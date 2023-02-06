ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

WMUR.com

Video: Milder, windy Friday with some parts of NH seeing temps in the 50s

As the latest system moves away, our up and down temperatures continue through the weekend and into next week, with mainly fair skies. Most of the precipitation has ended, there are a few lingering slippery spots with temps in the 30s to start the day along with some thicker fog in SE NH.
Video: Possible record warmth moves into New Hampshire

As the latest system moves away, our up and down temperatures continue through the weekend and into next week, with mainly fair skies. Westerly winds are picking up today and gusting over 30-35 mph this afternoon with partial sunshine for southern/central NH while up north some scattered snow showers will develop. Highs will range from the lower half of the 40s (and fall this afternoon) up north, while we'll be in the 40s to mid 50s in the southern half of NH.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Video: Rain, wintry mix passes through NH Thursday

After some initial sunshine today, another system arrives this afternoon bringing a wintry mix and rain. Very mild on Friday when some southern spots could hit 50 before cooling off for the weekend. Clouds will thicken after some initial sunshine as another system brings more rain for southern NH and...
Video: Light snow, ice possible in New Hampshire

Quick moving front passes through Tuesday evening giving many of us light snow and mix. It may be enough in southern areas to make roads slick with a light coating of snow and mix. It moves out well before sunrise Wednesday, then a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday afternoon is when our next system moves through which also could bring mix but then rain. Very mild on Friday when some southern spots could hit 50.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
FOX8 News

Piedmont Triad on track to see one of the latest first measurable snow

(WGHP) – February marks the last month of meteorological winter and snow lovers across the Piedmont Triad are starting to get discouraged.  On average, our first accumulating snowfall happens in early January. In recent years, the last time we waited this long was in 2020 when the snow didn’t arrive until late February. Every winter, […]
OHIO STATE
nbcboston.com

Snow to Fall in Some Areas of New England Thursday

We made it to the pick of the week for many, highs are in the 50s, we’re enjoying sunny skies and a breezy west wind that gusts from 20 to 30 miles per hour. Skies will remain mostly clear. The wind will slow down overnight before marching clouds make their way in before dawn Thursday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: A taste of springtime in February ahead

Our recovery from the early weekend chill began this Sunday, but a more dramatic rebound in temperatures will take hold by midweek as the jetstream pattern will favor several days of well above-normal warmth in the week ahead. Some showery skies over southeastern VA and eastern NC Sunday evening will...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: After the chill a big warmup on the way!

The deep freeze that settled over the area to start the weekend will give way to a warming trend that will quickly build into next week. Temperatures Saturday struggled to get above freezing in many spots, but overnight through Sunday morning will start to usher in a wind shift from the south as that cold ridge of High pressure continues to move to our east.
VIRGINIA STATE
NEWStalk 870

Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW

Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
OREGON STATE
WMUR.com

WMUR.com

'Ice-in' declared on Lake Winnipesaukee after extreme cold in New Hampshire

GILFORD, N.H. — "Ice-in" was declared on Lake Winnipesaukee Sunday, according to Emerson Aviation. Emerson Aviation said the extreme cold over the weekend and the calming winds overnight into Sunday morning helped to make it happen. The declaration means all five ports visited by the M/S Mount Washington are...
GILFORD, NH
94.9 HOM

Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023

Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
NEWMARKET, NH
WMUR.com

