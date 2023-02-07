ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, MO

Edith Dean (Edie) Stephenson

Edith Dean (Edie) Stephenson, age 78, recently of Kearney, MO, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2023 in Liberty, MO. Edie was raised in Allendale, MO, a place she spoke of often and dreamed of even more. Edie was an astute businesswoman, an animal lover, a devoted public servant of 25 years, and a fierce advocate for anti-bullying rights of Missouri Senior Citizens. Above all else, Edie loved her brother Gene.
Royals narrow list of potential sites for new $2B stadium

The Kansas City Royals have revealed more details for their proposed $2 billion downtown stadium and district. The list of potential sites has been narrowed down from 14, Royals chief operating officer Brooks Sherman said last week during the team’s second listening session. “We continue to evaluate four or...
New land purchased for Powell Observatory

Powell Observatory soon may have a new home in Miami County. The Astronomical Society of Kansas City (ASKC), which owns and operates Powell Observatory at Louisburg’s Lewis-Young Park, recently purchased 19 and a half acres southeast of Louisburg in rural Miami County near Drexel, Mo.
Man hospitalized after car overturns in the snow

ANDREW COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Thursday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Ford Taurus driven by David J. Reynolds, 21, Falls City, Nebraska, was southbound on Interstate 29 just before Route CC. The driver lost control in the...
Two Overland Park hospitals earn top national rankings

The roundup rated hospitals across the country for their quality of care. Healthgrades analyzed data from nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country, specifically patient mortality and complication rates for 31 conditions and procedures. Every year, the company forms top 50, 100 and 250 lists for hospitals nationwide. The report by...
Joe’s Blog: Active pattern with a side of snow (TUE-2/7)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a bright start to our Tuesday after a record-setting day yesterday where temperatures went out of control thanks to 51 mph wind gusts around the area. This allowed the atmosphere to really become very “mixed”. Air was brought down from nearly...
How much snow did Kansas City get? See what your city reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The skies have cleared Thursday after most of the Kansas City area woke up to a few inches of snow. Kansas City International Airport recorded 3.7 inches of snow, which set a new daily snowfall record for Feb. 9. The previous record, set in 2001, was 2.5 inches.
Kansas City claims it knows nothing about a new landfill, but nearby cities are already fighting it

One after another, neighboring cities have been lining up to oppose a potential landfill at the southeast edge of Kansas City. Citing threats to economic development, noise and odor pollution and proximity to homes, Raymore, Grandview, Lee’s Summit and Cass County have all unanimously passed legislation to stall such a project. Peculiar passed similar legislation and Jackson County is discussing its own.
New Theatre & Restaurant – Condomonium Sweepstakes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 and the New Theatre and Restaurant are teaming up to bring our viewers a season of fun! We are kicking things off with “Condomonium” starring Barry Williams from “The Brady Bunch”! As shows come to an end, continue to play along all season for your chance to win!
