Texas State

hppr.org

For Black lawmakers in Texas, criminal justice reform and maternal health are top priorities

Black lawmakers say criminal justice reform, maternal health care and voting rights are some of their top priorities as the 88th Legislative Session gets underway in 2023. The Texas Legislative Black Caucus, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, is made of 18 state representatives and two state senators. Caucus members altogether have filed 393 bills this session.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

‘This isn’t going to fly in Texas’: Paxton may sue Biden over new chicken policy

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to sue the Biden Administration over a new rule about the Lesser Prairie-Chicken. According to a press release, Paxton’s lawsuit is challenging the Lesser Prairie-Chicken’s new designation as “Endangered” in the south part of its range and “Threatened” in the north part. […]
TEXAS STATE
Narcity USA

A Man Called Out Californians For Hiking Up Texas' House Prices & Locals Love The Blame Game

With the state of Texas' population booming in the past couple of years, it's only right that Texans get a few digs in at the types of people who are moving here. TikTok user Thaddboii (@thaddboii) recently called out the flurry of Californians who continue to migrate to the Lone Star State with a cheeky real estate joke that went viral because it's just so relatable.
TEXAS STATE
KSST Radio

Texas School Districts Switching To Four Day School Weeks

Feb. 7, 2023 – School districts all over Texas are switching to a new school week schedule of four days rather than the traditional five day. This new scheduling idea was introduced to schools to help attract more teachers to districts that were lacking staffing power. Several schools have already made the switch with many more still on the fence about the idea.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

The Issue Is: Casino gambling in Texas

Could we see casino gambling soon in Texas? FOX 4 Dallas's Steven Dial, FOX 26 Houston's Greg Groogan and FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski discuss Groogan's interview with Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado and the chances Texas will allow casino gambling.
TEXAS STATE
KSST Radio

Gov. Greg Abbott Issues Emergency Declaration Amid Winter Weather

Feb. 6, 2023- Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott issued an emergency declaration in response to the ice storm that has impacted the state, causing property damage, travel disruptions and power outages. The Declaration covers Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson counties. Abbot stated that additional counties could be...
TEXAS STATE
hppr.org

Don't bet on Kansas making much money from all that Super Bowl gambling

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s gambling choices could cost the state money if the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl. But don’t sweat it — the stakes are low. Sports bookies like the state make money off losing bets. They try to set odds so the amount bet for or against a team winning (or a point total or even the coin toss) roughly equals out. That’s harder to do on a big game with a local team involved.
KANSAS STATE
US105

WATCH: Teen Smugglers Lead Texas DPS Troopers On Wild Chase

Human Trafficking And Smuggling Continues To Be A Major Issue In Texas and The Texas Department Of Safety recently posted several wild videos to its YouTube page Of Recent Incidents Involving Smugglers. A hot topic in politics continues to be the situation at the Texas border with illegal immigration. Smugglers...
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Rattle Buffalo While Severe Thunderstorms Form Over Texas, Power Outage Continues

Locals in Buffalo were alarmed by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, and severe thunderstorms are forecast for Texas, making the continuing power outage more challenging. Only a few days after the state was pummeled by a brutal ice storm that froze roadways and cost the lives of at least seven people, parts of the Rockies and the West will likely receive snow, and possibly severe thunderstorms will start to form in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
texomashomepage.com

Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The letter that changed Monica Sanchez’s life came after her birthday in 2020 when she tried to renew her driver’s license. Sanchez, 51, would not be able to get her license, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, until she paid off traffic tickets.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

If Your Texas DL Expires In 2023, You Better Start Renewing Now

While tons of licenses will expire this year, not everyone has to actually show up to complete the renewal process. Those who do need to start ASAP. Thanks to a ton of new people moving to Texas and a huge backlog in driver license renewals sparked by the pandemic, getting an appointment with the Texas DPS is slow going in 2023.
TEXAS STATE
hppr.org

High Plains Outdoors: Pork Prices

Luke discusses the price of pork. Hog buyers and ranchers that stock hogs in Texas for hunting are scrambling to fill their quotas. Luke discusses reasons why this week and compares the price of wild hogs to that of domestically raised pigs.
TEXAS STATE

