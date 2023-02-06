Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia High girls wrestlers to compete for trip to state
A trip to state will be on the line Saturday for the Emporia High girls wrestling team. The Lady Spartans will be competing in the Class 6-5A regional hosted by Wichita Southeast. Junior Katina Keosybounheuang is one of two Emporia High wrestlers ranked in 6-5A. She’s ranked third at 120...
KVOE
Emporia High basketball teams to host Topeka High
The Emporia High basketball teams return home for a Centennial League doubleheader against Topeka High Friday. Both the Lady Spartans and Spartans look for the season sweep over the Trojans. For the Emporia High boys, they look to win the Dean Smith Trophy. Emporia High is 11-5 and 4-2 in...
KVOE
Emporia High’s Braxton Higgins’ season ends as Spartan swimmers and divers head into the postseason
With the home stretch of the swimming and diving season approaching, one Emporia High Spartan had his season cut short prior to Thursday’s Centennial League meet. Senior Braxton Higgins will not be able to defend his state championship or his Centennial League championship in diving due to an injury. Higgins felt some pain near his tailbone area several weeks ago and that’s when he needed to take action and get it checked out. He was told he needed immediate surgery.
KVOE
Emporia High wrestlers ranked headed into regionals
The Emporia High girls’ wrestling team will be competing for a trip to state Saturday at the Wichita Southeast Regional. 2 Emporia High wrestlers are ranked in 6-5A. Katina Keosybounheuang is ranked 3rd at 120 pounds. Virginia Munoz is ranked 4th at 135 pounds. The top four finishers in...
KVOE
Emporia State mens tennis wins season opener
The Emporia State men’s tennis team won their season-opening duel with Bethel 7-0 Wednesday. The Hornets won at 2 and 3 doubles to win the doubles points. They would win all 6 singles matches. Dominik Simunovic a sophomore from Croatia won at number 1 singles and won at number...
Leavenworth HS senior dies after physical altercation at pickup basketball game
A Leavenworth High School senior and member of the school's football team died late Tuesday night after a physical altercation the night before at a pickup basketball game.
KVOE
Emporia High boys and girls bowling teams finish in 1st place in Emporia Quad
The Emporia High boys and girls bowling teams finished in 1st place in the Emporia Quad with Manhattan, Topeka High and Hayden. The quad included 10 pin and Baker. The Emporia High boys were in 1st place after 10 pin and added to the lead after the round of Baker.
Wichita Eagle
A team meeting, injury report and emerging freshman: KU hoops check-in before OU clash
It remains to be seen if the hour-long Kansas basketball team meeting called by head coach Bill Self immediately after the squad’s return from a 15-point loss Saturday at Iowa State will have a significant impact on the rest of the season. What’s known for sure is the No....
This unsung freshman has Jerome Tang excited about Kansas State basketball’s future
Jerome Tang is expecting very big things from Kansas State freshman Taj Manning after he completes a redshirt season with the Wildcats.
KVOE
Gorton set for national competition beginning Thursday
Emporia Spartan Boxing is returning to the national stage Thursday. 13-year-old Ryker Gorton is set for competition at the 2023 Silver Gloves National Tournament in Independence, Missouri. Gorton is competing in the 90 lbs weight division. Gorton holds a competitive record of 2-2 as an amateur. Bouts begin Thursday morning...
KVOE
Emporia Middle School’s Connor McBride wins Lyon County Spelling Bee
Emporia Middle School took three of the top four spots at the 2023 Lyon County Spelling Bee, led by eighth-grader Connor McBride. McBride spelled both “chemotherapy” and “maneuverable” to win Tuesday. He seemed comfortable throughout the spelling bee, especially with the final words. Adrianna Sieberns of...
KVOE
Repairs complete following waterline break in West Emporia Thursday
Water service has been restored after a water main break in west Emporia. Underground utility crews were called to the break at the intersection of Prairie Street and Sonora around 5 pm. Repairs were completed around 7:40 pm. The size of the line and cause of the break has not...
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE UNIVERSITY: Board of Regents chair says reinvestments set table for positive ‘transformation’
Painful as they have been, the changes over the past six months at Emporia State University have found ongoing favor with the Kansas Board of Regents, including Chair Jon Rolph. In an interview airing Wednesday on KVOE’s Newsmaker segment, Rolph said the reinvestments as part of Emporia State’s Framework for...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia woman sustains minor injuries in Thursday morning accident
An Emporia woman was injured Thursday morning after she lost control on Highway 99 due to icy conditions. According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Miller, 29-year-old Kathirine Hinkle was heading north in the 100 block of K-99 when she lost control of her 2015 Subaru Forester due to ice on the roadway at 7:42 a.m. Her vehicle ended up in the east ditch.
WIBW
Emporia man hospitalized after SUV flips off highway, into trees
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man was hospitalized after his SUV flipped off of a Kansas highway and into some trees. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of K-99 and Road 210 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
KVOE
Final pretrial in Chase County shooting case set for Monday
The final pretrial in a Chase County shooting incident is coming early next week. Eric Joseph McClure will appear in Cottonwood Falls at 1:30 pm before Judge Laura Miser. McClure is charged with aggravated battery and criminal use of a weapon after he allegedly shot at an SUV traveling from Emporia towards McPherson on Kansas Highway 150 in mid-May of last year. The driver of the vehicle, Erik Reyes of Emporia, was wounded but survived.
KVOE
Monthly home sales dip in Emporia, Lyon County
Home sales in Emporia dipped from December and were also lower than a year ago. Sunflower Association of Realtors says Emporia had 15 homes sold in January, down from the 31 sold in December and 29 from November. That’s down slightly from the January 2022 total of 16. Greater...
WIBW
Winter weather results in numerous crashes Thursday morning in Topeka area
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Snow and rain that fell overnight resulted in slick streets and roadways Thursday morning in the Topeka area. Several crashes were reported along Interstate 70 on the Kansas Turnpike east of Topeka. Traffic was backed up for more than 2 hours on eastbound I-70 after a...
WIBW
Car crashes early Friday after pair of police chases in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Two people were taken into custody after a pair of police chases ended with a car crash early Friday in central Topeka. The crash was reported around 5 a.m. Friday near S.W. 17th and Mulvane. The car appeared to have crashed into a tree and light pole...
WIBW
Emporia Public Schools place finance official on leave
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 253 Emporia Public Schools has reportedly dismissed a high-ranking finance official. The Emporia Gazette reports the district placed Assistant Superintendent of Business Rob Scheib on administrative leave. The paper says the move came following Wednesday’s regular board meeting, but wasn’t announced during that meeting.
