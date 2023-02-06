Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 172.72MM shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY). This represents 8.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 169.23MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
NASDAQ
American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.45MM shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI). This represents 8.93% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.64MM shares and 8.56% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in ICF International (ICFI)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.42MM shares of ICF International Inc (ICFI). This represents 7.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.46MM shares and 7.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.75% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Knight Transportation (KNX)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.67MM shares of Knight Transportation, Inc. (KNX). This represents 9.75% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 7.24MM shares and 4.36% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Olin (OLN)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.29MM shares of Olin Corporation (OLN). This represents 10.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 13.60MM shares and 9.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.26% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Perrigo (PRGO)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.59MM shares of Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO). This represents 10.84% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 13.79MM shares and 10.31% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.53MM shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF). This represents 6.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.62MM shares and 6.20% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 139.53MM shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT). This represents 8.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 137.16MM shares and 7.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.73% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Fmr Increases Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.66MM shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ). This represents 8.424% of the company. In their previous filing dated November 10, 2022 they reported 12.90MM shares and 7.92% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.89% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Fmr Increases Position in Kosmos Energy (KOS)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 68.38MM shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS). This represents 14.999% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 10, 2022 they reported 48.58MM shares and 10.75% of the company, an increase in shares of 40.77% and an increase in total ownership of 4.25% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
American Century Investment Management Cuts Stake in Westamerica Ban (WABC)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.02MM shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC). This represents 3.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.56MM shares and 5.79% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
Fmr Increases Position in Univest of Pennsylvania (UVSP)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.29MM shares of Univest Corp. of Pennsylvania (UVSP). This represents 7.83% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.80MM shares and 6.09% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Fmr Increases Position in Procept BioRobotics (PRCT)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.55MM shares of Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT). This represents 14.642% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 4.58MM shares and 10.52% of the company, an increase in shares of 43.12% and an increase in total ownership of 4.12% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Morgan Stanley Increases Position in CACI International (CACI)
Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.41MM shares of CACI International Inc (CACI). This represents 6.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.37MM shares and 5.90% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Wedbush Upgrades Celsius Holdings (CELH)
On February 6, 2023, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Celsius Holdings from Neutral to Outperform. As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celsius Holdings is $121.07. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.42% from its latest reported closing price of $92.13.
NASDAQ
Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
LightShed Partners Downgrades AT & T (T)
On February 8, 2023, LightShed Partners downgraded their outlook for AT & T from Buy to Neutral. As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for AT & T is $21.46. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 12.00% from its latest reported closing price of $19.16.
NASDAQ
William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in Myers Industries (MYE)
Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.55MM shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE). This represents 4.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.85MM shares and 5.10% of the company, a decrease...
