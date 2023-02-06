With the home stretch of the swimming and diving season approaching, one Emporia High Spartan had his season cut short prior to Thursday’s Centennial League meet. Senior Braxton Higgins will not be able to defend his state championship or his Centennial League championship in diving due to an injury. Higgins felt some pain near his tailbone area several weeks ago and that’s when he needed to take action and get it checked out. He was told he needed immediate surgery.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO