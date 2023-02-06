Read full article on original website
Related
hppr.org
'Never took a sick day in seven years': Oklahoma teacher moms and the realities of no paid maternity
On a chilly Saturday morning in February, 11-week-old Luke Myers gleefully gurgled and grunted at his mother sitting next to him on the couch. That mom, Karli Myers, holds dear time like this with her baby. Karli Myers is a first-time parent and an English teacher at Sapulpa High School....
hppr.org
For Black lawmakers in Texas, criminal justice reform and maternal health are top priorities
Black lawmakers say criminal justice reform, maternal health care and voting rights are some of their top priorities as the 88th Legislative Session gets underway in 2023. The Texas Legislative Black Caucus, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, is made of 18 state representatives and two state senators. Caucus members altogether have filed 393 bills this session.
‘This isn’t going to fly in Texas’: Paxton may sue Biden over new chicken policy
AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to sue the Biden Administration over a new rule about the Lesser Prairie-Chicken. According to a press release, Paxton’s lawsuit is challenging the Lesser Prairie-Chicken’s new designation as “Endangered” in the south part of its range and “Threatened” in the north part. […]
A Man Called Out Californians For Hiking Up Texas' House Prices & Locals Love The Blame Game
With the state of Texas' population booming in the past couple of years, it's only right that Texans get a few digs in at the types of people who are moving here. TikTok user Thaddboii (@thaddboii) recently called out the flurry of Californians who continue to migrate to the Lone Star State with a cheeky real estate joke that went viral because it's just so relatable.
Texas School Districts Switching To Four Day School Weeks
Feb. 7, 2023 – School districts all over Texas are switching to a new school week schedule of four days rather than the traditional five day. This new scheduling idea was introduced to schools to help attract more teachers to districts that were lacking staffing power. Several schools have already made the switch with many more still on the fence about the idea.
fox7austin.com
The Issue Is: Casino gambling in Texas
Could we see casino gambling soon in Texas? FOX 4 Dallas's Steven Dial, FOX 26 Houston's Greg Groogan and FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski discuss Groogan's interview with Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado and the chances Texas will allow casino gambling.
Gov. Greg Abbott Issues Emergency Declaration Amid Winter Weather
Feb. 6, 2023- Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott issued an emergency declaration in response to the ice storm that has impacted the state, causing property damage, travel disruptions and power outages. The Declaration covers Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson counties. Abbot stated that additional counties could be...
Texas Author Says He WILL NOT Celebrate Black History Month – Here’s Why
This is definitely my favorite month in Central Texas. If you think it's because we're celebrating Black History Month, well, you're absolutely right. Hey, there's nothing wrong with celebrating my culture and heritage, but one Texas author and entrepreneur doesn't see it that way. ARE YOU CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY MONTH?...
hppr.org
Don't bet on Kansas making much money from all that Super Bowl gambling
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s gambling choices could cost the state money if the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl. But don’t sweat it — the stakes are low. Sports bookies like the state make money off losing bets. They try to set odds so the amount bet for or against a team winning (or a point total or even the coin toss) roughly equals out. That’s harder to do on a big game with a local team involved.
Abbott announces final extension of Emergency SNAP benefits
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than $345.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of February as the final extension of benefits, according to a new release from Gov. Greg Abbott.
WATCH: Teen Smugglers Lead Texas DPS Troopers On Wild Chase
Human Trafficking And Smuggling Continues To Be A Major Issue In Texas and The Texas Department Of Safety recently posted several wild videos to its YouTube page Of Recent Incidents Involving Smugglers. A hot topic in politics continues to be the situation at the Texas border with illegal immigration. Smugglers...
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power Outage
Shocking scenes of Texans scavenging through dumpsters at an H-E-B have gone viral this weekend. A video showing people rifling through a dumpster outside an H-E-B store in Austin, Texas, has been shared across social media, sparking outrage. The footage was taken by CBS and showed people desperately searching for food during the power outage.
10 Most Romantic Getaways In Texas To Take Your Valentine To!
Valentine's Day is just days away. Why not take your Valentine to one of these Romantic Getaways here in Texas? Texas has so many romantic destinations and according to Corde Nast Traveler here are 10 that might be the Most Romantic Getaways in Texas. Grab your Valentine and hit one of these up.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Texas couple accused of selling Fentanyl to kids
A Texas couple is accused of selling fentanyl-laced pills to middle school kids. Three students died, six others are in the hospital.
Will You Be Prepared Next Time We Freeze in Central Texas?
Some of us in the Killeen, Texas area are just trying to put our houses, property, and streets back together after the winter freeze we witnessed last week. I’m all for having a little bit of snow, especially during the wintertime, but ice storms are dangerous here in Central Texas.
natureworldnews.com
Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Rattle Buffalo While Severe Thunderstorms Form Over Texas, Power Outage Continues
Locals in Buffalo were alarmed by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, and severe thunderstorms are forecast for Texas, making the continuing power outage more challenging. Only a few days after the state was pummeled by a brutal ice storm that froze roadways and cost the lives of at least seven people, parts of the Rockies and the West will likely receive snow, and possibly severe thunderstorms will start to form in Texas.
texomashomepage.com
Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?
AUSTIN (KXAN) – The letter that changed Monica Sanchez’s life came after her birthday in 2020 when she tried to renew her driver’s license. Sanchez, 51, would not be able to get her license, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, until she paid off traffic tickets.
If Your Texas DL Expires In 2023, You Better Start Renewing Now
While tons of licenses will expire this year, not everyone has to actually show up to complete the renewal process. Those who do need to start ASAP. Thanks to a ton of new people moving to Texas and a huge backlog in driver license renewals sparked by the pandemic, getting an appointment with the Texas DPS is slow going in 2023.
hppr.org
High Plains Outdoors: Pork Prices
Luke discusses the price of pork. Hog buyers and ranchers that stock hogs in Texas for hunting are scrambling to fill their quotas. Luke discusses reasons why this week and compares the price of wild hogs to that of domestically raised pigs.
Can kids ride in the bed of a truck in Texas?
Texas law puts restrictions on riding in the back of a pickup truck.
Comments / 12