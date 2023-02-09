ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New details emerge after man charged in South Lake Union rape

By Jake Chapman, Theresa Robinson
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
A man accused of raping a woman at knifepoint inside her apartment in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood was charged with the crime on Wednesday.

The woman told police the man, who she did not know, snuck into her secure apartment building as another person was leaving on Saturday evening.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Isaiah David Weston.

According to charging documents, surveillance camera footage from the victim’s apartment building showed Weston walking through the front door, then waiting to see which floor the victim went to after she entered an elevator.

The woman had the door to her apartment propped open for ventilation while she was cooking when Weston walked inside.

According to police, Weston immediately flashed a knife before raping the victim. He then stole her purse and ran off.

Police responded to the scene after the woman called 911 to report the incident just before 7:30 p.m.

The woman was treated for her injuries at a nearby hospital. Officers brought her back to her apartment at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

A few hours later, just before 9 a.m., the woman called 911 to report that Weston had returned to the apartment building and was waiting outside her door.

Officers rushed back to the woman’s building and arrested Weston on Sunday.

He was booked into the King County Jail for rape, robbery, and burglary.

People living in South Lake Union told KIRO 7 that safety has been an issue in recent years.

“Like now I am actually scared. I was not paying that much attention before you tell me, but now I feel like I need to take care of myself, too,” a woman named Xiuri said.

“I’ve been followed in broad daylight like down this road before,” another woman told KIRO 7.

But those who live in the neighborhood aren’t the only ones concerned. People who often deliver food in South Lake Union said they constantly watch their surroundings.

“I even worry about my customers, too. Because there was a time where I saw my customer followed inside her building. And I followed behind that person to make sure nothing happened. Fortunately, nothing did,” one driver told KIRO 7.

The Seattle Police Department released its year-end crime report on Monday. While overall crime was down, the city saw a 4% increase in rape cases and a 15-year high in violent crime.

Many who live in the area are arguing for more apartment buildings to have better security, especially after incidents like this.

“At least security or something. Because you are paying a lot of money, so you want to feel safe in your home in a city where you feel like you are protected,” said Mel.

According to charging documents, Weston has a criminal history including an arrest out of Illinois and two active cases in Washington, which include criminal trespassing, obstructing police and stealing from travelers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

He is now facing charges of first-degree rape, and first-degree robbery and residential burglary with sexual motivation.

His bail has been set at $750,000. Prosecutors also asked that Weston be held on house arrest with GPS monitoring if he is able to post pond due to the predatory nature of this crime.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance before a judge on Feb. 16.

