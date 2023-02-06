Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 68.38MM shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS). This represents 14.999% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 10, 2022 they reported 48.58MM shares and 10.75% of the company, an increase in shares of 40.77% and an increase in total ownership of 4.25% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

6 HOURS AGO