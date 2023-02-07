Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Clark County deputies investigating deadly crash in Orchards
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to a crash near the 8400 block of Northeast Padden Parkway. A witness reported a vehicle was eastbound when it went off the road and crashed in a wooded area to the south of the roadway.
kptv.com
27-year-old man gets 12 years for stabbing Beaverton woman 11 times in her home
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A 27-year-old man pled guilty to stabbing a Beaverton woman 11 times in her home and was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. On March 4, 2022, according to the DA, Bryan Andrew Aguilera shoplifted...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Pursuit of a stolen vehicle ends in crash on I-84
Oregon State Police has released more information about the pursuit and crash eastbound on Interstate 84 Wednesday afternoon:. The state police received multiple reports of a white service truck driving erratically at high rates of speed beginning near milepost 193. Those reports included statements that the vehicle was driving over 100 miles per hour, cutting through traffic, passing cars on the shoulder, and nearly crashing numerous times.
kptv.com
Sleeping man spills fentanyl pills on ground when officers confront him, Vancouver police say
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – Vancouver police said they arrested a man last week who spilled fentanyl pills across the pavement when he was confronted by officers. Patrol officers spotted a car with stolen plates and a man inside sleeping. After blocking in the car from the front and back,...
‘Running for his life’: Man riding scooter shot man attempting to flee, witness says
A man riding a scooter opened fire in Downtown Portland on Sunday morning, shooting and injuring another man who had attempted to escape.
14 arrested during shoplifting sting near Washington Square
In a coordinated effort, Tigard police arrested more than a dozen people over the weekend during a shoplifting sting in the Washington Square Mall area.
Ridgefield High student seriously injured after being assaulted shortly after school
A Ridgefield High School student sustained serious injuries after being assaulted shortly after school got out on Wednesday, officals said.
klcc.org
Crumb Together assailant sentenced to 46 months
A Portland-area woman convicted of assaulting a Eugene cookie shop owner has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison. Today, Lane County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Morgan sentenced 46-year-old Amy Verlee Hall of Gresham to 46 months after a 12-member jury found her guilty of assault, criminal trespass, harassment, burglary, and disorderly conduct on Jan. 31.
columbiagorgenews.com
Shooting incident raises community concerns
It was a serious incident on Feb. 2 in Hood River as law enforcement worked to carefully keep an active shooter from harming himself or others. Tragedy impacts many and as a news provider, Columbia Gorge News worked to help keep the community informed of the situation on our website and our social media feeds.
kptv.com
Wilsonville woman scammed while trying to buy puppy on Facebook
WILSONVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - A Wilsonville woman is sharing her story and a warning after she says she was scammed online by someone posing as a dog breeder. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are looking into Amber Allen’s case after she says she lost a few hundred dollars to someone this weekend she says was posing as a dog breeder selling Siberian huskies on Facebook.
Vancouver KFC worker arrested for allegedly firing gun during argument with customers
A local KFC employee was arrested on Jan. 24 in connection to an alleged shooting that occurred outside a Vancouver KFC restaurant on the 5500 block of Gher Road on Jan. 4.
kptv.com
Victims friends say murder at Intel campus could have been prevented
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Friends came to the Multnomah County Courthouse on Monday to show support for a man found dead inside of his car at an Intel parking garage in Hillsboro. The victim’s attorney said Monday’s status conference was the latest in the ongoing invasion of privacy case that...
Family says son experienced ‘unimaginable act of hate’ at Portland school
A Portland family says their middle schooler was targeted in a racially-motivated attack during school -- and they want answers from the district.
kptv.com
Lumber truck driver dies in crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died Monday afternoon following a crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 1:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report that a lumber truck overturned on the highway near milepost 1.5 and one person was trapped inside. An investigation revealed the truck left the roadway and the trailer fell over the embankment, which caused the cab to roll.
Only a few more days to adopt pets for free from Multnomah County Animal Services
Multnomah County Animal Services has been waiving adoption fees for animals since summer 2022, but that comes to an end after Saturday.
City of Portland drains ODOT funds intended for homeless camp cleanup
The Oregon Department of Transportation and the City of Portland have a deal where ODOT provides the city $2 million per year for homeless camp cleanup on ODOT Rights of Way. However, the city is already tapped out.
tourcounsel.com
Eastport Plaza | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon
Eastport Plaza is a shopping center located in Portland, Oregon, in the United States. It is anchored by Century 16 Theatres, LA Fitness, and Walmart. Originally an enclosed shopping mall, construction began on October 20, 1959, and was carried out by the Anderson–Westfall Construction Company. It was one of...
columbiagorgenews.com
First Book serving Hood River, Wasco counties
This year, more children in Hood River and Wasco counties will start the year with books thanks to First Book of Hood River and Wasco County. First Book Hood River County and First Book Wasco County are part of the Team First Book volunteer program within the national First Book organization, whose purpose is to provide a path out of poverty for children through educational equity.
Watch: Police decline to ticket Oregon lawmaker, citing his position, in 2nd stop in 3 days
A Black state lawmaker who was pulled over by Oregon State Police twice in three days last week was told by an officer during the second stop that he couldn’t be cited because he is a state representative. Body cam footage released by the Oregon State Police to The...
KTVZ
Nearly 60 years after rancher is lost in John Day River flood, answers finally come, thanks to advanced DNA testing
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Nearly 60 years after an Eastern Oregon rancher was lost in a John Day River flood, and 33 years after remains were discovered by a rafting group, his remains have been positively identified, thanks to advanced DNA testing, Oregon State Police said Monday. On March 26,...
