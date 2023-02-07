‘We will prosecute without favor, without fear’: Recently appointed Alamdar Hamdani is the 4th U.S. Attorney of South Asian descent in nation, 1st in district

Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Foreign fugitive wanted for robbery in home country, accused of entering US 10 times captured, officials say
HOUSTON – A fugitive who has reportedly tried to enter the United States illegally on several occasions has been located and sent back to Mexico. Officials with the Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston Field Office say they were able to remove the man, identified as 39-year-old Daniel Del Rio Sanchez, on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Click2Houston.com
Survivors, family members of victims from Santa Fe High School massacre win lawsuit against online seller who provided 17-year-old shooter with ammunition
SANTA FE, Texas – An online ammunition seller has reportedly reached an agreement with the survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting and several family members of the deceased victims. According to Everytown.org, a website that states they are the largest gun violence prevention organization in America, the...
Click2Houston.com
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo announces major expansion of jail competency to cut backlog
HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced a major expansion of the jail competency restoration program to cut the backlog and reduce jail population. The program was approved by Harris County Commissioners Court last week. According to a news release, the program will also double the number of...
Click2Houston.com
‘We do not have the resources’: Jail deaths the result of Harris County’s failure to invest in resources, not training: Attorney with deputies organization
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An attorney for the Harris County Deputies Organization, who’s familiar with Eric Morales’ case, said in custody jail deaths have nothing to do with detention officers’ training. Instead, Robin Foster said they’re the result of a systemic problem that runs much deeper.
KHOU
FBI: $5M reward for information leading to arrest of highest-ranking MS-13 leader in Honduras who has Houston ties
HOUSTON — The FBI said it's offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest of the "highest-ranking member" of MS-13 in all of Honduras. Yulan Adonay Archaga Carías, also known as "Porky" or Alex Mendoza, is wanted for conspiring to participate in or attempting to participate in transnational organized crime, the FBI said. This is in addition to an indictment from the U.S. Department of Justice which charged Archaga Carías in 2021 with conspiracy to violate the racketeering laws of the U.S., conspiracy to import cocaine into the U.S. and possession of a machine gun in relation to a drug-trafficking crime.
fox26houston.com
Harris County Sheriff's Office responds to FOX 26 exclusive investigation of jail in chaos
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - In its response, the Harris County Sheriff's Office says the crisis in the jail requires significant action on the part of all participants in the Harris County Criminal Justice system. Two former Harris County jail employees worked there for years, both resigned saying they just couldn't...
Texas officers break up major Houston fentanyl operation; suspects released day later
(The Center Square) – Texas Department of Public Safety working through Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security mission, Operation Lone Star, broke up a major fentanyl lab in Houston. Houston is a major destination and distribution center for human and drug smuggling and trafficking coming from the southern border, law enforcement officers told The Center Square. Several task forces have been established at the border and along Highway 59 to interdict cartel-related activity. Despite their efforts, traffickers have set up operations in Houston. ...
fox26houston.com
Lawsuit filed against Turkey Leg Hut by former co-owner for more than $900K
HOUSTON - Turkey Leg Hut is in talks again of having another lawsuit filed against them, but this time from their former business partner. Former Turkey Leg Hut (TLH) co-owner Steve Rogers has reportedly filed a lawsuit against current co-owners, Nakia Price and Lydell Price, for $931,111.12. According to the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman who was featured on FOX10′s “Fugitive Files” series is now wanted in Houston, Texas for child abandonment, according to police. - Police: Woman left kids to fend for themselves for 2 months. According to FOX26 Houston, Raven Yates left her 12-year-old...
fox26houston.com
Two former Harris Co. Jail employees say inmates are running the show
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Last year, 25 inmates died in the Harris County Jail the most inmate deaths in a decade. Just last month, four more deaths. Two former Harris County Jail employees, who resigned from their positions, spoke to us anonymously. One, who we will call ‘Sandy,’ worked at...
Click2Houston.com
Pearland woman fears for fiancé's health, claims Harris County Jail giving him wrong medication
PEARLAND, Texas – A Pearland woman claims her fiancé is not getting the proper medication he needs in the Harris County Jail to treat his high blood pressure and prevent him from going into cardiac arrest. Wilma Poole’s fiancé was booked into the jail facility on Feb. 2....
Click2Houston.com
57-year-old Houston man found guilty to fraudulently seeking $35M in PPP loans
HOUSTON – A federal jury convicted a man on Wednesday for his role in a scheme to fraudulently obtain and launder millions of dollars in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. According...
Crash victim left with nearly $1M in bills after at-fault driver's insurance doesn't cover damage
Kimberly Orr-Gordwin's attorney said the at-fault driver's insurance only had the minimum amount, which could only cover $60,000 worth of damages.
Lt. Gov. Patrick calls for new election in Harris Co., alleging some voting places didn't have paper
Dan Patrick is alleging some voting centers didn't have enough ballot paper, amongst other issues. A spokesperson for the secretary of state's office said only a court order could force a redo of elections.
2 people killed when SUV slams into forklift at high speed on Houston's south side, HPD says
Eyewitness News captured what was left of a wrecked SUV and an industrial vehicle after the high-speed crash on Houston's south side.
Click2Houston.com
Father arrested, charged after 4-year-old shot at home in Katy, authorities say
KATY, Texas – A father has been arrested and charged after his 4-year-old son was shot at a Katy home and rushed to a west Houston hospital Thursday night, deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said. According to investigators, the father, 25-year-old Gendri Aguillon, was charged...
Remains of missing California woman Felicia Johnson may have been found outside Houston, father says
HOUSTON — The body of a California woman who was visiting Houston last year may have been found nearly two hours outside the city, her family said. Felicia Johnson, 24, was from San Diego and went missing in Houston in April 2022. Her family believes the search for their...
Montgomery County mom accused of abandoning 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months
Police say the woman left Texas, leaving her 12-year-old daughter to care for a 3-year-old brother, with very little food available for nearly two months.
Click2Houston.com
Seabrook police chief accused of detaining, assaulting 19-year-old he falsely accused of theft, police say
SEABROOK, Texas – Seabrook Police Chief Sean Wright is under investigation after he allegedly assaulted a 19-year-old man he falsely accused of stealing his property. The alleged incident happened on Jan. 7 at a Fitness Connection located in the 20700 block of I-45, according to a Webster Police Department incident report.
Click2Houston.com
Woman indicted after husband dies from ‘suspicious illness’ shot her last lover to death in ‘self-defense’, according to court docs
A woman who was recently indicted following the sudden and suspicious death of her husband is reportedly no stranger to the courtroom or a murder trial. According to court reports, Sarah Jean Hartsfield was indicted in Chambers County last week for murder after her husband, 46-year-old Joseph Hartsfield, died days after he was rushed to the hospital with a suspicious illness last month.
