Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Arkansas' best girls basketball players: Meet the state's top point guards
By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Tommy Land With the high school basketball season in full swing, SBLive is looking at the best girls players in Arkansas across all classifications. Today, we feature the top point guards. There are hundreds of standout girls basketball players in Arkansas, ...
KTLO
Lipscomb defeats UCA
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) – Jacob Ognacevic had 28 points in Lipscomb’s 93-81 win against Central Arkansas on Thursday night. Ognacevic added six rebounds for the Bisons (16-10, 8-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). A.J McGinnis scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Trae Benham shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.
KTLO
MHHS bowling teams to compete Friday in state tourney
The Mountain Home High School bowling teams will wrap up their season on Friday. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will be in Jonesboro to compete in the Class 5A State Tournament. Action begins at 11 at Hijinx.
KTLO
Morgan scores 12, Texas State beats Arkansas State
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) – Tyler Morgan scored 12 points to help Texas State defeat Arkansas State 66-62 on Thursday night. Morgan was 4 of 6 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) for the Bobcats (12-14, 5-8 Sun Belt Conference). Nighael Ceaser added 11 points while finishing 5 of 6 from the floor, and he also had seven rebounds and five blocks. Nate Martin was 3 of 3 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies through February 7
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, February 7, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Tracey Renee Page, 1371 Columbia 62 W, McNeil; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 31. Terry Wayne Kelley and Brenda Ann Kelley, 453 Eades St.,...
aymag.com
Two New Whataburger Locations Opening in Central Arkansas
Whataburger locations have been announced for central Arkansas – this time in Maumelle and Malvern. There will be a groundbreaking for the location on Maumelle Boulevard later this month, according to Arkansas Times. Whataburger continues to expand across the Natural State, with rumors circulating about another location potentially opening...
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas
ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
thv11.com
Thousands in Arkansas still without power
As nice as the weather has been, for some Arkansans it's not so nice. About 2,000 people are still in the dark— but linemen are working tirelessly to restore power.
nomadlawyer.org
Best 10 Places to Live in Arkansas State for Families
Places to Live in Arkansas State: For families wishing to live amidst nature, Arkansas is a dream state. This underrated state has everything in it to make your life happy and comfortable. From pristine lakes and free-flowing rivers to rugged mountains, there are so many natural wonders one can explore...
Tornado Watch issued for parts of Arkansas, Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas and Mississippi until 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service of Memphis. A Tornado Watch has been issued in the following counties: Coahoma, Crittenden, Crockett, Cross, Lee, Phillips, Quitman, St. Francis, and Tunica. This evening will become quite active with […]
Kait 8
Jonesboro streets closed due to flooding
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After hours of steady rain, several Jonesboro streets are flooded. Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 urges you to use caution when driving during this storm. Jonesboro police said at least two cars floated into the ditch on Race Street. Motorists are urged to avoid these areas and to...
5newsonline.com
Quick snowy burst may hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Friday morning
ARKANSAS, USA — UPDATE: New snowfall totals down below. Winter still has 30+ days left and it's not ready to quit across Arkansas and Oklahoma with another round of possible snow Friday morning and midday. We are tracking a clipper system coming in from the Rockies that will quickly swing across the Ozarks and Ouachitas by the end of the week. It has snow with it now, but will it stay as snow with warmer temperatures in the south?
Kait 8
Highways shut down due to flooding
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed. According to IDrive Arkansas, seven highways have been closed due to flooding. Here are the following areas that are being impacted:. Highway 115 (Lawrence County) as of 6:24 p.m. Highway 117 (Lawrence...
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders introduces new Arkansas education plan
In her first major news conference, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced her much anticipated Arkansas LEARNS education plan on Wednesday.
KYTV
School districts in the Ozarks adding days to the school calendar because of snow
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri requires 174 days of instruction, and Arkansas requires 178 days of instruction. Many school districts build snow days into the school calendar to prevent makeup days, but for some, it wasn’t enough. The Willard School District will add a few days...
Arkansas joins lawsuit against Justice Department gun brace ban
Arkansas has joined a coalition of 25 states and others in a lawsuit against a federal gun regulation banning a weapon accessory.
localmemphis.com
Meteor passes through Arkansas skies
ARKANSAS, USA — Winter in Arkansas has been anything but predictable-- from freezing rain, followed by 60 degree weather, and now we can add a flashing meteor to the list. Hundreds of Arkansans spotted the fiery meteor as it flew through the night skies of the Natural State on Monday.
$50,000 winner in Arkansas from Saturday Powerball drawing
One lucky Arkansan walked away with a hefty prize following Saturday's Powerball drawing.
This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Arkansas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Lawmakers react to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Arkansas LEARNS announcement
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders unveiled her education reform package Wednesday. The Arkansas LEARNS plan will include teacher salary increases and a school voucher program. Lawmakers from each major party had different reactions to the announcement.
Comments / 0