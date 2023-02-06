Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
Mandy Rose Squashes Idea That WWE Warned Her About Premium Content Before Releasing Her
That being said, Mandy Rose managed to make $1 million from FanTime last year and fans were really happy for her. However, more details regarding her release have been revealed. While speaking on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Mandy Rose talked about her release from WWE. Rose revealed that WWE...
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Challenges WWE Commentator To WrestleMania Match
The rivalry between WWE star Bayley and announcer Michael Cole has been growing for years, with the former women's champion taking the "feud" to the next level as a guest on "The Bump." Bayley answered a fan's question about a potential match with her rival. She responded by saying she'd love a match with Cole, revealing what the WWE announcer has to say to her every time she sees him backstage.
bodyslam.net
Cody Rhodes Credits Triple H With The Idea Of Promo Packages Leading Up To Royal Rumble Return
WWE started airing hype videos of Cody Rhodes weeks before the Royal Rumble announcing his return to the ring. Jeremy Borash who previously worked for Impact Wrestling was in charge of the hype videos. Recently, Cody Rhodes spoke to Inside The Ropes where he revealed that the idea to air...
bodyslam.net
WWE Officially Hires New Producer
WWE have signed a new producer. Fightful Select reports that Jason Cade, who was brought in to help for the 2023 Royal Rumble match, is now officially with the company. He was responsible for producing a Main Event match this week between Indi Hartwell and Dana Brooke. Fightful Select reported...
bodyslam.net
Matches Announced For 2/10/23 AEW Rampage
Tonight on AEW Dynamite, the card for this Fridays AEW Rampage was announced featuring the likes of Jungle Boy, Ruby SoHo, Blackpool Combat Club and Mark Briscoe. You can see the full card below. AEW Rampage 2/10:. Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler YUTA and Jon Moxley vs. Kip Sabian, Butcher and The...
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Star And Others React To Cody Rhodes WWE Raw Segment
Fans and wrestlers alike are still in awe of the interaction between Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes on last night's "WWE Raw" in Orlando, Florida. Although the segment began with the two men showering each other with praises, it took a drastic turn when Heyman reminded Rhodes that unlike Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch who sat under the learning tree with Dusty Rhodes at WWE's Performance Center, Cody himself — the son of the late, great "American Dream" — never actually trained with his father at WWE's training facility. Heyman made things even more personal by referring to Reigns as "the son he [Dusty] always wanted."
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Reflects On Cody Rhodes' Decision To Leave AEW
Cody Rhodes moved one step closer to achieving the dream he's always strived for by winning the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match and punching his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. "The American Nightmare" now aims to become the first Rhodes to hold the WWE Championship, a goal he outlined after returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Despite shocking the world by leaving AEW, a company he helped start, to return to WWE, Rhodes' comeback felt like a homecoming. Since his departure, however, Rhodes' former manager Arn Anderson and his son Brock have been in "limbo," with Rhodes' absence leaving them without a spot on weekly television.
bodyslam.net
Gigi Dolin Shows Off Damage From Jacy Jayne’s Stiff Kick On NXT
Gigi Dolin provides a look at her face less than 24 hours after Jacy Jayne kicked her head through a door on NXT. Bayley hosted a special edition of “Ding Dong Hello” alongside Toxic Attraction on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The “Role Model” used her influence to resolve the escalating tensions between the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On Booker T's In-Ring Future Following WWE Royal Rumble
Booker T's surprise entrance in the men's Royal Rumble match last month might be the last time pro wrestling fans will see the two-time WWE Hall of Famer in the ring. The legendary wrestler choked up while discussing the match on the latest episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast and revealed that he thinks it was the last time he'll compete in a match.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Scrapped WrestleMania 39 Plans For Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes may have promised to take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns during his promo exchange with Paul Heyman last night on "WWE Raw," but at one point in time WWE had other plans for him in regard to WrestleMania 39, according to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio."
bodyslam.net
Live AEW Dynamite Results – 2/8/23 – Guevara, Garcia Gauntlet And Two Title Matches
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is sure to be an exciting one as once again several championships will be on the line, with major segments in other storylines also. This article will be updated from 8PM EST as the show airs. MJF defeats Konosuke Takeshita. After the match MJF beat Takeshita...
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Spoilers – 2/10/23
AEW taped the February 10th episode of AEW Rampage on February 8th from the the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX. Full spoilers (courtesy of Frank Bailey III via WrestlingHeadlines.com) are below. AEW Rampage 2/10/23:. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) def. Kip Sabian,...
bodyslam.net
HoodSlam: The Last Time We Were Happy Together Results – 2/5/23
Hoodslam held its Hoodslam: The Last Time We Were Happy Together event on February 5th from DNA Lounge in San Francisco, CA. The event aired on FITE. Full results are below. Hoodslam: The Last Time We Were Happy Together Results (2/5) Vipress & James C def. El Chupacabra & Masha...
bodyslam.net
Go Home Episode Of SmackDown For Money In The Bank 2023 Will Also Take Place In London, Show Will Air At UK Prime Time
WWE likes to tout their history-making moments. To celebrate this new addition to their summer schedule, the company was not shy about celebrating this new achievement. SmackDown has aired from the UK in the past, but it was always taped, so they wanted to make sure fans knew about this momentous occasion.
bodyslam.net
Mercedes Mone Announced For Planet Comicon 2023 In Kansas City
Mercedes Mone is Kansas City bound. Yesterday, Fightful had exclusively learned that NJPW star Mercedes Mone is set to appear at Planet Comicon 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The convention will held at the Kansas City Convention Center on March 17-19, 2023. Fans can see the full press release below.
411mania.com
Raw & NXT Stars Announced For WWE 2K23 Roster
2K Games has announced more members of the WWE 2K23 roster, including stars from Raw and NXT. As noted, the company announced Kurt Angle, Queen Zelina, The Bella Twins, Cody Rhodes, and Molly Holly for the game yesterday, and the game’s Twitter account revealed more games on Wednesday. As...
bodyslam.net
NXT Sees Drop In Viewership This Week
The viewership numbers are in for this week’s edition of NXT. According to Wrestlenomics, NXT’s February 7th episode drew 562,000 viewers, with a .11 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The January 31st episode of WWE NXT brought an overnight average of 587,000 viewers, with a .13 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
bodyslam.net
This Week’s Edition Of Friday Night SmackDown Nearing A Complete Sellout
The hottest story coming out of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is undoubtedly Sami Zayn betraying The Bloodline and the ramifications of his actions. In fact, his actions have caused a rift in the faction. According to WrestleTix, this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, which will be emanating...
bodyslam.net
WWE Originally Only Had Cody Rhodes Winning One World Championship At WrestleMania 39
WWE has their biggest show of the year on the horizon, and Cody Rhodes punched his ticket for a main event match when he won the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match. He has a massive moment ahead of him, but a Tribal Chief stands in his way. During Wrestling...
bodyslam.net
Cody Rhodes Would Love To Have Dustin Rhodes Appear At WrestleMania 39
Cody Rhodes made a triumphant return to the ring at the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble. as fans immediately became elated after seeing him and then some. Rhodes would end up winning the whole thing as well. Cody Rhodes has a very close relationship with his older brother Dustin Rhodes....
