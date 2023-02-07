Read full article on original website
An Obituary: April Kay Delano
April Kay Delano, age 52, of Bedford and formerly of Lynn, died on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Born in Houston, Texas, she was the daughter of Carolyn (McGinnis) Delano and step-daughter of Tom Speropolous of Chelsea, the daughter of the late Jerry Delano, and the mother of Karen Anne Butler of Bedford. She was also the sister of the late Maston Wagers who died in 2009.
JGMS Heart Awards for January
Submitted by Jonathon Hartunian, John Glenn Middle School Principal. At John Glenn Middle School we act in a way that shows Honor, Empathy, Acceptance, Responsibility, and Tenacity. Our students put forth great effort to display our core values and each month we recognize the students who have represented what JGMS stands for with the HEART Award.
BPS Superintendent Interviews: Dr. Portia Bonner
The Bedford School Committee interviewed each of the four finalists for superintendent of schools on Monday and Tuesday. Each session was 90 minutes. This is the first of four stories on the candidates. Dr. Portia Bonner has worked as a biology teacher, department chair, vocational school principal, assistant superintendent, school...
BPS Superintendent Interviews: Cliff Chuang
The Bedford School Committee interviewed each of the four finalists for superintendent of schools on Monday and Tuesday. Each session was 90 minutes. This is the second of four stories on the candidates. Cliff Chuang, senior associate commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, acknowledged that he...
AED’s and Bedford Athletics
The incident involving the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin a few weeks ago has brought new attention to cardiac incidents in sports. HBO Real Sports did a great segment on the subject. They reported that the statistics are alarming, namely, every 3-4 days a student athlete suffers from cardiac arrest. The good news is that if you administer CPR and a defibrillator quickly the survival rate is as high as 90 percent. The story goes on to explore what’s happening around the country in schools as it relates to having these AEDs (Automatic External Defibrillators) available. With statistics like that you can’t help but wonder about our own town.
BPS Superintendent Interviews: Dr. Matthew Janger
The Bedford School Committee interviewed each of the four finalists for superintendent of schools on Monday and Tuesday. Each session was 90 minutes. This is the three of four stories on the candidates. Dr. Matthew Janger told the Bedford School Committee in his 90-minute superintendent finalist interview on Monday that...
BPS Superintendent Interviews: Dr. June Saba-Maguire
The Bedford School Committee interviewed each of the four finalists for superintendent of schools on Monday and Tuesday. Each session was 90 minutes. This is the fourth of four stories on the candidates. For 29 years, Dr. June Saba-Maguire has worked for the Brockton Public Schools, where she is now...
Minutes of the December Restoration Advisory Board for Bedford’s Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant (NWIRP)
Please note: Below is a legal notice, posted without edit at the request of the posting organization. NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF DECEMBER 2022 RESTORATION ADVISORY BOARD MEETING MINUTES FOR NAVAL WEAPONS INDUSTRIAL RESERVE PLANT BEDFORD. The Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant (NWIRP) Bedford Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meeting minutes from...
An Obituary: Gregory Matthews
Gregory Matthews, of Bedford, MA, died on Jan. 9, 2023, after a long illness. Greg is survived by his wife, Beverley (Bond) Matthews; daughter, Allison Matthews, and her husband, Vinay Eapen; son, David Matthews, and his partner, Zoë Mackay. Greg was born on July 7, 1957, the only child...
Integrity of Buehler Ponds Leads List of Preservation Projects
Protection of the integrity of the bucolic Buehler ponds leads the relatively modest community preservation projects list for fiscal year 2024. The Bedford Select Board at its Jan. 30 meeting recommended approval of the projects, which will ultimately be decided at Annual Town Meeting on March 27. The entire community...
Valentine Concert at First Parish in Bedford Feb. 12
It’s an annual tradition, now in its 13th year. “True Love,” this year’s Valentine concert at First Parish in Bedford, will highlight mezzo-soprano Cynthia Mork, baritone Ben Sears, and pianist Brad Conner, together with special guests Heinrich Christensen and Robert Winkley performing works for four-hand piano. The...
Bedford-Based Edinburg Center Helps Dream Come True for 79-year old Woman
Doris Breton, who has cerebral palsy and lives in a group home, has always dreamed of being a beautiful bride wearing a fancy gown. Recently, The Edinburg Center in Bedford helped Breton say ‘yes to the dress’ at an Andover bridal shop. “When she entered the shop and...
Bedford Students on Shawsheen Valley Technical High School’s Honor Roll
Submitted by Shawsheen Valley Technical High School. Bedford students Landon Babot and Benjamin Skorik made High Honor Roll at Shawsheen Valley Technical High School this past quarter. 16 Bedford students achieved Honor Roll. They are: Taylor Bailey, Layla Bassett, Alice Bollinger, Tyler Card, Owen Coltran, Grant Cook, Tyler Hardy, Karson...
CSF of Bedford Dollars for Scholars Virtual Trivia Night – Friday, February 10 – Still Time to Enter
This Friday kicks off the fundraising for the annual Dollars for Scholars program serving Bedford and Hanscom students. So if you know things, or know someone who knows things like:. A: Question: Which film became the first to be directed by a woman to gross more than $100 million at...
BHS Performing Arts Presents Chicago: Teen Edition – March 15-18
The Bedford High School Performing Arts Department will present CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION, the long-running Kander & Ebb Broadway musical, March 15 through 18 in the BHS Auditorium. The production, led by director Katrina Faulstich, features approximately eighty students in the cast, crew, and pit orchestra. CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION satirizes the...
Letter to the Editor: Bedford Resident Rebuts Hanscom Proposal
Here are some reasons to say “No” to the Hanscom Proposal, referencing Mike Rosenberg’s article in The Bedford Citizen. https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/2023/02/fuel-farm-planned-for-new-hanscom-hangar-complex/. Taxi lanes to support “Group 4 heavier planes”. “Corporate jets are getting pretty large these days” says Thomas Kinton, the developer’s consultant and a former Massport...
Cub Scout Annual Pinewood Derby Tradition Continues
Bedford Cub Scout Pack 194 held its annual Pinewood Derby race on Sunday, January 29. The event was hosted at and sponsored in part by the Bedford American Legion Post 221. Over 70 cars were entered in Bedford’s 2023 derby, including cars created by the scouts, and also by siblings and family members. Each car starts with a simple kit that contains a block of pine wood, nails, and plastic wheels. Scouts then complete car designs with the help of caregivers and leaders, including pack-led weekly wood shop build events during the month of January. All of the cars must be built and designed to meet stringent national derby specifications, including materials used, final size and weight, wheel alignment, axel visibility, and other design constraints.
Superintendent’s Update: February 3
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for February 3, 2023, including Bitter Cold Temperatures, Budget Update, Black History Month, DEI Statement, Bedford Public Schools School and District ESSA Report Cards, Kindergarten Registration, Parents Diversity Council Upcoming Events, William James College INTERFACE Referral Service Affiliation, The Help Line, BEF Bash, CSF of Bedford Dollars for Scholars Virtual Trivia Night, District Calendar, Congratulations to Selima Chan, Bedford Safe Campaign, BHS BSU Field Trip To Davis, New College and Career Readiness Platform at BHS, and Superintendent Finalists Announcement.
‘Fuel Farm’ Planned for New Hanscom Hangar Complex
Monday evening’s three-hour “consultation session” on the proposed construction of a complex of 27 hangars on the north side of Hanscom Field elicited voices in protest, as well as some new information. One surprise was the news that there are plans for a “fuel farm” near the...
Four Finalists for Superintendent in Spotlight Next Week
There are four finalists for the position of Bedford superintendent of schools, and they’ll all be in the local spotlight at public forums and interviews Monday and Tuesday. The screening committee for the superintendent search on Friday afternoon announced the names of the candidates:. Dr. Portia Bonner, a former...
