ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Distractify

Will Gisele Bündchen Ever Take Tom Brady Back? Model Seems to Be Living Her Best Life

On Oct. 28, 2022, one of the most legendary and good-looking couples of all time — Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen — finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. As a true romantic, the news was very sad to me. They were a power couple. He is the GOAT and she is this gorgeous and giving supermodel/philanthropist. They created two beautiful humans together and Gisele treats Tom's other son as her own. Not to mention, they spoke so highly of each other in Instagram posts.
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Distractify

Patrick Mahomes's Wife Brittany Is More Than Just a WAG

If Patrick Mahomes is on the field, you can bet that his wife, Brittany Mahomes (née Matthews), is in the crowd wearing a Kansas City Chiefs jersey and making a lot of noise. Patrick has been married to Brittany since 2022, and she has gone viral more than once for her very vocal support of her quarterback husband.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Distractify

LeBron James Has Switched Jersey Numbers Multiple Times Throughout His Record-Breaking Career

On Feb. 7, LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing six-time NBA MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. "I just want to say thank you to the Laker faithful. You guys are one of a kind," LeBron said after the record-breaking shot. "To be able to be in the presence of such a legend and great as Kareem, it's very humbling. Please give a standing ovation to The Captain, please."
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
189K+
Followers
31K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy