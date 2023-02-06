Read full article on original website
Siouxland high school boys and girls basketball scores
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from our Siouxland high school boys and girls basketball action from February 9th, 2023: BOYS BASKETBALL IOWA Sioux Central 63, Hinton 48 Cherokee 64, Alta-Aurelia 51 Sioux City West 68, Spencer 57 Western Christian 68, Sioux Falls Christian 43 Central Lyon 91, Rock Valley 53 […]
kiwaradio.com
Final Girls Basketball Rankings 1A, 2A And 3A
3 North Linn 19-1 3 4 Remsen St. Mary’s 20-1 4 Dropped Out: Exira-EHK (14) Dropped Out: South Hamilton (13) Dropped Out: Center Point-Urbana (14)
kmaland.com
Mount Ayr's Knight to play tight end at Pittsburg State
(Mount Ayr) -- Jaydon Knight had plenty of options when it came time to make a decision about his future in football. In the end, his choice was to join one of the top Division II programs in the country at Pittsburg State. “It really got down to Iowa State...
Iowa’s best wrestlers: Meet the state’s top 220-pounders
By Dana Becker | Photo by Ginnie Coleman One wrestler stands out above all the rest when discussing the 220-pound weight in Iowa: Ben Kueter. The dual-sport future University of Iowa Hawkeye firmly placed his name on a short list of pound-for-pound greats in not only the state, ...
cbs2iowa.com
Snowfall totals for February 9th in eastern Iowa
Heavy snow fell in parts of eastern Iowa, while some areas didn't even see a flake. The heaviest snow fell out in Dubuque County where the airport reported 9" of snow as of noon. The nine inches fell in just FOUR hours and more snow is falling into the afternoon.
KCCI.com
Winter storm: Forecast, road conditions on Thursday morning in central and southeast Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — We are taking a look at the latest forecast and road conditions on Thursday morning. WATCH: Heavy snowflakes fall in Albia Thursday morning. Not much for accumulating snow in central Iowa. Some cities in eastern Iowa saw about 2 inches fall. The snow is on its way out.
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Stuck in the store
LAMONI, Iowa — An Iowa grandmother’s recent shopping trip ended with a call to police. Carol Hyden told KCCI it was business as usual when she stopped by Dollar General one December afternoon. An employee was working the check-out and customers were in line to pay. But when...
KCRG.com
Snowfall totals for Thursday, February 9 winter storm
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa generally fell in the 2 to 5 inch range that we predicted ahead of the winter storm’s arrival, though an isolated higher band of totals centered on Dubuque county occurred. There, 6 to as much as 9 inches of very wet and heavy snow accumulated.
8 Iowa Facts That Most Locals Don’t Even Know
Every state has amazing facts and records that help define them that not everyone knows about. Are you from Iowa? Have you been a local your whole life? Let us know how many of these awesome fun facts you knew on our app. It's time for the facts about our...
iheart.com
Snow Arriving In Iowa Late Wednesday Thru Thursday AM
(Des Moines, IA) -- The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall in most of Iowa starting late Wednesday night thru Thursday morning. Amounts will vary from trace amounts in western and northwestern Iowa to up to six inches in northeast Iowa. Forecasters expect rain to transition to snow tonight with...
agupdate.com
Iowa cattle win breeding heifer show
Jeff Krohnke of Schleswig, Iowa, exhibited the champion breeding heifer, a commercial, at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Breeding Heifer Show Jan. 28 in Sioux Falls. The reserve champion breeding heifer, a Simmental Percentage, came from Addison Brueggeman of Lake Park, Iowa. Kody Lucherk, Canyon, Texas, evaluated a total of...
Iowa’s ‘Kids Baking Championship’ Contestant Was Sent Home This Week
It's always exciting when a talented Iowan is featured on a big competition show, especially when that Iowan is just a kid!. Back in December, season 11 of the show 'Kids Baking Championship' premiered on the Food Network. Since then, folks from all over Iowa have been rooting for 13-year-old Nash Roe, an 8th-grader from Clive. Nash started his own baking business back in 2020 called Nash's Confections, which helped him land a spot on the show.
kmaland.com
Summit claims another pipeline milestone
(Ames) -- Summit Carbon Solution officials are claiming further progress in efforts to secure land easements for a major pipeline project. Company officials Thursday announced landowners across the Midwest have voluntarily signed easement agreements accounting for more than 60% of the proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline route project-wide. That amounts of 4,000 total agreements with landowners, or approximately 1,250 total miles of right-of-way secured across Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota. This follows Summit's announcement earlier this week that 1,050 landowners across 29 Iowa counties have signed 1,840 easement agreements with the company, representing 2/3rds of the land necessary to construct the proposed pipeline across more than 700 miles through the western portion of the state. In an interview with KMA News earlier this week, Summit Public Affairs Director Jesse Harris says considerable progress has been made in securing easements with landowners.
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Hunters Take More Deer This Year
(Radio Iowa) DNR state deer biologist, Jace Elliott, says hunters reported taking more deer this year. “We saw about 109-thousand-600 deer harvested across the state throughout all of our regular seasons, which represents about a seven percent increase to the harvest that we saw in the prior year,” Elliott says. That included 2,500 deer taken in the new January season that allowed hunters to use any leftover antlerless tags.
Are Walmart Stores Closing In South Dakota, Minnesota, or Iowa?
In our tri-state region, there are approximately 143 Walmart stores. In South Dakota, we have 15 stores while Minnesota has 68, and Iowa with 60. With nearly 5,000 stores nationwide, Walmart recently announced the closing of some 'underperforming' locations that will occur in the coming weeks. WHY IS WALMAR CLOSING...
x1071.com
Winter Storm Watch For The Entire Area
Forecasters have issued a winter storm watch for the entire area. The watch will be in effect from this afternoon through tomorrow night. According to the National Weather Service, the watch area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. The weather service reports that heavy snow is possible in the area with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph late Thursday morning. The conditions could cause hazardous travel conditions.
Bill would require cardiac evaluations for Iowa high school athletes
DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill in the Iowa Senate would require high school athletes to undergo further testing before hitting the field or court, potentially saving their lives. If it becomes law, the bill would make every high school athlete in the state receive a physical cardiac examination. Right now, they’re only required to […]
This Is Iowa’s Forgotten Island
Despite being in the Midwest, Iowa does have a few islands. One popular spot is Sabula, Iowa, Iowa's Island City. The spot we are looking at today is not nearly as popular but still gets some visitors. The reason this spot isn't as popular is due to the fact that...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Friday Morning, February 10th, 2023
Count the Kicks says the stillbirth rate in 2021 for Black Women in Iowa was three times more than any other race. CNN's Mandy Gaither looks at genetic testing and how it can help you know your risks for cancer. Golden, Colorado holds annual event celebrating one of US most...
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Kolaches At This Small Iowa Cafe
Have you ever had a Kolache? These small Czech pastries have built a cult following around Iowa, thanks to their delicious components – a light, glazed yeast dough topped or filled with an assortment of jams or custards. You can usually find no shortage of them on sale in Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village – but to find the best Kolaches in Iowa, you’ll want to head to the small town of Urbandale, on the outskirts of Des Moines and about two hours from Cedar Rapids. That’s where you’ll find Coaches Kolaches, a tiny cafe that takes the classic dessert and gives it an over-the-top modern twist. Made fresh daily, this cafe is always experimenting with new flavors of Kolache that not only pay tribute to the original but fuses it with a distinctly American sensibility that has the locals coming back time and time again.
