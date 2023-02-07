Read full article on original website
Minn. mom convicted of killing 6-year-old son whose body was found in trunk
MINNEAPOLIS (TCD) -- A Hennepin County jury found a 29-year-old woman guilty this week of fatally shooting her son and leaving his body in the trunk of her car just days after winning custody of him. The Hennepin County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday, Feb. 8, that Julissa Thaler was...
Mounds View police seeking shooting suspect
Mounds View police are looking for 34-year-old Tyler Van Coleman, wanted for a shooting that wounded one man early Thursday morning. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.
Minnesota mom convicted of killing 6-year-old son after regaining custody
A Minnesota woman who asked a store clerk for ammunition that would "blow the biggest hole" was found guilty Wednesday of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son just 10 days after regaining full custody of him, in a case that raised questions about the conduct of child welfare workers.Jurors in Hennepin County District Court deliberated for less than two hours before finding Julissa Thaler, a 29-year-old Spring Park woman with a history of mental illness and drug abuse, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Eli Hart.Court officials told CBS Minnesota that due to the gravity of the case, jurors...
Minnesota mom who wanted ammo to ‘blow the biggest hole’ convicted of killing son, 6
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota woman who asked a store clerk for ammunition that would “blow the biggest hole” was found guilty Wednesday of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son just 10 days after regaining full custody of him, in a case that raised questions about the conduct of child welfare workers.
A Minnesota Mother Bought A Shotgun And Then She Shot Her 6-Year-Old Son 9 Times
A mother in Minnesota was found guilty of killing her 6-year-old son in her car after he thought he was going out on an evening adventure, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Feb. 8, a Hennepin County jury deliberated for around an hour and a half before convicting Julissa Thaler, 29, of first-degree premeditated murder for the shooting death of her child, Eli Hart, as Front Page Detectives reported.Dan Allard said during closing arguments that Thaler purchased the shotgun she used to slay her son and went to a range to practice shooting the firearm.“This is as premeditated as it gets,” Allard said....
knsiradio.com
Mother Accused of Killing Her Six-Year-Old Son Convicted
(KNSI) — A jury in Hennepin County Wednesday convicted Julissa Thaler of first degree murder for the May 2022 shooting death of her six-year-old son, Eli Hart. Eli’s body was found in the trunk of a car following a search warrant conducted by Orono police. They stopped Thaler after someone called 911 saying there was a car driving around on a rim with the back windshield smashed out. Thaler was covered in blood, and there were suspected human remains on the inside of the car. There was also a bullet hole in the back seat near where the window was smashed out.
Devondre Phillips guilty on all counts in Truck Park bar mass shooting
ST PAUL, Minn. — A Ramsey County jury has found Devondre Phillips guilty on all counts for his role in a deadly October 2021 shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar in St. Paul. Twenty-seven-year-old Marquisha Wiley was killed and 15 others were injured in the shooting, including...
Police identify third man in Bloomington murder-suicide
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington police have identified the alleged gunman in a murder-suicide investigation after the bodies of three men were found in a pickup truck last week. In a video update posted to the city's YouTube page, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges identified the third man killed as...
fox9.com
Isanti man to plead guilty for the murder of Amada Jo Vangrinsven
ISANTI, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man accused of killing 32-year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven in August 2021 after her body was found buried on his property filed paperwork to enter a guilty plea. Richard Melvin Peterson II, 38, of Isanti, will plead guilty to second-degree murder with intent in the...
mprnews.org
Attorney: FBI probing woman's abuse allegation against Ramsey County jail
Federal agents are investigating a 2021 incident that allegedly injured a woman in the Ramsey County jail, her attorneys said. Richard Student, who represents Miri Monique Mozuch-Stafford, said she was arrested by St. Paul police in February 2021 following an alleged disorderly conduct incident at a local hotel. The federal...
Minnesota Man Charged for Murder of His Cousin
Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Washington County have made an arrest in connection with the discovery of a body at a Transit Center about eight miles south of St. Paul late Monday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit...
fox9.com
Federal authorities investigating allegations of abuse at Ramsey County Jail
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - FOX 9 has learned federal authorities have reached out to at least one former Ramsey County Jail inmate about her allegations of abuse and medical neglect while in custody at the Adult Detention Center in Saint Paul. It is not clear the scope of...
fox9.com
Minneapolis police investigate shooting at Uptown diner
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting inside a restaurant on Lagoon Avenue in Uptown midday Thursday left two injured and police investigating. According to Minneapolis Police, at around 12:11 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting at 1300 Lagoon Ave., the listed address for the Breakfast Klub Minneapolis. At the scene, our cameras saw investigators going in and out of the restaurant.
Nearly 1,300 fentanyl pills seized in south Uptown drug bust
MINNEAPOLIS -- Sheriff's deputies seized nearly 1,300 fentanyl pills as part of a drug bust in south Uptown that also turned up cocaine and methamphetamine.The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says deputies executed a search warrant earlier this week as part of an ongoing weapons and narcotics investigation. Along with the fentanyl pills, officers seized five pounds of powdered fentanyl, one pound of cocaine, one pound of methamphetamine, and a large press used to package narcotics. They also seized six illegally possessed handguns and one illegally possessed rifle, the sheriff's office says.The suspect was at home at the time, and was taken into custody without incident. Four others were at the scene; the sheriff's office says they were detained but ultimately not arrested.
Bloomington police, federal authorities seek those who may have been defrauded by the three men who died in double murder-suicide
Bloomington police think the three men who died in a double murder-suicide last week may have defrauded others in stock trading schemes, and want to be able to pass any victim information along to federal authorities.
Carjacking victim advocates for secure treatment homes
ST PAUL, Minn — Patrick Connolly looked at lawmakers Thursday and delivered a simple message. “The system is failing,” he told them. Connolly recounted the day in December when three teenagers carjacked his wife as she pulled into their St. Paul garage. Their young daughter was in the back seat.
willmarradio.com
Convicted kidnapper to be sentenced in Glenwood Thursday
(Glenwood MN-) A Big Lake man will be sentenced this afternoon for kidnapping a child in Pope County last March. 22-year-old Beningo Alvarez-Gutierrez pleaded guilty to kidnapping last November for a March 17th incident in which he allegedly entered the home of a rural Westport woman and took her 2-year-old child. Alvarez-Gutierrez later abandoned the boy in the garage of a friend north of Paynesville, who found the tot unharmed sitting in a booster seat. He will be sentenced by Judge Melissa Listug at 1 p.m. Today.
fox9.com
Woman pleads guilty to being drunk, driving 124 mph in fatal crash
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old Otsego woman has pleaded guilty in connection to a crash in September 2021 that killed a woman and injured a man in Maple Grove. April O'Leary pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation, admitting she was drunk when she was driving 124 mph and rear-ended a Jeep on the 15500 block of County Road 81 near the Dayton border.
fox9.com
New videos show the moments leading to Deshaun Hill's senseless killing in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - On the one-year anniversary of the murder of star North High quarterback Deshaun Hill in Minneapolis, new videos released by the courts show the moments leading up to Hill's senseless killing. The videos were shown in court as Hill's killer, Cody Fohrenkam, was convicted of murder...
Family increasing reward for info on fatal Maplewood hit-and-run
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — It's been nearly two months since 56-year-old Mark Koepke was hit by a car and killed while walking near his home in Maplewood. Still without answers as to who was responsible for Mark's death, his family is now fundraising to increase the reward for information leading to an arrest.
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
