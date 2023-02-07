The incident involving the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin a few weeks ago has brought new attention to cardiac incidents in sports. HBO Real Sports did a great segment on the subject. They reported that the statistics are alarming, namely, every 3-4 days a student athlete suffers from cardiac arrest. The good news is that if you administer CPR and a defibrillator quickly the survival rate is as high as 90 percent. The story goes on to explore what’s happening around the country in schools as it relates to having these AEDs (Automatic External Defibrillators) available. With statistics like that you can’t help but wonder about our own town.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO