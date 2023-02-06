Read full article on original website
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
25newsnow.com
Peoria residents concerned with housing drought
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria City Council plans to build senior housing in the city’s south side, but residents voiced their concerns Wednesday afternoon. The news comes four years following the council’s plan to construct safe, affordable housing for families. Community activist Robin Grantham claimed affordable housing...
Central Illinois Proud
Pritzker announces $25 million investment in Bob Michel Bridge
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker was in Peoria on Tuesday to announce a major investment in the 28-year-old Bob Michel Bridge. The $24.6 million investment is part of the Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan. The improvements will widen the bridge, add new lighting and create a multi-use path for pedestrians and bikers.
Additional 2,100 Illinoisans not subject to state’s gun ban after latest TRO
(The Center Square) – About 2,100 more Illinois citizens are now safe from the state enforcing Illinois’ gun ban against them after a third temporary restraining order was issued Wednesday. Macon County Judge Rodney Forbes heard the case in Decatur Friday brought by state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, Decatur Jewelry & Antiques and about 2,100 other plaintiffs in the group “Law-Abiding Gun Owners of Macon County.” From the capitol in...
capitolwolf.com
Playing politics over Wyndham debt
Ward 1 Alderman Chuck Redpath is responding to what happened at last night’s city council meeting. Appearing on the WTAX Morning Newswatch, Redpath says “we shouldn’t be playing politics during a meeting for the city of Springfield.”. The discussion centered on an Illinois Times article that revealed...
25newsnow.com
Town of Normal on verge of expansion, with financial benefits
NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Normal Town Council may continue to expand the Twin Cities’ opportunities, both financially and geographically, at Monday night’s meeting. Among the items on the agenda, the council will consider annexing a 72-acre property at the northwest corner of Parkside Road and West Hovey. Privately owned, developers have approached the town for clearance to construct a subdivision called ‘Infiniti Pointe’ on what is currently farmland. Their proposal illustrates the potential for 400 separate properties for construction projects of varying sizes.
Central Illinois farmer appointed to replace Bennett in 106th Illinois House District
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois farmer was appointed to the Illinois General Assembly over the weekend. Rep. Jason Bunting (R-Emington) was sworn in Saturday as the State Representative of the 106th District. He replaces Tom Bennett, who was sworn into a senate seat to fill in for Jason Barrickman. The 106th House District […]
wglt.org
Railroad-caused traffic jam irritates mayor of Normal
The mayor of Normal said he's had it with lengthy traffic jams caused by freight trains. Chris Koos said this has been an issue before and the Union Pacific Railroad has addressed it, but there has been backsliding. "This is unacceptable. This is damaging to a community. It's impacting our...
wcbu.org
New $57 million hotel and apartment building pitched for downtown Peoria
A developer is proposing a new $57.1 million hotel and apartment building for downtown Peoria, with the city agreeing to reimburse costs through tax increment financing revenues. The plan calls for demolishing the former Sully's bar and Illinois Central College Perley building to make way for a high-rise, mixed-use development...
wmay.com
Mayor Langfelder gives his point of view concerning the Wyndham debt debate
During the press conference in which former Mayor J. Michael Houston sought to endorse current Mayor Jim Langfelder for an additional term in office, the discussion turned to the question of Wyndham debt relief – which city alder people are less than thrilled about. Wyndham – who owns the...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Grown’s Market 309 moving to Trewyn Park
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Grown’s Market 309 location at the Logan Recreational Center is permanently moving to Trewyn Park on Sunday. The market’s new location will be 2219 South Idaho Street and the move is funded by a $90,000 grant from the National Recreation and Park Association to develop a Community Wellness Hub.
freedom929.com
MONDAY’S HEADLINES (2/6/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) Just five Illinois counties are now at an elevated risk for COVID-19 transmission, plus those five counties are rated at a medium risk of the virus. The rest of the state is considered at low levels of COVID-19 activity. However, State Public Health officials say the virus is still present and only 19 percent of the general population in Illinois has received one of the latest boosters. Nearly half of those 65 years old and older have received the latest bivalent booster. It was last week that Governor J.B. Pritzker announced that the State Public Health Emergency for COVID-19 will end in May.
wjbc.com
Libertarians denounce Normal Town Council’s opposition to cannabis dispensary
NORMAL – The McLean County Libertarian Party has adopted a resolution claiming the Normal’s Town Council’s refusal to allow a recreational use cannabis dispensary runs counter to free market economic principles. The council Monday night voted 6-1 against allowing business owners to turn a Chinese restaurant into...
Illinois quick hits: Bill requires armed guards at Chicago retailers; Naperville is safest city
Bill would require armed guards at Chicago retailers A bill has been introduced in Springfield that would require some grocers and gas stations to hire armed guards. State Rep. Thaddeus Jones is calling it the Armed Security Protection Act and would only apply to municipalities with more than two million residents. Chicago is the only city in the state that qualifies. ...
tspr.org
'We want to change these cultural norms': Peoria man leads new program to prevent harmful behaviors in Illinois National Guard
Sexual violence, workplace violence and harassment, self-directed harm and family violence are all areas of concern within the Illinois National Guard, and a new program led by a Peoria resident hopes to accelerate positive, lasting change and find solutions to these issues. Matt Palmisano is the new Illinois National Guard...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: High winds to blame for thousands losing power Thursday in Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - The Ameren Illinois outage map shows many without power across Central Illinois. That number is much lower than the couple of thousand the map showed earlier in the day. A 25News crew near the Par-a-Dice Hotel and Casino around 10 a.m. witnessed part of a tree...
wcbu.org
Bed Bath & Beyond closing Peoria location
The troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it will close its Peoria store, along with three others in Illinois. The company is trying to avoid bankruptcy and has already shuttered dozens of stores across the country, starting last fall. The Peoria store is located at 4800 N. University....
Central Illinois Proud
Problematic intersection in Washington to be realigned
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Three million dollars in state grants are headed to Washington to realign a troublesome intersection at Nofsinger Rd. and Route 24, in addition to $4 million in federal funds granted in October. There have been five fatalities in the past 20 years at the intersection....
wmay.com
Springfield police and fire unions make their city council picks
Springfield’s police and fire unions have endorsed a candidate in one of the contested races for City Council. Ward 7 candidate Brad Carlson says he has picked up the backing of the Police Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 5 and Firefighters Local 37. The unions said in separate statements...
1470 WMBD
New Amazon fulfillment center opens in North Pekin Thursday morning
NORTH PEKIN, Ill. – A major company will open its first Peoria-area location Thursday morning. Amazon opens its fulfillment center in North Pekin at 9:00 a.m. Thursday. Despite the rainy, windy weather predicted, Pekin Chamber of Commerce officials will cut the ribbon and open the doors. Chris Setti with...
