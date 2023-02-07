ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hood River, OR

kptv.com

Clark County deputies investigating deadly crash in Orchards

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to a crash near the 8400 block of Northeast Padden Parkway. A witness reported a vehicle was eastbound when it went off the road and crashed in a wooded area to the south of the roadway.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Pursuit of a stolen vehicle ends in crash on I-84

Oregon State Police has released more information about the pursuit and crash eastbound on Interstate 84 Wednesday afternoon:. The state police received multiple reports of a white service truck driving erratically at high rates of speed beginning near milepost 193. Those reports included statements that the vehicle was driving over 100 miles per hour, cutting through traffic, passing cars on the shoulder, and nearly crashing numerous times.
PENDLETON, OR
klcc.org

Crumb Together assailant sentenced to 46 months

A Portland-area woman convicted of assaulting a Eugene cookie shop owner has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison. Today, Lane County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Morgan sentenced 46-year-old Amy Verlee Hall of Gresham to 46 months after a 12-member jury found her guilty of assault, criminal trespass, harassment, burglary, and disorderly conduct on Jan. 31.
EUGENE, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Shooting incident raises community concerns

It was a serious incident on Feb. 2 in Hood River as law enforcement worked to carefully keep an active shooter from harming himself or others. Tragedy impacts many and as a news provider, Columbia Gorge News worked to help keep the community informed of the situation on our website and our social media feeds.
HOOD RIVER, OR
kptv.com

Wilsonville woman scammed while trying to buy puppy on Facebook

WILSONVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - A Wilsonville woman is sharing her story and a warning after she says she was scammed online by someone posing as a dog breeder. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are looking into Amber Allen’s case after she says she lost a few hundred dollars to someone this weekend she says was posing as a dog breeder selling Siberian huskies on Facebook.
WILSONVILLE, OR
kptv.com

Victims friends say murder at Intel campus could have been prevented

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Friends came to the Multnomah County Courthouse on Monday to show support for a man found dead inside of his car at an Intel parking garage in Hillsboro. The victim’s attorney said Monday’s status conference was the latest in the ongoing invasion of privacy case that...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Lumber truck driver dies in crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died Monday afternoon following a crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 1:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report that a lumber truck overturned on the highway near milepost 1.5 and one person was trapped inside. An investigation revealed the truck left the roadway and the trailer fell over the embankment, which caused the cab to roll.
SCAPPOOSE, OR
tourcounsel.com

Eastport Plaza | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon

Eastport Plaza is a shopping center located in Portland, Oregon, in the United States. It is anchored by Century 16 Theatres, LA Fitness, and Walmart. Originally an enclosed shopping mall, construction began on October 20, 1959, and was carried out by the Anderson–Westfall Construction Company. It was one of...
PORTLAND, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

First Book serving Hood River, Wasco counties

This year, more children in Hood River and Wasco counties will start the year with books thanks to First Book of Hood River and Wasco County. First Book Hood River County and First Book Wasco County are part of the Team First Book volunteer program within the national First Book organization, whose purpose is to provide a path out of poverty for children through educational equity.
WASCO COUNTY, OR

