Denver, CO

J.J. Watt's Decision to Retire Was Largely Because 'He Wanted to Be with Koa,' Says Wife Kealia

"The way it worked out, it was just the perfect time and it couldn't have been better for us and Koa," Kealia tells PEOPLE There were multiple factors that went into J.J. Watt's decision to retire from the NFL in December, but "a huge part" was his desire to be home with their 3-month-old son Koa, his wife Kealia Ohai Watt says. "I think that there were obviously many things that went into his decision," Kealia, 31, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. "I know he wanted...
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton turned down Cardinals job for 1 reason?

Sean Payton was linked to the Arizona Cardinals even before Kliff Kingsbury was fired, but Payton never really seemed to have interest in the job. There may have been one big reason for that. Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw spoke with some reporters in Arizona on Tuesday ahead of the Super Bowl. Bradshaw, who... The post Sean Payton turned down Cardinals job for 1 reason? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner

The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Eric Bieniemy a ‘prime candidate’ for 2 OC jobs

Eric Bieniemy’s contract with the Kansas City Chiefs expires after this season, and he will have a few options if he wants to leave his current team. Bieniemy is a “prime candidate” for two offensive coordinator jobs, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday. Those jobs are with the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens. Chiefs’ OC... The post Eric Bieniemy a ‘prime candidate’ for 2 OC jobs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out

Russell Westbrook landed with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday as part of a three-team trade, but the expectation is that he will be bought out. Should the Jazz agree to a buyout with Westbrook, the veteran guard is reportedly eyeing two teams. Westbrook has interest in joining the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat, Law... The post Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
NESN

Terry Bradshaw Claim Indicates Broncos Could Have Problems

The Broncos endured a horrendous 2022 season, and the onus now is on Sean Payton to turn things around in Denver. The Super Bowl-winning head coach will have to do so with a quarterback who he apparently isn’t very fond of. If a claim from Terry Bradshaw about the...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Payton sparks Josh Jacobs rumors, gives Broncos funny catchphrase at the Super Bowl

Sean Payton has quickly started making headlines since becoming the Denver Broncos’ new head coach. First, Payton kicked quarterback Russell Wilson’s personal training staff out of the team’s facility. Wilson can continue working with them on his own time, but not at the club’s UCHealth Training Center. That decision created quite a buzz in the football world and was well-received in Broncos Country.
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

Video: Sean Payton Refutes Terry Bradshaw's Claim

Terry Bradshaw has made Sean Payton's life a bit more difficult than he'd like it to be this week.  During a Tuesday media session at the home of this year's Super Bowl, Bradshaw shared some private insight on Payton's coaching search and even went as far as naming one team's quarterback that ...
FOX Sports

Pro Picks: Eagles' talent over Chiefs' experience

PHOENIX (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles left their dog masks at home. Back in the Super Bowl five years after winning the first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history, the Eagles took a different path to reach this one. They’re 1 1/2-point favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs, per FanDuel Sportsbook, after outscoring the Giants and 49ers 69-14 in the playoffs.
KANSAS CITY, MO

