wrestletalk.com
Another Anoa’i Family Member Pitched For WWE Bloodline Faction
Another Anoa’i family member has been pitched for WWE’s Bloodline faction, led by WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. There is currently a lot of uncertainty surrounding the popular faction, following an angle which many fans have argued was WWE’s best in years. At the January 28...
wrestletalk.com
Hall Of Famer’s Sons Hope To Be At WWE WrestleMania Tryouts
Terrence and Terrell Hughes, the sons of WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, have discussed their WWE aspirations ahead of WrestleMania week. The Hughes brothers, who wrestle as TNT, have been making names for themselves on the independent scene in recent years, and have appeared on AEW Dark numerous times since their AEW debuts in November 2020.
bodyslam.net
Gigi Dolin Shows Off Damage From Jacy Jayne’s Stiff Kick On NXT
Gigi Dolin provides a look at her face less than 24 hours after Jacy Jayne kicked her head through a door on NXT. Bayley hosted a special edition of “Ding Dong Hello” alongside Toxic Attraction on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The “Role Model” used her influence to resolve the escalating tensions between the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Opens Up About Relationship With Young Bucks Deteriorating
Dax Harwood of FTR has opened up about his relationship with the Young Bucks deteriorating after Full Gear 2020. At the November 2020 pay-per-view, Matt & Nick Jackson defeated Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler for the AEW Tag Team Championship. Speaking with Matt Koon on his FTR podcast, Harwood admitted...
WWE Reveals End of Toxic Attraction During Bayley's NXT Return
Tonight's WWE NXT featured a very special return in the form of Bayley, who brought Ding Dong, Hello! back and had Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin on as guests. The show revolved around their continued friendship after turning on each other in their match against Roxanne Perez, and it really seemed like Bayley ...
WWE's Pitch For a Third Brother of Destruction
The Undertaker/Kane storyline is one of the most well-known in all of WWE history. "The Big Red Machine" first debuted at Badd Blood: In Your House in 1997, interfering in the first-ever Hell in a Cell match by ripping off the cage door and attacking The Undertaker. This set the stage for their match at ...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE NXT Star Makes Impact Wrestling Debut Against Jordynne Grace
While she waits for her impending rematch for the Knockouts Championship, Jordynne Grace has stumbled upon some new competition. On the February 9 edition of Impact Wrestling, former WWE star Persia Pirotta stepped up to the plate against Grace, wielding a legitimate test of strength to Impact's residential powerhouse. Debuting under the name Steph De Lander, the Australian performer made her promotional debut after participating in their latest round of television tapings in Orlando, Florida a few weeks ago.
Wrestle Zone
Report: Alexa Bliss Taking Time Off From WWE
Alexa Bliss is reportedly taking time off. Mike Johnson ofPWInsider reports that Alexa Bliss is taking some time off from being on the road with WWE. This new was said to be known by WWE officials going into the Royal Rumble event where Bliss came up short in challenging Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Johnson noted that Bliss is not injured, but she will not be factored into storylines for the time being.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes If Sami Zayn Vs. Roman Reigns Is A One-Off, Fans Might Take It Out On Cody Rhodes
A WWE Hall of Famer believes if Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns is a one-off, fans might take it out on Cody Rhodes. At WWE Elimination Chamber, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn. This follows Zayn officially turning on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble.
nodq.com
Former WWE writer suggests that Rhea Ripley should “get rid of all that goth stuff”
During his podcast on Sportskeeda.com, former WWE writer Vince Russo gave his thoughts on Rhea Ripley heading into Wrestlemania 39…. “I believe Rhea Ripley can beat Charlotte Flair. Rhea Ripley is a beast. She is a big woman. I’d believe that if she beats Charlotte, I believe it. But my problem really is, bro, so now would you have Rhea Ripley as a heel champion, and then because she is bigger and just more impressive than the other girls? You know, we’ve got the Candice LeRaes, and we’ve got the Alexa Blisses, we’ve got these girls that are like… Rhea Ripley would kill them! So now, you’re getting into that Roman Reigns area again. I would do it, bro, if the plans were to slowly but surely turn Rhea Ripley babyface. Get rid of all that goth stuff; let’s really see what a beautiful woman she is if that were the plan. If she is the heel WWE Women’s Champion, I mean, what are we going to do, have Becky beat her? Like, how many times are we going to go back to that well? And if it’s not Becky, then who is it?”
tjrwrestling.net
NXT Sees Shocking Return Of Former Champion
A former champion has made their return to NXT television, picking up where they left off as they took the brawl to an old rival. On the 7th of February edition of NXT television JD McDonagh went one-on-one with former North American Champion Carmelo Hayes. With the match in progress, the music of former NXT United Kingdom Champion Ilja Dragunov hit, distracting McDonagh and allowing Hayes to roll him up for the win.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On JBL's WWE Status
For the past few months, WWE Hall of Famer JBL has accompanied Baron Corbin to the ring for his matches, touting the former United States Champion as the "Modern Day Wrestling God." However, JBL's opinion on Corbin drastically changed following his pinfall loss to Dexter Lumis on the February 6 edition of "WWE Raw," as he told Corbin backstage after the match that he was done with him. PWInsider have since reported that moving forward, JBL is not currently scheduled to be appearing on "Raw" or WWE TV at all moving forward.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Once Screamed At WWE Superstar For Dropping Their Phone Backstage
Vince McMahon’s unhinged reputation proceeds him whatever he goes. Nobody wants to work for someone with an explosive personality, especially when they’re a perfectionist with dominant, controlling tendencies. Naturally, this led to several occasions when Vince McMahon blew up backstage for any number of reasons. WWE introduced a...
nodq.com
Seth Rollins addresses where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins addressed where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair following reports of them having heat…. “The beef is squashed between him and Becky Lynch. I’ll put it out there right now. Beef squashed between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch. To be fair, my wife never had beef with Ric. Ric had beef with her and he was man enough to come up to apologize to myself and to her. I thought that was awesome because I love Ric and want to have a ton of respect for him and the fact that he was able to put his ego aside, bygones be bygones. We had a good moment at RAW XXX and he is the Nature Boy, one of the greatest of all time, on the Mount Rushmore of any wrestling list.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
WWE NXT Hires New Commentator
It appears that the WWE NXT commentary team has added someone new to the roster, and fans will get their first look at them tomorrow night. According to Fightful Select, WWE has hired independent commentator Blake Chadwick to join the NXT commentary team, and he will be known as Blake Howard on WWE TV. He ...
WWE Hall of Famer Written Off WWE TV
WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) officially cut ties with Baron Corbin on this week's Monday Night Raw. Layfield first returned to WWE programming back in October and proclaimed Corbin as the "New Wrestling God" of the WWE. The alliance resulted in Corbin picking up a few singles wins on Raw, but ever ...
wrestletalk.com
Gigi Dolin Shows Off Scars Following Toxic Attraction NXT Split
Gigi Dolin has now shown off her battle scars after Jacy Jayne’s shocking betrayal on WWE NXT. On the February 7 episode, the Toxic Attraction teammates joined WWE Raw star Bayley for a ‘Ding Dong, Hello!’ talk show segment. After Dolin and Jayne traded verbal shots, Bayley...
wrestletalk.com
NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez Announces Mystery Partner Is…
There is set to be a big return to NXT next week to team up with NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez in a huge match!. After the former NXT Women’s Tag Team champs accused her of having no friends backstage, Roxanne Perez made a phone call and hoped the person she was calling would pick up!
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Reflects After Finding Bloodline Momento
Sami Zayn became one of the hottest acts on WWE television programming for the better part of the last year. His work as ‘The Honorary Uce’ of The Bloodline made him a massive fan favorite among the WWE Universe. However, Zayn decided to cut ties and betray Roman Reigns and his family for the ill-treatment they subjected him to. But Sami recently reflected on his Bloodline days with an old memento he found back home.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Praises Sami Zayn's Turn At WWE Royal Rumble
Following Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns' intense match at the Royal Rumble, Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline continued their vicious beat down Owens. However, when Sami Zayn interceded and was then tasked with delivering a chair shot to a helpless Owens by the "Tribal Chief," it was Reigns who found himself on the receiving end of Zayn's swing. Naturally, Zayn was decimated for the choice he made, with Jey Uso walking out of the violent affair, turning his back on his family.
