Minnesota mom convicted of killing 6-year-old son after regaining custody

A Minnesota woman who asked a store clerk for ammunition that would "blow the biggest hole" was found guilty Wednesday of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son just 10 days after regaining full custody of him, in a case that raised questions about the conduct of child welfare workers.Jurors in Hennepin County District Court deliberated for less than two hours before finding Julissa Thaler, a 29-year-old Spring Park woman with a history of mental illness and drug abuse, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Eli Hart.Court officials told CBS Minnesota that due to the gravity of the case, jurors...
A Minnesota Mother Bought A Shotgun And Then She Shot Her 6-Year-Old Son 9 Times

A mother in Minnesota was found guilty of killing her 6-year-old son in her car after he thought he was going out on an evening adventure, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Feb. 8, a Hennepin County jury deliberated for around an hour and a half before convicting Julissa Thaler, 29, of first-degree premeditated murder for the shooting death of her child, Eli Hart, as Front Page Detectives reported.Dan Allard said during closing arguments that Thaler purchased the shotgun she used to slay her son and went to a range to practice shooting the firearm.“This is as premeditated as it gets,” Allard said....
Mother Accused of Killing Her Six-Year-Old Son Convicted

(KNSI) — A jury in Hennepin County Wednesday convicted Julissa Thaler of first degree murder for the May 2022 shooting death of her six-year-old son, Eli Hart. Eli’s body was found in the trunk of a car following a search warrant conducted by Orono police. They stopped Thaler after someone called 911 saying there was a car driving around on a rim with the back windshield smashed out. Thaler was covered in blood, and there were suspected human remains on the inside of the car. There was also a bullet hole in the back seat near where the window was smashed out.
Police identify third man in Bloomington murder-suicide

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington police have identified the alleged gunman in a murder-suicide investigation after the bodies of three men were found in a pickup truck last week. In a video update posted to the city's YouTube page, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges identified the third man killed as...
Isanti man to plead guilty for the murder of Amada Jo Vangrinsven

ISANTI, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man accused of killing 32-year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven in August 2021 after her body was found buried on his property filed paperwork to enter a guilty plea. Richard Melvin Peterson II, 38, of Isanti, will plead guilty to second-degree murder with intent in the...
Attorney: FBI probing woman's abuse allegation against Ramsey County jail

Federal agents are investigating a 2021 incident that allegedly injured a woman in the Ramsey County jail, her attorneys said. Richard Student, who represents Miri Monique Mozuch-Stafford, said she was arrested by St. Paul police in February 2021 following an alleged disorderly conduct incident at a local hotel. The federal...
Minnesota Man Charged for Murder of His Cousin

Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Washington County have made an arrest in connection with the discovery of a body at a Transit Center about eight miles south of St. Paul late Monday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit...
Minneapolis police investigate shooting at Uptown diner

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting inside a restaurant on Lagoon Avenue in Uptown midday Thursday left two injured and police investigating. According to Minneapolis Police, at around 12:11 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting at 1300 Lagoon Ave., the listed address for the Breakfast Klub Minneapolis. At the scene, our cameras saw investigators going in and out of the restaurant.
Nearly 1,300 fentanyl pills seized in south Uptown drug bust

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sheriff's deputies seized nearly 1,300 fentanyl pills as part of a drug bust in south Uptown that also turned up cocaine and methamphetamine.The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says deputies executed a search warrant earlier this week as part of an ongoing weapons and narcotics investigation. Along with the fentanyl pills, officers seized five pounds of powdered fentanyl, one pound of cocaine, one pound of methamphetamine, and a large press used to package narcotics. They also seized six illegally possessed handguns and one illegally possessed rifle, the sheriff's office says.The suspect was at home at the time, and was taken into custody without incident. Four others were at the scene; the sheriff's office says they were detained but ultimately not arrested.
Carjacking victim advocates for secure treatment homes

ST PAUL, Minn — Patrick Connolly looked at lawmakers Thursday and delivered a simple message. “The system is failing,” he told them. Connolly recounted the day in December when three teenagers carjacked his wife as she pulled into their St. Paul garage. Their young daughter was in the back seat.
Convicted kidnapper to be sentenced in Glenwood Thursday

(Glenwood MN-) A Big Lake man will be sentenced this afternoon for kidnapping a child in Pope County last March. 22-year-old Beningo Alvarez-Gutierrez pleaded guilty to kidnapping last November for a March 17th incident in which he allegedly entered the home of a rural Westport woman and took her 2-year-old child. Alvarez-Gutierrez later abandoned the boy in the garage of a friend north of Paynesville, who found the tot unharmed sitting in a booster seat. He will be sentenced by Judge Melissa Listug at 1 p.m. Today.
Woman pleads guilty to being drunk, driving 124 mph in fatal crash

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old Otsego woman has pleaded guilty in connection to a crash in September 2021 that killed a woman and injured a man in Maple Grove. April O'Leary pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation, admitting she was drunk when she was driving 124 mph and rear-ended a Jeep on the 15500 block of County Road 81 near the Dayton border.
