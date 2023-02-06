Read full article on original website
WCJB
Ocala man arrested for ‘cold-blooded’ murder in Dunnellon
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man accused of committing the first murder in the city of Dunnellon in 32 years. On Thursday, Brian Keron Welcome, 42, of Ocala, was arrested for the murder of Eric Daugherty, 41, on Nov. 28, 2022. Daughtery was...
villages-news.com
Suspiciously tinted windows lead to arrest of unlicensed driver with marijuana
Suspiciously tinted windows led to the arrest of an unlicensed driver with marijuana. Christopher Alexander Simmons, 24, of Eustis, was driving a silver 2012 Kia Optima in the wee hours Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an office noticed the vehicle’s “overly” tinted side windows, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
fox35orlando.com
Camera alerts Orlando woman of stranger rummaging through her apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando woman had quite the scare when her indoor camera alerted her of a stranger rummaging through her Downtown Orlando apartment early Sunday morning. The woman, who was not home at the time, received an alert from her camera on her phone and immediately called 911, according to police.
villages-news.com
Pair arrested with drugs and ammunition in busy U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction zone
Two men were arrested with drugs and ammunition in a busy construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. An officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a silver Ford pickup with an expired registration at about 2 p.m. Monday when the vehicle indicated a left turn from U.S. Hwy. 27/441 onto Rolling Acres Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The pickup departed from the left turn lane and went around the line of traffic, while the left turn signal remained activated. The pickup proceeded to cut in front of another vehicle. The officer “recognized this as an attempt to avoid detection.”
WESH
Central Florida couple among those dead after devastating Turkey earthquake
Orlando, FL — The death toll in Turkey and Syria continues to rise after Monday's earthquake. More than 20,000 people are dead and among them is an Orlando couple. A longtime friend got the news Thursday morning. "I don't know what this feeling is, so I'm just waiting for...
villages-news.com
Officials acknowledge difficulties at Hacienda Hills temporary postal trailer
Amenity Authority Committee members have acknowledged the difficult situation facing residents who collect their mail at the Hacienda Hills temporary postal facility. AAC member Jim Vaccaro said he recently spent time over at the temporary facility and got an earful from residents who are extremely unhappy with the hand they’ve been dealt.
Marion County man shoots, kills another man sleeping on couch in unprovoked attack, deputies say
Marion County deputies said they arrested a man after a deadly shooting inside of a home.
villages-news.com
Complaints about outsiders at the squares falling on deaf ears
To all you Villagers complaining about the “outsiders”, stop. It’s falling on deaf ears. The squares are occupied by hundreds of stores and restaurants that pay a monthly rent that is more than annual salaries paid to there employees. Paid to the owners of the square The Villages Inc. The businesses also pay a percentage of their monthly sales to The Villages. It’s a cash machine for them. They will never restrict their market. That’s ridiculous. Secondly, it’s a vital marketing tool for them to share The Villages lifestyle. They are for the outsiders to make them insiders. Either accept that or move on. Nothing is keeping you here.
villages-news.com
Villager who excelled in batterer’s intervention class jailed after new domestic brawl
A Villager sent to a batterer’s intervention class after a 2021 attack on her husband has been arrested after another domestic brawl at their home. Gail Beth Iosue, 63, was arrested Monday at her home on Pickering Path in the Village of Dunedin after knocking her husband’s eyeglasses off his face and attempting to kick him in the groin area while battling over a cell phone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She fell during the altercation. Her husband told deputies that Iosue “had been drinking all night.”
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida - Friday 2/10/23 - Sunday 2/12/23
It's Mardi Gras in downtown Leesburg, it's Super Bowl Sunday, and it's the weekend before Valentine's Day. Do you have any plans for this weekend? Lake County, Florida has a bunch of options for you!
ocala-news.com
Ocala man with five prior theft convictions arrested for shoplifting at Walmart
A 58-year-old man who has been convicted of five previous thefts in Marion County was arrested last week after he allegedly attempted to steal merchandise from a Walmart in Ocala. On Friday, February 3, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 34 Bahia Avenue in...
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman arrested twice in one week for possessing fentanyl
A 45-year-old Ocala woman was arrested twice in one week for possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. On Thursday, January 26, a Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team agent executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 6800 block of SW 85th Street in Ocala. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team proceeded to enter the residence and also detained several individuals who were outside the property.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested for attacking man with golf club
A 63-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of attacking a man with a golf club. On Friday, February 3, an MCSO deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a physical altercation. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the male victim who advised that he was battered by Michael Leroy Dougherty, according to the MCSO report.
villages-news.com
Motorcyclist arrested after road rage incident at Lake Deaton Plaza
A motorcyclist has been arrested in a road rage incident at Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. A man said he was driving his rented 2022 Dodge Ram pickup at about 1 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of Morse Boulevard and State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. While traveling north of Morse Boulevard, the man in the pickup and the motorcyclist, later identified as 61-year-old Frederick Charles Nelson of Wildwood, “were involved in a verbal road rage incident,” the report said.
villages-news.com
Villager allegedly attacks woman after him for his inheritance from parents
A Villager was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman he claimed is after him for his inheritance from his parents. Kelly Christian Jones, 54, was arrested last week on charges of battery and false imprisonment after an alleged attack on the woman at his home at 533 Rainbow Blvd. in the Village of Silver Lake on the Historic Side of The Villages.
villages-news.com
Summerfield man arrested on DUI charge after crashing into fence
A Summerfield man was arrested on a drunk driving charge after crashing into a fence at the Oxford Storage center. Raymond William Kenniston, 57, was driving a red 2017 Nissan truck at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday when bystanders called 911 after he drove over a concrete barrier and through shrubs and a chain link fence at the storage facility, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
Lansing Daily
Family of Five Found Dead at Florida Home
Police suspect murder-suicide after a family of five in Florida were found dead in their home, according to reports. On Tuesday around 1 p.m. police conducted a wellness check at a home in the East Park neighborhood of Lake Nona in Orlando, Florida, according to a Fox19 report. The family was made up of three adults, two … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
ocala-news.com
Man wanted for thefts at two Circle K gas stations in Marion County
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who is wanted in connection with two thefts that occurred at Circle K gas stations in northwestern Marion County. On Tuesday, February 7, between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. the...
3-year-old in car seat shot in Orange County, deputies say
A child was taken to the hospital after being shot Tuesday afternoon, Orange County officials said.
fox35orlando.com
Fires threaten homes in Ormond Beach
Raging infernos are burning behind homes in Ormond Beach. Firefighters were battling a large blaze in a wooded area off of Clyde Morris Blvd. late Thursday afternoon.
