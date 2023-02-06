ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Dave Bautista Raves About Dune Part Two: ‘S**t Gets Real’

By Mike Reyes
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dioi7_0keYA1OV00

It’s going to be a pretty big year for Dave Bautista’s acting chops. The 2023's movie release schedule is already seeing his return to the screen in February's much-hyped Knock at the Cabin . At the same time, the future’s looking pretty bright, as Bautista is hyping his return in Dune: Part Two’s all-star cast via  promises of “cutthroat” and “weird” happenings in the Denis Villeneuve-directed sequel.

As you can see in the interview clip above, the man’s face practically lit up upon the mention of Dune’s next chapter. Sitting down with Dave Bautista at the press junket for M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller with Universal , I couldn’t resist asking the question of how hyped I should be for the continued battle over Arakkis between the Harkonnens and the Atreides. Releasing his inner fanboy, here’s what Bautista told CinemaBlend:

Super hyped, like be hyped. And that’s speaking from fan to fan. I went and even watched some of the stuff that I wasn’t involved in, because I’m just a fan and I just want to know how this film is gonna be. And it’s so good, man. It’s so good. It’s like the first film was just a set up, and this is when shit goes down. … It gets weird, it’s political, and it’s cutthroat. It’s really great.

Let’s face the facts: Dune was an amazing adaptation for half of Frank Herbert’s book of the same name. However, even die-hard loyalists probably pondered why it didn’t go as weird as it could have. (Honestly, the first book gets pretty bonkers.)

Acting as a lure for the experienced and newcomers who are now on board to see Paul Atreides’ (Timothée Challamet) life journey, my best guess is that Denis Villeneuve wanted to nail down the more grounded elements before really taking off into flights of fancy. With that in mind, Dave Bautista’s hype for Dune: Part Two only gets me more excited for what's next, as his own personal fandom of the property has approved of how the “shit goes down” in this upcoming blockbuster.

From an acting viewpoint, it’s also easy to see how the role of Beast Rabban Harkonnen continues to fuel the Guardians of the Galaxy star’s quest to do new and exciting things with his skills. Especially when Dave Bautista considers Rabban a blessing when trying to achieve such heights. Though if things are about to get cutthroat in Dune: Part Two , then this clip from the previous film suggests that Mr. Bautista is going to be a blazing furnace of anger in the next half:

Even comparing his role in Dune to his part in Knock at the Cabin is a good example of why this hype is earned. In a way different in its antagonistic approach, Bautista is absolutely killing it in his acting career with a more soft-spoken, but still imposing figure.

Now the gloves are off (so to speak), we can expect Dave Bautista to get cutthroat and weird in allegiance to House Harkonnen. If that prospect didn’t have him fanboying over his Dune experience yet again and/or strike fear into at least one cast member, then perhaps we need to call the professionals.

Dune: Part Two reopens this book of sci-fi mastery on November 3rd, with the first piece of that tale currently streaming for those with an HBO Max subscription . As for Dave Bautista, you’ll be able to see him Knock at the Cabin in theaters this weekend. Judging by the first screening reactions to the new Shyamalan nail-biter , it sounds like you’re going to want to do just that before spoilers start to drip down, and they will.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel

A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC

There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
wegotthiscovered.com

58 year-old Keanu Reeves sounds confident ‘Constantine 2’ has a place in James Gunn’s ‘younger and fresher’ DCU

Having spent years telling anyone he’d listen about his desires to play iconic Batman villain Bane, Dave Bautista has finally admitted that he won’t get the chance to live out his dream, even with close friend James Gunn spearheading the DCU. And yet, Keanu Reeves is even older, and he seems confident Constantine 2 is still going to happen.
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
People

James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'

DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
VERMONT STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

If Scott Lang dies in ‘Quantumania’, James Gunn needs to cast Paul Rudd as DC’s own Ant-Man

The odds are not looking good for Scott Lang going into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ask any Marvel fan, and they’ll likely tell you that they are fearing for the astonishing shrinking hero’s safety as he heads towards what could be a fateful showdown with Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror, potentially the most dangerous villain the Avengers have ever faced. There’s a high a chance this could be Paul Rudd’s final hurrah in the MCU, then. But, luckily for him, James Gunn is starting up his own superhero universe over at DC that might be in need of his services.
wegotthiscovered.com

Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations

You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
wegotthiscovered.com

Brendan Fraser hints that Warner Bros. studio politics cost him the role of Superman

Comeback king Brendan Fraser has endured a rotten run of luck when it comes to DC projects recently, but the freshly-minted Academy Award nominee should be used to such disappointment pertaining to the comic book company given that it’s been two decades since he missed out on the role of Superman.
ScreenCrush

DC Confirms ‘The Batman’ Sequel Release Date and Title

As part of their huge announcement of a whole new universe of DC movies and shows, Warner Bros. confirmed that 2022’s hit The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the latest version of the Dark Knight, would get a sequel. They also revealed its official title: The Batman - Part II.
EW.com

Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick

The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
185K+
Followers
43K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy