in Colorado in 2022
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KKTV) - The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds have decided performing in Cheyenne in 2023 is too risky, according to a news release from the 90th Missile Wing Public Affairs. The decision is tied to the “lack of an approved emergency landing airfield nearby.” The Cheyenne Regional Airport has...
307 Meat Company Is Now In DOWNTOWN LARAMIE
Did you know that your favorite and delicious meats are now in Downtown Laramie? 307 Meat Company announced on their Facebook page yesterday that their products are now available at Big Hollow Food Co-Op in downtown Laramie!. Oh, this makes everything so much easier, right?. Now you can get your...
Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Multiple Weather Hazards
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about multiple weather hazards today and tomorrow in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Multiple hazards expected across portions of the area over the next 12-24 hours. A windy day ahead for all of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle, with widespread wind gusts 45+ MPH expected this afternoon into the early evening. Local wind gusts up to 65 MPH will be possible over the southeast Wyoming wind corridors, where a High Wind Warning is in effect until 8 PM MST this evening. Accumulating snow will continue in the mountains through Thursday morning, heaviest in the Snowy Range where 5 to 10 inches of snow may fall. Finally, scattered snow showers and some snow squalls are expected to affect much of the region later this afternoon through this evening, with the main impact timeline being 5 PM to 8 PM MST this evening. While not everyone will experience these squalls, motorists should be prepared for rapid changes in weather conditions later today, especially during the evening commute. Know before you go: Check road conditions by dialing 511 or visiting wyoroad.info or 511.nebraska.gov prior to venturing out.
