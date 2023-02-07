Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Related
Leavenworth HS senior dies after physical altercation at pickup basketball game
A Leavenworth High School senior and member of the school's football team died late Tuesday night after a physical altercation the night before at a pickup basketball game.
KMBC.com
Grain Valley's Grace Slaughter continuing to light up the stat sheet
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Grain Valley's Grace Slaughter is one of the best players in Kansas City girls high school basketball. KMBC's Karen Kornacki caught up with her last week as the season is coming to a close.
Chiefs super fans riding in style
PITTSBURG, KS -- Two local friends and chiefs super fans have been taking tailgating to a whole new level.
mycouriertribune.com
Edith Dean (Edie) Stephenson
Edith Dean (Edie) Stephenson, age 78, recently of Kearney, MO, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2023 in Liberty, MO. Edie was raised in Allendale, MO, a place she spoke of often and dreamed of even more. Edie was an astute businesswoman, an animal lover, a devoted public servant of 25 years, and a fierce advocate for anti-bullying rights of Missouri Senior Citizens. Above all else, Edie loved her brother Gene.
Yardbarker
Royals narrow list of potential sites for new $2B stadium
The Kansas City Royals have revealed more details for their proposed $2 billion downtown stadium and district. The list of potential sites has been narrowed down from 14, Royals chief operating officer Brooks Sherman said last week during the team’s second listening session. “We continue to evaluate four or...
School Closings in the Kansas City metro
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With heavy snow hitting the Kansas City metro early Thursday morning, several area school districts have called off classes for the day. Click here to find a full list of school closings in the area.
Man wins $1 million Mega Millions prize after buying ticket at Blue Springs Walmart
The ticket had been purchased at Walmart Neighborhood Market in Blue Springs and had matched all five white-ball numbers drawn on Jan. 13.
republic-online.com
New land purchased for Powell Observatory
Powell Observatory soon may have a new home in Miami County. The Astronomical Society of Kansas City (ASKC), which owns and operates Powell Observatory at Louisburg’s Lewis-Young Park, recently purchased 19 and a half acres southeast of Louisburg in rural Miami County near Drexel, Mo.
Forget BBQ! Here is the Best Fried Chicken in all of Missouri
We all know that Missouri is famous for its BBQ...but sometimes you just want some great southern fried chicken! A website claims they found the best fried chicken in the Show-Me State, and it sounds incredible!. The winner of Missouri's Best Fried Chicken Award for 2023 is none other than...
Man hospitalized after car overturns in the snow
ANDREW COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Thursday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Ford Taurus driven by David J. Reynolds, 21, Falls City, Nebraska, was southbound on Interstate 29 just before Route CC. The driver lost control in the...
Another semi crash closes WB I-70 in Kansas City, Kansas
Kansas City, Kansas, police and the Kansas Highway Patrol are working a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer Thursday on Interstate 70.
bluevalleypost.com
Two Overland Park hospitals earn top national rankings
The roundup rated hospitals across the country for their quality of care. Healthgrades analyzed data from nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country, specifically patient mortality and complication rates for 31 conditions and procedures. Every year, the company forms top 50, 100 and 250 lists for hospitals nationwide. The report by...
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Active pattern with a side of snow (TUE-2/7)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a bright start to our Tuesday after a record-setting day yesterday where temperatures went out of control thanks to 51 mph wind gusts around the area. This allowed the atmosphere to really become very “mixed”. Air was brought down from nearly...
KMBC.com
Here's what happened to cause Thursday morning's surprise heavy snow
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wednesday's forecast called for a rainy afternoon shifting to a slight wintry mix overnight. The rain arrived as planned, but many were surprised Thursday morning when they woke up to a thick blanket of heavy, wet snow outside. Radar | Closings | Traffic | Download...
Man drowned after driving car into pond near Warrensburg
A man drowned after driving his car into a pond early Sunday morning. It was at the Fairfield Inn Suites outside Warrensburg, Missouri.
Parents describe leading Kansas City police to missing son’s car, body
Family of a Grandview, Missouri, man found killed in his car say they are no closer to answers than when they led Kansas City police to him.
fox4kc.com
How much snow did Kansas City get? See what your city reported
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The skies have cleared Thursday after most of the Kansas City area woke up to a few inches of snow. Kansas City International Airport recorded 3.7 inches of snow, which set a new daily snowfall record for Feb. 9. The previous record, set in 2001, was 2.5 inches.
Missouri semi driver dies after I-70 semi crash
LAFAYETTE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 6a.m. Wednesday in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Freightliner semi driven by Anthony D. Meunier, 39, Oak Grove, was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of the Rout M exit. The semi struck a 2018...
kcur.org
Kansas City claims it knows nothing about a new landfill, but nearby cities are already fighting it
One after another, neighboring cities have been lining up to oppose a potential landfill at the southeast edge of Kansas City. Citing threats to economic development, noise and odor pollution and proximity to homes, Raymore, Grandview, Lee’s Summit and Cass County have all unanimously passed legislation to stall such a project. Peculiar passed similar legislation and Jackson County is discussing its own.
fox4kc.com
New Theatre & Restaurant – Condomonium Sweepstakes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 and the New Theatre and Restaurant are teaming up to bring our viewers a season of fun! We are kicking things off with “Condomonium” starring Barry Williams from “The Brady Bunch”! As shows come to an end, continue to play along all season for your chance to win!
Comments / 0