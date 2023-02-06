Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants have cost Denver $5 million so farDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in ColoradoR.A. HeimColorado State
Aurora councilmembers fight to save prairie dogs from exterminationDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver police training difficult to track, oversight chair saysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Castle Rock could add more traffic calming measuresMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Related
J.J. Watt's Decision to Retire Was Largely Because 'He Wanted to Be with Koa,' Says Wife Kealia
"The way it worked out, it was just the perfect time and it couldn't have been better for us and Koa," Kealia tells PEOPLE There were multiple factors that went into J.J. Watt's decision to retire from the NFL in December, but "a huge part" was his desire to be home with their 3-month-old son Koa, his wife Kealia Ohai Watt says. "I think that there were obviously many things that went into his decision," Kealia, 31, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. "I know he wanted...
Sean Payton turned down Cardinals job for 1 reason?
Sean Payton was linked to the Arizona Cardinals even before Kliff Kingsbury was fired, but Payton never really seemed to have interest in the job. There may have been one big reason for that. Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw spoke with some reporters in Arizona on Tuesday ahead of the Super Bowl. Bradshaw, who... The post Sean Payton turned down Cardinals job for 1 reason? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner
The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eric Bieniemy a ‘prime candidate’ for 2 OC jobs
Eric Bieniemy’s contract with the Kansas City Chiefs expires after this season, and he will have a few options if he wants to leave his current team. Bieniemy is a “prime candidate” for two offensive coordinator jobs, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday. Those jobs are with the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens. Chiefs’ OC... The post Eric Bieniemy a ‘prime candidate’ for 2 OC jobs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out
Russell Westbrook landed with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday as part of a three-team trade, but the expectation is that he will be bought out. Should the Jazz agree to a buyout with Westbrook, the veteran guard is reportedly eyeing two teams. Westbrook has interest in joining the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat, Law... The post Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Terry Bradshaw Claim Indicates Broncos Could Have Problems
The Broncos endured a horrendous 2022 season, and the onus now is on Sean Payton to turn things around in Denver. The Super Bowl-winning head coach will have to do so with a quarterback who he apparently isn’t very fond of. If a claim from Terry Bradshaw about the...
6 moves that could save the Seahawks $33 million more in 2023
The Seattle Seahawks currently have a little over $31 million in salary cap space for the 2023 season. That’s not a bad number and it ranks seventh-most in the NFL going into the offseason. However, a large portion of that money is already spoken for – with $10 million allotted for this year’s draft class and a sizable extension for quarterback Geno Smith expected soon.
FOX Sports
Ndamukong Suh is on his third straight Super Bowl team. What's his secret?
Ndamukong Suh chose Philadelphia. Suh also chose Tampa Bay and Los Angeles before that. All three teams have gone to a Super Bowl during Suh's time there. You might say he has a Midas touch, or perhaps a crystal ball. Either way, he's not divulging his secrets just yet. "I...
Sean Payton sparks Josh Jacobs rumors, gives Broncos funny catchphrase at the Super Bowl
Sean Payton has quickly started making headlines since becoming the Denver Broncos’ new head coach. First, Payton kicked quarterback Russell Wilson’s personal training staff out of the team’s facility. Wilson can continue working with them on his own time, but not at the club’s UCHealth Training Center. That decision created quite a buzz in the football world and was well-received in Broncos Country.
NFL Network pulls Michael Irvin from Super Bowl 57 coverage after alleged incident
Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is off NFL Network’s Super Bowl 57 coverage after an alleged incident in a hotel in Arizona. The alleged incident took place Sunday and a woman subsequently made a complaint leading to the former Dallas Cowboys star being pulled from the big game by NFL Network. He has been sent home.
FOX Sports
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes no longer needs a supporting cast. He creates one
PHOENIX — There sometimes comes a point in a quarterback's career when he makes big money. And then the hard part begins. For the first few years of the QB's career, the franchise does everything it can to cater to his needs, because it can afford to do so.
Gallery: 11 Broncos in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
DeMarcus Ware became the 11th Denver Broncos representative to reach the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he was named a member of the 2023 class in his second year of eligibility. Here’s a quick look at all of the team’s Hall of Famers in Canton, Ohio.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 preview: Warren Sharp predicts what Eagles, Chiefs will exploit
I've been analyzing this game for over a week. And yes, these are the two teams supposed to be here. We're lucky enough to get a Super Bowl featuring the best team from the NFC and the best team from the AFC. They've both been under scrutiny all season. When...
Video: Sean Payton Refutes Terry Bradshaw's Claim
Terry Bradshaw has made Sean Payton's life a bit more difficult than he'd like it to be this week. During a Tuesday media session at the home of this year's Super Bowl, Bradshaw shared some private insight on Payton's coaching search and even went as far as naming one team's quarterback that ...
Broncos to Interview Former Raider For OC Position
The Las Vegas Raiders' division rival, the Denver Broncos, will interview former Raider WR Ronald Curry for their offensive coordinator position.
FOX Sports
Pro Picks: Eagles' talent over Chiefs' experience
PHOENIX (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles left their dog masks at home. Back in the Super Bowl five years after winning the first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history, the Eagles took a different path to reach this one. They’re 1 1/2-point favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs, per FanDuel Sportsbook, after outscoring the Giants and 49ers 69-14 in the playoffs.
Comments / 0