ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capcity.news

Cheyenne Frontier Days concert announcement coming in March

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Planning for the 2023 Cheyenne Frontier Days is underway, and concert announcements will come out on March 2. When choosing concerts this year, the Frontier committee says concertgoers should purchase tickets directly from cfdrodeo.com and avoid third-party services. The committee revealed that musician Zach Bryan will...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Denver-based artist encourages individuality, honesty in LCCC art exhibit

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Artist Michael Gadlin’s advice for creating abstract, award-winning art is simple: Enter every canvas as if you’ve just found materials to work with, or discovered paint, for the first time. The Denver-based creator shared this philosophy and his artistic journey today with Laramie County...
CHEYENNE, WY
whereverfamily.com

10 Exciting Events Coming to Cheyenne, Wyoming, in 2023

Allocate time for family travel in Cheyenne, Wyoming, this year, as the city hosts many festivals and events for visitors of all ages. Here are 10 events happening in Cheyenne in 2023:. This May, Depot Days celebrates the history of the United States’ railroad capital, highlighting local attractions and festivities....
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Ashleigh Ralls of Cheyenne receives Dale P. Parnell Distinguished Faculty Award

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Community College has announced that its Radiography Program director, Ashleigh Ralls, has been honored with the 2023 Dale P. Parnell Distinguished Faculty Award from the Association of American Community Colleges. This award recognizes excellence in teaching and leadership in the community college environment. As...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne set to have sunny weekend after midweek dusting of snow

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents are set to have a sunny weekend ahead, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Feb. 10, will be sunny with a high of 44 and west-southwest winds at 5–10 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 24 and southwest winds at 10 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Hey Laramie, Wanna Go To Scotland?

Want to travel to Scotland? Well, here's your chance... sort of. The University of Wyoming Center for Global Studies and UW In Scotland will be hosting a SCOTLAND WEEK from the 22nd to the 25th of February. It will be a week full of all things Scottish!. The Events. Wednesday,...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Professional clothing closet available for community college students

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Community College students can now shop for free business casual clothing on campus. Located in the College Community Center, the Professional Clothing Bank provides eager job candidates with a room packed with shoes, dresses, pants, shirts and other accessories for them to try on.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Tentative timeline for new LCSD1 elementary school released

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1 has released a tentative timeline and information about its newest addition, Coyote Ridge Elementary. The school, which is located at Powderhouse and Carlson, is slated to open in 2024. It will be open for. fifth- and sixth-grade students in August 2024.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center offers paid student nurse internships

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is partnering with Laramie County Community College to provide paid student nurse internships at CRMC. Funding is being provided by a Wyoming Department of Workforce Services grant. Each intern is hired into one of the hospital’s nursing units and is supervised by...
CHEYENNE, WY
Optopolis

DKG 39th Annual Used Book Sale to be held at Frontier Mall

A table of books sits inside the old Big Lots during DKG's 38th Annual Book SalePhoto by- Optopolis. It's once again that time of the year- the time of DKG's Annual Used Book Sale! This is the 39th year of running the sale, and this year, it will be in various spaces in the Frontier Mall. There are also several places throughout the capital city where you can drop off books.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne to have slight chance of snow before warm weekend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents will have a slight chance of snow today before a mostly sunny weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. There is a 20% chance of snow between 10 and 11 a.m. today, Feb 9. Skies will be partly sunny and temperatures should reach a high near 23 with windchill values between zero and 5 degrees. Winds will be in the north-northwest at 20–30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 11 and windchill values between zero and 5 degrees. Winds will be in the northwest at 10–15 mph and shift to the southwest after midnight.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

(OPINION) Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (2/10/23)

NOTE: The following is a weekly column written by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — I am writing this week’s Mayor’s Minute from Lompoc, California, where I am visiting with a group of civic leaders to watch the launch of a Minute Man III missile. Our friends at the Air Guard flew us in a C130, first to Ellsworth Air Force Base to see the B1 Bomber mission and learn about the upgrades happening on the base to accommodate the new B21. There are 1.5 billion dollars of building and facility upgrades currently underway or planned in the near future. It was interesting to see the activity as we will also see similar upgrades with the new Sentinel missile upgrade coming to F.E. Warren AFB. I enjoyed comparing notes with the Rapid City mayor and learning their challenges. Housing is their biggest challenge — sound familiar?
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

307 Meat Company Is Now In DOWNTOWN LARAMIE

Did you know that your favorite and delicious meats are now in Downtown Laramie? 307 Meat Company announced on their Facebook page yesterday that their products are now available at Big Hollow Food Co-Op in downtown Laramie!. Oh, this makes everything so much easier, right?. Now you can get your...
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Multiple Weather Hazards

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about multiple weather hazards today and tomorrow in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Multiple hazards expected across portions of the area over the next 12-24 hours. A windy day ahead for all of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle, with widespread wind gusts 45+ MPH expected this afternoon into the early evening. Local wind gusts up to 65 MPH will be possible over the southeast Wyoming wind corridors, where a High Wind Warning is in effect until 8 PM MST this evening. Accumulating snow will continue in the mountains through Thursday morning, heaviest in the Snowy Range where 5 to 10 inches of snow may fall. Finally, scattered snow showers and some snow squalls are expected to affect much of the region later this afternoon through this evening, with the main impact timeline being 5 PM to 8 PM MST this evening. While not everyone will experience these squalls, motorists should be prepared for rapid changes in weather conditions later today, especially during the evening commute. Know before you go: Check road conditions by dialing 511 or visiting wyoroad.info or 511.nebraska.gov prior to venturing out.
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy