ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 6

Don Towery
3d ago

Talibangelist leader Abbott is worried about all of his corruption being exposed on Tic Tok .Talibangelist leader Abbott wants to suppress the truth about his corruption, just like he suppresses the voter's, teachers, women, and minorities. Talibangelist leader Abbott is an Authoritarian, and rules as a dictator.

Reply
3
Related
CBS DFW

Eye on Politics: Casino gambling and sports betting in Texas?

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Could casino gambling and sports betting be legalized in Texas? Plus, members of Congress from North Texas sound off on President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address. CBS 11 political reporter covers these stories and more in this week's episode of Eye on Politics (original air date: Feb. 9).Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m....
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Source: Austin City Manager Cronk will resign or be fired

Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk will either resign or be fired from his position. City sources tell us an unnamed official will be talking with Cronk as early as next week and a decision will be made no later than Wednesday. The sources spoke to us on the condition they...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

City of Austin activates cold weather shelters Friday

The City of Austin has activated overnight cold weather shelters for Friday due to the dropping temperatures. Also | Cat killed in overnight fire at S Austin duplex. While Cold Weather Shelters are primarily accessed by people experiencing homelessness, they are available to anyone in need of a warm place to spend the night.
AUSTIN, TX
brownwoodnews.com

DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas

Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Texas DPS won't discipline any more officers for Uvalde shooting response

UVALDE, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has completed its internal investigation of how seven of its troopers responded to the Uvalde school shooting, and none will face additional discipline, the agency confirmed Thursday. The agency fired one officer, Sgt. Juan Maldonado, and is attempting to terminate...
UVALDE, TX
CBS Austin

Texas DPS scraps plan for $1.2 billion active-shooter training facility

"Texas DPS scraps plan for $1.2 billion active-shooter training facility" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. The Texas Department of Public Safety is scrapping its...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Austin City Manager 'truly sorry' to remaining households without power

AUSTIN, Texas — More than 99 percent of Austin homes have had their power restored a week after the onset of a severe ice storm. In a press conference on Wednesday, Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk apologized to the more than two thousand households remaining. “I know it’s an...
AUSTIN, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas recognized at Capitol Day in Austin

Texas state legislators recognized members of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas at the State Capitol on Tuesday, Feb. 7, as part of the Tribe’s Capitol Day. The Tribal Council, along with members of the Tribe and some elected officials from Polk County and the surrounding counties, traveled to Austin from their Reservation near Livingston, and were recognized from the floor of the Senate by State Senator Robert Nichols (Texas District 3) and from the floor of the Texas House of Representatives by Rep. Trent Ashby (Texas House District 57).
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Travis County Judge expects 'very expensive' storm recovery

After issuing a disaster declaration on Friday following Central Texas drastic winter weather, Travis County Judge Andy Brown said he expects a "very expensive" recovery process. In order to declare a disaster in Travis County, Brown told CBS Austin the area must see at least $5.7 million in damage. Brown...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
orangeandbluepress.com

$2,400 Will Be Sent To Residents In Texas From Texas Utility Help

American homeowners and renters are getting help with utility bills as they crank up their heaters to combat freezing-cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is offering homeowners and renters assistance to pay their energy bills. The Texas Utility Help (TUH) is a program that provides financial aid to qualified low-income Texas households who need help to pay their utility bills. Eligible expenses for electricity, natural gas, propane, water, and wastewater.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Don't miss any of the adorable action at the Austin Humane Society Puppy Bowl!

Down! Set! Snuggle! The big game kicks off on Sunday, but this Saturday Austin Humane Society is getting a head start by hosting their annual Puppy Bowl featuring two tail-wagging teams ready to play! Katie Kennedy is here from Austin Humane Society to tell us how we can enjoy all the adorable action, and to introduce us to some of the puppy players!
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy