Blytheville, AR

KTLO

Lipscomb defeats UCA

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) – Jacob Ognacevic had 28 points in Lipscomb’s 93-81 win against Central Arkansas on Thursday night. Ognacevic added six rebounds for the Bisons (16-10, 8-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). A.J McGinnis scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Trae Benham shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.
CONWAY, AR
KTLO

Morgan scores 12, Texas State beats Arkansas State

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) – Tyler Morgan scored 12 points to help Texas State defeat Arkansas State 66-62 on Thursday night. Morgan was 4 of 6 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) for the Bobcats (12-14, 5-8 Sun Belt Conference). Nighael Ceaser added 11 points while finishing 5 of 6 from the floor, and he also had seven rebounds and five blocks. Nate Martin was 3 of 3 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.
SAN MARCOS, TX
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas bankruptcies through February 7

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, February 7, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Tracey Renee Page, 1371 Columbia 62 W, McNeil; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 31. Terry Wayne Kelley and Brenda Ann Kelley, 453 Eades St.,...
ARKANSAS STATE
aymag.com

Two New Whataburger Locations Opening in Central Arkansas

Whataburger locations have been announced for central Arkansas – this time in Maumelle and Malvern. There will be a groundbreaking for the location on Maumelle Boulevard later this month, according to Arkansas Times. Whataburger continues to expand across the Natural State, with rumors circulating about another location potentially opening...
MALVERN, AR
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas

ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nomadlawyer.org

Best 10 Places to Live in Arkansas State for Families

Places to Live in Arkansas State: For families wishing to live amidst nature, Arkansas is a dream state. This underrated state has everything in it to make your life happy and comfortable. From pristine lakes and free-flowing rivers to rugged mountains, there are so many natural wonders one can explore...
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

Tornado Watch issued for parts of Arkansas, Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas and Mississippi until 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service of Memphis. A Tornado Watch has been issued in the following counties: Coahoma, Crittenden, Crockett, Cross, Lee, Phillips, Quitman, St. Francis, and Tunica. This evening will become quite active with […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Jonesboro streets closed due to flooding

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After hours of steady rain, several Jonesboro streets are flooded. Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 urges you to use caution when driving during this storm. Jonesboro police said at least two cars floated into the ditch on Race Street. Motorists are urged to avoid these areas and to...
JONESBORO, AR
5newsonline.com

Quick snowy burst may hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Friday morning

ARKANSAS, USA — UPDATE: New snowfall totals down below. Winter still has 30+ days left and it's not ready to quit across Arkansas and Oklahoma with another round of possible snow Friday morning and midday. We are tracking a clipper system coming in from the Rockies that will quickly swing across the Ozarks and Ouachitas by the end of the week. It has snow with it now, but will it stay as snow with warmer temperatures in the south?
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Highways shut down due to flooding

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed. According to IDrive Arkansas, seven highways have been closed due to flooding. Here are the following areas that are being impacted:. Highway 115 (Lawrence County) as of 6:24 p.m. Highway 117 (Lawrence...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
localmemphis.com

Meteor passes through Arkansas skies

ARKANSAS, USA — Winter in Arkansas has been anything but predictable-- from freezing rain, followed by 60 degree weather, and now we can add a flashing meteor to the list. Hundreds of Arkansans spotted the fiery meteor as it flew through the night skies of the Natural State on Monday.
ARKANSAS STATE

