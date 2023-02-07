ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

‘We will prosecute without favor, without fear’: Recently appointed Alamdar Hamdani is the 4th U.S. Attorney of South Asian descent in nation, 1st in district

 3 days ago
Click2Houston.com

Foreign fugitive wanted for robbery in home country, accused of entering US 10 times captured, officials say

HOUSTON – A fugitive who has reportedly tried to enter the United States illegally on several occasions has been located and sent back to Mexico. Officials with the Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston Field Office say they were able to remove the man, identified as 39-year-old Daniel Del Rio Sanchez, on Thursday, Feb. 9.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Survivors, family members of victims from Santa Fe High School massacre win lawsuit against online seller who provided 17-year-old shooter with ammunition

SANTA FE, Texas – An online ammunition seller has reportedly reached an agreement with the survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting and several family members of the deceased victims. According to Everytown.org, a website that states they are the largest gun violence prevention organization in America, the...
SANTA FE, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘We do not have the resources’: Jail deaths the result of Harris County’s failure to invest in resources, not training: Attorney with deputies organization

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An attorney for the Harris County Deputies Organization, who’s familiar with Eric Morales’ case, said in custody jail deaths have nothing to do with detention officers’ training. Instead, Robin Foster said they’re the result of a systemic problem that runs much deeper.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

FBI: $5M reward for information leading to arrest of highest-ranking MS-13 leader in Honduras who has Houston ties

HOUSTON — The FBI said it's offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest of the "highest-ranking member" of MS-13 in all of Honduras. Yulan Adonay Archaga Carías, also known as "Porky" or Alex Mendoza, is wanted for conspiring to participate in or attempting to participate in transnational organized crime, the FBI said. This is in addition to an indictment from the U.S. Department of Justice which charged Archaga Carías in 2021 with conspiracy to violate the racketeering laws of the U.S., conspiracy to import cocaine into the U.S. and possession of a machine gun in relation to a drug-trafficking crime.
HOUSTON, TX
The Center Square

Texas officers break up major Houston fentanyl operation; suspects released day later

(The Center Square) – Texas Department of Public Safety working through Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security mission, Operation Lone Star, broke up a major fentanyl lab in Houston. Houston is a major destination and distribution center for human and drug smuggling and trafficking coming from the southern border, law enforcement officers told The Center Square. Several task forces have been established at the border and along Highway 59 to interdict cartel-related activity. Despite their efforts, traffickers have set up operations in Houston. ...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Lawsuit filed against Turkey Leg Hut by former co-owner for more than $900K

HOUSTON - Turkey Leg Hut is in talks again of having another lawsuit filed against them, but this time from their former business partner. Former Turkey Leg Hut (TLH) co-owner Steve Rogers has reportedly filed a lawsuit against current co-owners, Nakia Price and Lydell Price, for $931,111.12. According to the...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

57-year-old Houston man found guilty to fraudulently seeking $35M in PPP loans

HOUSTON – A federal jury convicted a man on Wednesday for his role in a scheme to fraudulently obtain and launder millions of dollars in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. According...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Father arrested, charged after 4-year-old shot at home in Katy, authorities say

KATY, Texas – A father has been arrested and charged after his 4-year-old son was shot at a Katy home and rushed to a west Houston hospital Thursday night, deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said. According to investigators, the father, 25-year-old Gendri Aguillon, was charged...
KATY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Woman indicted after husband dies from ‘suspicious illness’ shot her last lover to death in ‘self-defense’, according to court docs

A woman who was recently indicted following the sudden and suspicious death of her husband is reportedly no stranger to the courtroom or a murder trial. According to court reports, Sarah Jean Hartsfield was indicted in Chambers County last week for murder after her husband, 46-year-old Joseph Hartsfield, died days after he was rushed to the hospital with a suspicious illness last month.
BEACH CITY, TX

