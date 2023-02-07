ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WMTW

Windy but warmer, with highs near 50

A breezy and mild day is expected on Friday before a cold front brings mountain snow showers and colder temperatures for Saturday. Temperatures moderate on Sunday and Monday with low pressure passing just south of the region. High pressure brings mild temperatures for the middle of next week. Get your...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

A seasonable night with mainly clear skies

High pressure will push east Thursday ahead of low pressure tracking across the Great Lakes. A front will lift through New England Thursday afternoon, bringing rain to southern areas and snow to the foothills and mountains. Expect the snow to change to a wintry mix before ending as rain showers Thursday night. Gusty winds follow on Friday as high pressure pushes overhead for the weekend.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Rain for coastal Maine and snow for the mountains

Maine — A quick moving system will bring a few inches of snow to areas north of route 2 Thursday evening. Looking at 1-3" of snowfall with locally higher amounts. Some snow will drop further south but it will be mixing and eventually turn to all rain. Even...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Record warmth reaches Maine

Temperatures soared on Friday for parts of Maine. Portland reached 52 degrees just before 1 p.m., tying the record for the date. The last time it got that warm in Maine's largest city was back in 1955. As warm as it was, it was nowhere close to breaking the record...
PORTLAND, ME
92 Moose

It’ll Be 70+ Degrees Warmer This Friday Than Last, But There’s A Catch

Weather in Maine is so weird. Last Friday night, my thermometer peaked out, or maybe I should say dumped out, at -21 degrees. Of course, the added wind chill got it down to allegedly -45. It was so cold my dog didn't wanna do any business outside for more than a minute. And this is a dog that actively rolls in snow and loves winter in all its forms.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Another mild day with highs in the 40’s

A series of fast moving and weak weather systems will move through the region this week. One arrived last night with very light snow. Another arrives Thursday evening with warmer temperatures causing snow at the start, to change to a mix and then rain south of the mountains...with more of a mix holding longer farther north.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Colder today, quick burst of snow tonight

A quick-passing front brings a round of snow to the area tonight with most places expecting an inch or less to accumulate. Light freezing rain or freezing drizzle is also possible in southernmost Maine. On Wednesday, the state is split: cloudy with light snow north while mostly sunny and mild...
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Beware of The Top 4 Most Dangerous Roads in Maine

I like to drive. It's cathartic and freeing. I remember when I first got my license and took that first open road by storm. I was playing Missy Elliot and really feeling myself. That day I learned a very important lesson which was that even though I am being told to "lose control", I shouldn't.
MAINE STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Manmade Lake in Maine?

Located in the North Maine Woods, Chesuncook Lake is the largest manmade lake in Maine. Covering 26,200 acres, the lake is actually the third largest lake overall in the state, trailing only Moosehead Lake and Sebago Lake. The Making of a Lake. Chesuncook Lake was formed by a succession of...
MAINE STATE
wagmtv.com

RF Chamberland wins Grand Champion Award

ST AGATHA, Maine (WAGM) - A local trucking company in Aroostook County recently won an award for the safest motor carrier in Maine. The Maine Motor Transport Association recently held their annual membership and awards banquet in Portland. At the banquet, RF Chamberland of St Agatha was awarded the M-M-T-A Grand Champion award for the safest motor carrier in Maine. Chris Cyr is the Director of Risk Management for R.F. Chamberland, and says it feels great to win the award and doing what they can to keep Maine safe.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Colder tonight, mild forecast for February

A strengthening storm system offshore creates breezy conditions today but despite winds from the north, temperatures run warm for early February. Temperatures then cool a good 10-20 degrees lower tonight than last night and skies will gradually clear. Sunshine is expected Tuesday morning with more clouds rolling in during the...
MAINE STATE

