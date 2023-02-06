Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
Section 7AA: Duluth Northern Stars see season end, Grand Rapids/Greenway advances to semis
The No. 4 Duluth Northern Stars girl’s hockey team fell 6-1 to No. 5 Elk River/Zimmerman in the Section 7AA quarterfinals Thursday night ending their season with a 14-8-4 overall record. Mae McCall scored the sole goal for the Northern Stars at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center. The match...
WDIO-TV
Rock Ridge boy’s hockey talks opting up to Class AA
On Wednesday WDIO reported that the Duluth Denfeld and Rock Ridge boy’s hockey will move up to Class AA next season. The Hunter’s head coach Dale Jago spoke with WDIO’s Sports Director Alicia Tipcke on why the move is right for their program, that interview can be found HERE.
FOX 21 Online
Prep Basketball: Duluth East Boys Top Forest Lake in “Silent Night Game”
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East boys basketball team picked up their 15th win of the season on Wednesday, defeating Forest Lake 52 to 49. Dillon Bement had a team-leading 14 points in the contest. Jobe Juenemann was just behind him with 13. Duluth East (15-4) will next play at Bloomington...
WDIO-TV
Duluth Marshall, CEC girl’s hockey advance in Section playoffs
The Duluth Marshall and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girl’s hockey teams each moved on past the Section 7A quarterfinals on Tuesday. The No.2 seeded Duluth Marshall team beat No. 7 North Shore by the score of 10-1. The Hilltoppers now advance to the next round and will play Moose Lake Area on...
WDIO-TV
2023 Winter Out West event this weekend
Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? Head west in Duluth to the 2023 Winter Out West event at Memorial Park and Spirit Valley on Saturday and Sunday. There are a lot of different activities to participate in. Come connect with neighbors and businesses, explore and celebrate Western Duluth.
One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy
Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
Here Is The One Sign Minnesotans Didn’t Know They Have Been Waiting For
A co-worker sent me a message through Facebook Messenger last night, and it was the meme that has been going around that talks about winter, fools spring, winter, fools winter, etc. That got me thinking about some genuine signs of spring in the #BoldNorth and I found one, a few weeks earlier than most would expect. The sign is an actual sign, and for those in the know, it REALLY is a sign that 'spring is coming'!
WDIO-TV
Duluth City Council will discuss production incentives for film and tv
Duluth is becoming more of a hotspot for the entertainment industry in film and television. However, The city council wants to continue supporting this growing industry with production incentives. Roz Randorf, the Duluth City Councilor of District 3 talked more about production incentives. “This is the exact same funding. So...
WDIO-TV
County Seat Theater Presents ‘Charlotte’s Web’
County Seat Theater is getting ready to close their production of ‘Charlotte’s Web’ with final performances set for Thursday and Friday at 7:00pm and Saturday and Sunday at 2:00pm. For ticket information you can check out their website here. The Cloquet based company has been bringing their...
northernnewsnow.com
Stauber invites Duluth woman to Biden’s State of the Union
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth woman will attend President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday. Representative Pete Stauber invited Sharon McMahon to be his guest for the annual speech, which is set to be held at the nation’s Capitol at 8 p.m. CT.
WDIO-TV
Superintendent Starzecki talks more about school consolidation
Superintendent Dr. Amy Starzecki of Superior public school district explained how the consolidation won’t happened until the fall of 2024. Cooper Elementary is currently at 60% student capacity, whereas Great Lakes Elementary is at full capacity for teaching young children. However, regardless of whether or not the consolidation happens,...
WDIO-TV
What’s Brewing: Empire Coffee
Empire Coffee is a Superior coffee shop with a “tap house” model. “A lot of coffee shops you’ll go into, they’ll only have like one roast or maybe their own roast,” Owner Aryana Buck said. “We source from a bunch of different roasters from all over the area.”
Man Searching For Woman He Saw At Two Harbors Coffee Shop
Someone call up Hallmark because this is a love story in the making! It looks like a Northlander is looking for someone he saw while out and about recently. The woman must have stuck in his mind because he's trying to find her. I saw the story on the 'Missed...
WDIO-TV
Duluth police department announces new behavioral health unit
The Duluth Police Department’s co-responder (CORE) mental health team and its Substance Use Response Team (SURT) now fall under a newly formed unit called the Behavioral Health Unit (BHU). “Substance use and mental health conditions often go hand in hand,” said Lieutenant David Drozdowski. “In order to better serve...
Downtown Duluth Business Announces Closure
It's a sad day for downtown Duluth. A popular business just announced it will be closing its doors next month. That business? Reimagined, by T. Underwood. The store sells home decor and such in the heart of the downtown area. The store also sells antiques, decor with a vintage flair,...
Duluth TV Anchor’s Video Of His Dog Goes Viral For ‘Being Over Winter’
Brewster once again steals the show. This dog might be Duluth's favorite with all the publicity he gets. You can tell how much Dan loves this dog. He even lets him eat out of his tortilla chip bag. Dan often shares posts with Brewster. Dan Hanger, Fox 21 News anchor,...
WDIO-TV
Virginia man faces charges after double stabbing
Ray Charles Brantley faces three charges related to a double stabbing from Monday evening. Police said they responded to the call in the 300 block of 8th Street South. The criminal complaint said Brantley and the victims live in the same apartment building. Brantley, who is 63, was reportedly making...
Birthday Gifts Stolen From Duluth Heritage Center, Help Needed To ID Suspects On Video
It's always a shame when people take it upon themselves to steal things from others. It's especially low when people steal from kids, but that's exactly what happened last week at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. Not only were things stolen from kids, but they were gifts intended for a...
northernnewsnow.com
2 seriously hurt in Iron Range stabbing, 1 arrested
VIRGINIA, MN -- A suspect is in custody after two people were seriously hurt during a stabbing on the Iron Range Monday night. According to the Virginia Police Department, just before 5:15 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of 8th Street South in Virginia, MN. When they arrived, they...
Comments / 0