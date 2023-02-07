ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corcoran, CA

2 arrested after shooting in Corcoran, police say

By Dom McAndrew
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

CORCORAN, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Two people were arrested following a shooting in Corcoran last week which put a 23-year-old in the hospital, according to police.

Officers announced Monday that 20-year-old Gregory Barrera and 22-year-old Jessica Renteria were arrested on Friday; Barrera was found in Fresno and Renteria was found in Corcoran.

According to police, the unidentified 23-year-old victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds on Feb. 1 and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators established that a four-door sedan had pulled in front of the residence and inside was a male driver and a female front passenger. The male driver shot at the victim multiple times, striking him twice.

According to detectives, both suspects were booked into the Kings County Jail.

Comments / 8

j Digg's
3d ago

I bet there parents are proud of them. what waste of life sad young people just don't get it...it's not how bad you are it's about coming out of poverty and showing urself and family that u could do something great even though you didn't have riches growing up..make us proud of you...dam

Jeana Wells
3d ago

Only the weakest of the weak are so quick to use a gun. Punk too scared to fight w/fists these days.

Eric Romeiro
3d ago

Lock them up for Good & lets clean up the city & ask the military to help keep our towns safe 😊👍

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

