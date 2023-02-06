Read full article on original website
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Will Gisele Bündchen Ever Take Tom Brady Back? Model Seems to Be Living Her Best Life
On Oct. 28, 2022, one of the most legendary and good-looking couples of all time — Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen — finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. As a true romantic, the news was very sad to me. They were a power couple. He is the GOAT and she is this gorgeous and giving supermodel/philanthropist. They created two beautiful humans together and Gisele treats Tom's other son as her own. Not to mention, they spoke so highly of each other in Instagram posts.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Michael Irvin Faces Misconduct Allegations Again — Is He Married?
News recently broke that NFL Network analyst and Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin won't be joining the network for its coverage of the Super Bowl. This news came after a woman issued a complaint about his conduct while he was staying at a hotel in Glendale, Ariz. Article...
Professional Tennis Player Jessica Pegula Has Some Pretty Impressive Parents
As a professional tennis player, Jessica Pegula is used to the relentless pursuit of a singular goal. Getting to that level in the athletic world takes commitment, drive, and the willingness to give up a few things. How often does a rising star have to choose practice over a social life?
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Patrick Mahomes's Wife Brittany Is More Than Just a WAG
If Patrick Mahomes is on the field, you can bet that his wife, Brittany Mahomes (née Matthews), is in the crowd wearing a Kansas City Chiefs jersey and making a lot of noise. Patrick has been married to Brittany since 2022, and she has gone viral more than once for her very vocal support of her quarterback husband.
LeBron James Has Switched Jersey Numbers Multiple Times Throughout His Record-Breaking Career
On Feb. 7, LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing six-time NBA MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. "I just want to say thank you to the Laker faithful. You guys are one of a kind," LeBron said after the record-breaking shot. "To be able to be in the presence of such a legend and great as Kareem, it's very humbling. Please give a standing ovation to The Captain, please."
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
189K+
Followers
31K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0