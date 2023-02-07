Read full article on original website
Don Towery
3d ago
Talibangelist leader Abbott is worried about all of his corruption being exposed on Tic Tok .Talibangelist leader Abbott wants to suppress the truth about his corruption, just like he suppresses the voter's, teachers, women, and minorities. Talibangelist leader Abbott is an Authoritarian, and rules as a dictator.
Reply
3
Related
New York City Called Out by Abbott for Copying Texas Migrant Strategy
"New York City is busing migrants north after attacking the Texas busing mission. They experience a FRACTION of what small Texas border towns deal with every single day. Biden's open border policies forced Texas to step up. Now, NYC follows our lead." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Eye on Politics: Casino gambling and sports betting in Texas?
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Could casino gambling and sports betting be legalized in Texas? Plus, members of Congress from North Texas sound off on President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address. CBS 11 political reporter covers these stories and more in this week's episode of Eye on Politics (original air date: Feb. 9).Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m....
CBS Austin
Source: Austin City Manager Cronk will resign or be fired
Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk will either resign or be fired from his position. City sources tell us an unnamed official will be talking with Cronk as early as next week and a decision will be made no later than Wednesday. The sources spoke to us on the condition they...
HHSC announces replacement SNAP benefits due to winter storm
SNAP recipients who had food lost or destroyed due to the winter storm last week would need to apply for replacement food benefits for regular SNAP allotments and SNAP emergency allotments, the release said.
CBS Austin
City of Austin activates cold weather shelters Friday
The City of Austin has activated overnight cold weather shelters for Friday due to the dropping temperatures. Also | Cat killed in overnight fire at S Austin duplex. While Cold Weather Shelters are primarily accessed by people experiencing homelessness, they are available to anyone in need of a warm place to spend the night.
CBS Austin
Texas is trying to fight long wait times for driver’s license. Here is their plan
SAN ANTONIO - People being turned away from offices across the state to get or update their driver’s license. It's a big problem here in San Antonio and in some cases even people with appointments are having them canceled. Long lines are a familiar and unwelcome sight seen across...
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas
Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
Replacement SNAP benefits now available for recipients who lost food in winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas SNAP recipients will be able to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed during the recent winter storm and power outages, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) said on Wednesday. SNAP recipients will be able to apply for replacement food...
CBS Austin
Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk apologizes for City's handling of ice storm response
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk apologized Tuesday morning to the City Council and the people of Austin over the City's response to last week's ice storm and power outages. The apology was made during a Travis County Commissioners Court meeting. "I offer my heartfelt apologies for...
CBS Austin
Texas DPS won't discipline any more officers for Uvalde shooting response
UVALDE, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has completed its internal investigation of how seven of its troopers responded to the Uvalde school shooting, and none will face additional discipline, the agency confirmed Thursday. The agency fired one officer, Sgt. Juan Maldonado, and is attempting to terminate...
CBS Austin
Texas DPS scraps plan for $1.2 billion active-shooter training facility
"Texas DPS scraps plan for $1.2 billion active-shooter training facility" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. The Texas Department of Public Safety is scrapping its...
CBS Austin
Over 7,700 Austin Energy customers without power Friday morning due to circuit lockout
AUSTIN, Texas — At 6:26 a.m. Friday, 7,772 Austin Energy customers were without power due to a “circuit lockout,” according to the company. The majority of the outages happened in south Austin near William Cannon Drive. ALSO | Some remaining Austin Energy power outages are the resident's...
CBS Austin
Austin City Manager 'truly sorry' to remaining households without power
AUSTIN, Texas — More than 99 percent of Austin homes have had their power restored a week after the onset of a severe ice storm. In a press conference on Wednesday, Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk apologized to the more than two thousand households remaining. “I know it’s an...
bluebonnetnews.com
Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas recognized at Capitol Day in Austin
Texas state legislators recognized members of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas at the State Capitol on Tuesday, Feb. 7, as part of the Tribe’s Capitol Day. The Tribal Council, along with members of the Tribe and some elected officials from Polk County and the surrounding counties, traveled to Austin from their Reservation near Livingston, and were recognized from the floor of the Senate by State Senator Robert Nichols (Texas District 3) and from the floor of the Texas House of Representatives by Rep. Trent Ashby (Texas House District 57).
SNAP recipients who lost food during power outages can apply for replacement benefits
SNAP recipients from 67 Texas counties have until Feb. 28 to apply for replacement benefits. Residents of other counties must request benefits within 10 days after discovering their food was lost or destroyed. (Hannah Norton/Community Impact) Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients whose food was spoiled during Winter Storm Mara can...
CBS Austin
Travis County Judge expects 'very expensive' storm recovery
After issuing a disaster declaration on Friday following Central Texas drastic winter weather, Travis County Judge Andy Brown said he expects a "very expensive" recovery process. In order to declare a disaster in Travis County, Brown told CBS Austin the area must see at least $5.7 million in damage. Brown...
'Solemn honor': Texas service dog with 250+ Southwest flights takes her final trip home
DALLAS — We're not crying, you're crying. OK, we're all crying after watching this video posted by Southwest Airlines on Tuesday. The Dallas-based airline on Feb. 2 had a very special guest on a Love Field-bound plane: Kaya, a German Shepherd service dog who was taking her final flight.
orangeandbluepress.com
$2,400 Will Be Sent To Residents In Texas From Texas Utility Help
American homeowners and renters are getting help with utility bills as they crank up their heaters to combat freezing-cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is offering homeowners and renters assistance to pay their energy bills. The Texas Utility Help (TUH) is a program that provides financial aid to qualified low-income Texas households who need help to pay their utility bills. Eligible expenses for electricity, natural gas, propane, water, and wastewater.
CBS Austin
Don't miss any of the adorable action at the Austin Humane Society Puppy Bowl!
Down! Set! Snuggle! The big game kicks off on Sunday, but this Saturday Austin Humane Society is getting a head start by hosting their annual Puppy Bowl featuring two tail-wagging teams ready to play! Katie Kennedy is here from Austin Humane Society to tell us how we can enjoy all the adorable action, and to introduce us to some of the puppy players!
CBS Austin
How to get large piles of downed tree limbs picked up ASAP by City of Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Getting rid of the massive piles of storm debris stacked all over Austin is going to take until at least April. Austin Resource Recovery says there is more debris from this ice storm than any other recent weather event. “Staff members that have been on my...
Comments / 6