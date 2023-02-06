Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
2023 Winter Out West event this weekend
Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? Head west in Duluth to the 2023 Winter Out West event at Memorial Park and Spirit Valley on Saturday and Sunday. There are a lot of different activities to participate in. Come connect with neighbors and businesses, explore and celebrate Western Duluth.
FOX 21 Online
Old Town Antiques and Books Reopens
DULUTH, Minn. – Old Town Antiques and Books is back open for business in Duluth after being forced out of their previous location last year. Now located on East 4th Street next to Thrifters, the new space is much smaller than the previous spot on Superior Street, transitioning from 10-thousand square feet to 800.
WDIO-TV
What’s Brewing: Empire Coffee
Empire Coffee is a Superior coffee shop with a “tap house” model. “A lot of coffee shops you’ll go into, they’ll only have like one roast or maybe their own roast,” Owner Aryana Buck said. “We source from a bunch of different roasters from all over the area.”
WDIO-TV
County Seat Theater Presents ‘Charlotte’s Web’
County Seat Theater is getting ready to close their production of ‘Charlotte’s Web’ with final performances set for Thursday and Friday at 7:00pm and Saturday and Sunday at 2:00pm. For ticket information you can check out their website here. The Cloquet based company has been bringing their...
northernnewsnow.com
Downtown Duluth announces ‘Movies in the Park’ summer lineup
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Downtown Duluth announced Tuesday their summer lineup for “Movies in the Park” presented by Arrowhead Orthodontics. After the community voted on the organization’s Facebook page, eight movies were selected as fan favorites. This season’s lineup:. July 7 - Top Gun:...
Man Searching For Woman He Saw At Two Harbors Coffee Shop
Someone call up Hallmark because this is a love story in the making! It looks like a Northlander is looking for someone he saw while out and about recently. The woman must have stuck in his mind because he's trying to find her. I saw the story on the 'Missed...
FOX 21 Online
Don Ness, Dan Hanger Among ‘Singing With The Stars’ Contestants At NorShor Theatre
DULUTH, Minn. — You’ve probably heard of “Dancing With The St’ars,” but what about “Singing With The Stars?”. And what if some of the singing contestants included former mayor Don Ness and FOX 21’s Dan Hanger?. Well, it’s happening March 3 at the...
One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy
Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
Duluth Fast Food Fans: Subway Will No Longer Use Pre-Sliced Meat
Many people, myself included, love to have a sandwich made fresh right in front of you and just the way they like it. Of course, there are lots of options out there but for many the easy choice is Subway. It's fast, convenient, and generally cheaper than a sit-down restaurant. But some changes are coming.
Birthday Gifts Stolen From Duluth Heritage Center, Help Needed To ID Suspects On Video
It's always a shame when people take it upon themselves to steal things from others. It's especially low when people steal from kids, but that's exactly what happened last week at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. Not only were things stolen from kids, but they were gifts intended for a...
Duluth TV Anchor’s Video Of His Dog Goes Viral For ‘Being Over Winter’
Brewster once again steals the show. This dog might be Duluth's favorite with all the publicity he gets. You can tell how much Dan loves this dog. He even lets him eat out of his tortilla chip bag. Dan often shares posts with Brewster. Dan Hanger, Fox 21 News anchor,...
WDIO-TV
Duluth City Council will discuss production incentives for film and tv
Duluth is becoming more of a hotspot for the entertainment industry in film and television. However, The city council wants to continue supporting this growing industry with production incentives. Roz Randorf, the Duluth City Councilor of District 3 talked more about production incentives. “This is the exact same funding. So...
WDIO-TV
Rock Ridge boy’s hockey talks opting up to Class AA
On Wednesday WDIO reported that the Duluth Denfeld and Rock Ridge boy’s hockey will move up to Class AA next season. The Hunter’s head coach Dale Jago spoke with WDIO’s Sports Director Alicia Tipcke on why the move is right for their program, that interview can be found HERE.
WDIO-TV
Hermantown boy’s hockey tops Rock Ridge
The Hermantown boy’s hockey team defeated Rock Ridge on Tuesday 6-1, improving to 19-2-1 on the season. The Wolverines now fall to a record of 13-7 after the loss. Hermantown scored three goals to open the first period of play. The second of which came off the stick of...
WDIO-TV
Duluth police department announces new behavioral health unit
The Duluth Police Department’s co-responder (CORE) mental health team and its Substance Use Response Team (SURT) now fall under a newly formed unit called the Behavioral Health Unit (BHU). “Substance use and mental health conditions often go hand in hand,” said Lieutenant David Drozdowski. “In order to better serve...
BBB Warns Of Fake Parking Ticket Scam
It looks like scammers are getting more creative by the day! The Better Business Bureau is warning of a parking ticket scam, where scammers actually print out fake parking tickets and stick them to your windshield. Recently, there was another scam that made headlines. A funeral home in Minnesota shared...
WDIO-TV
Section 7AA: Duluth Northern Stars see season end, Grand Rapids/Greenway advances to semis
The No. 4 Duluth Northern Stars girl’s hockey team fell 6-1 to No. 5 Elk River/Zimmerman in the Section 7AA quarterfinals Thursday night ending their season with a 14-8-4 overall record. Mae McCall scored the sole goal for the Northern Stars at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center. The match...
WDIO-TV
There could be an increase in funds coming to Minnesota’s LGA/CPA programs
Some cities and towns in Minnesota rely on funding for a lot of that everyday maintenance comes from this local government aid. Minnesota has more than $17 billion in surplus money, and the conversations about how it should be spent are ongoing. A bill called Local Government Aid and County...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Airport Making Changes To Parking System Starting Wednesday
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth International Airport is making changes to its parking system starting Wednesday. A news release from the airport says this is part of their plan to improve customers experience and has been working to update it. Customers who are parking can expect a cashless system...
WDIO-TV
Cook County’s Dressley, Duluth East’s McHenry finish first at Section 7 Alpine ski meet
At the Section 7 Alpine ski meet Tuesday at Giants Ridge Cook County’s Ray Dressley finished first for the boy’s and Duluth East’s Veronica McHenry finished first for the girls. Dressley, a Grand Marais native, finished with a championship combined score of 1:15.43. “The snow was great....
