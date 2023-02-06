We’ve made it to the second week of February and Black History Month. Boston is a great place to be if you are looking for ways to engage with Black culture this weekend. At the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, you can catch a special screening of “The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks.” The New Rep theater is celebrating love and paying tribute to Black music icons Donny Hathaway and Roberta Flack and the Actors’ Shakespeare Project takes on August Wilson’s “Seven Guitars.” Keep reading for more details and more weekend happenings.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO