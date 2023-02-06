Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism raises $5,000 to keep the Somerville Wire running temporarilyThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Defense claims she was "over-medicated"; prosecution says triple murder of her kids was "pre-meditated"Lavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a MonthEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Don't Miss This Magical Night For Grownups: S'mores, Adult Drinks & Live Music!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Related
WBUR
Boston’s only Black hospital was founded in 1908 — in the South End apartment building where I lived
East Springfield Street in Boston is lined with three-story brownstones, most of them completely unremarkable, their brick facades and wrought iron railings blending together under a canopy of trees. Number 12, where I lived for five years, is just like all the others — or so I thought. Moving from San Francisco to Boston, I signed the lease after viewing the apartment on FaceTime. I didn’t see the plaque outside until I moved in.
WBUR
The T needs dispatchers, and will continue to dangle $10,000 sign-on bonuses to hire them
With train service still running at diminished levels, staffing efforts in the MBTA's operations control center have plateaued since December, and the agency will continue to offer a $10,000 sign-on bonus through June to try and attract the dispatchers critical to reversing months-long service cuts. Officials on Thursday reported a...
WBUR
The fight to preserve Boston's Chinatown community
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Feb. 9. Simón Rios is our host. Longtime residents of Boston's Chinatown are finding it too costly to live in the neighborhood. In today's show, community activist Suzanne Lee talks about the movement to preserve some of Chinatown's most historic buildings and turn them into housing.
WBUR
Outsider art is in at the new Shoe Bones gallery in Salem
Over the course of her career as an artist Frankie Symonds has delved into filmmaking, painting and mixed media. She’s also an avid collector, having amassed a decade’s worth of art. In her experience as an artist living in Boston, she found that the city lacks spaces for people to showcase weird, unconventional and boundary-pushing art.
WBUR
How 'MBTA communities' are handling the state's requirement to build more housing
This is the Radio Boston rundown for February 8. Yasmin Amer is our host. In this week's edition of "From the Newsroom," we look at public records laws in Massachusetts, why the governor's office is excluded from those laws, and what the Healey administration's approach to transparency has been so far.
WBUR
Wu appoints task force to consider reparations in Boston
Mayor Michelle Wu formally appointed a Reparations Task Force Tuesday, making Boston one of the largest cities in the country to consider reparations for the descendants of enslaved people. Speaking at the historic African Meeting House on Beacon Hill, Wu said the task force will study the lasting effects of...
WBUR
Duxbury mother pleads not guilty as prosecutors describe a horrifying scene in the family home
A Duxbury mother strangled her three children with exercise ropes before throwing herself out of a second story window, prosecutors told a Plymouth District Court judge during an arraignment on Tuesday. Appearing virtually from her hospital bed, Lindsay Clancy pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder, three counts of...
WBUR
Compliance of 2 casinos called into question after one week of sports betting
Legal sports betting has been live in Massachusetts for one week and the Massachusetts Gaming Commission is apparently already investigating whether two of the three sportsbooks in the state have violated its rules around what events can and cannot be wagered on. The agenda for the Gaming Commission's meeting Thursday...
WBUR
5 things to do this weekend, including August Wilson’s ‘Seven Guitars’ and a screening of ‘Dear Corky’
We’ve made it to the second week of February and Black History Month. Boston is a great place to be if you are looking for ways to engage with Black culture this weekend. At the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, you can catch a special screening of “The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks.” The New Rep theater is celebrating love and paying tribute to Black music icons Donny Hathaway and Roberta Flack and the Actors’ Shakespeare Project takes on August Wilson’s “Seven Guitars.” Keep reading for more details and more weekend happenings.
Comments / 0