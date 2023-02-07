Read full article on original website
Felon Admits Starting Fire in Attempt to Kill Homeless Man
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A convicted felon who intentionally set a fire at a Riverside homeless encampment that burned a man whom the defendant wanted to kill pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted murder and was immediately sentenced to 21 years in state prison. Joseph Wayne Breyer, 43, of Riverside admitted...
Man Suspected of Molesting Elsinore Child
MURRIETA (CNS) – A 51-year-old man suspected of molesting a Lake Elsinore girl was being held Friday on $500,000 bail. Victor Saragusa Morones of Temecula was arrested and booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and annoying a minor.
Man arrested for attempted murder during cell phone robbery in Redlands
A man was arrested for attempted murder after violently attacking a woman for her cell phone in Redlands on Thursday. The suspect was identified as Marcus Levon Crowley, 30, by the Redlands Police Department. Police believe the man is a transient person. Authorities say Crowley entered a Boost Mobile store at 766 Tennessee Street and […]
Gunshot Victim Found in Alleyway Near Fast Food Restaurant
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Pico Rivera Station and Whittier Police Department received a call around 10:35 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, regarding a person with a gunshot wound in an alleyway on Norwalk and Whittier Boulevard next to a Taco Bell restaurant. The...
UPDATED: Off-Duty OC Deputy Dies in Elsinore Crash
LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) – An off-duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a crash Thursday in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances weren’t immediately clear. The fatality occurred about 5:15 a.m. in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Felon charged with capital murder for allegedly killing deputy
A man who allegedly killed a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy in an ambush outside a Lakeland Village home, chasing the lawman in a pickup until he shot him dead, is charged with capital murder and other offenses. Jesse Ceazar Navarro, 42, is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Deputy Darnell...
LASD seeks missing woman, baby daughter last seen in La Puente
Authorities on Thursday sought the public’s help to find a woman and her 2-month-old daughter, and investigators allege that the woman has been “concealing her child from the Department of Children and Family Services.”. Detectives are looking for Breanna Torres, 25, and Sayvee Torres, according to the Los...
Off-duty OC deputy dies in Riverside County crash
An off-duty Orange County sheriff's deputy was killed in a crash today in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances weren't immediately clear. The fatality occurred about 5:15 a.m. in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said paramedics reached the location a short The post Off-duty OC deputy dies in Riverside County crash appeared first on KESQ.
Man Charged with Molesting MoVal Girl Several Times
A 55-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a Moreno Valley girl and possibly perpetrating similar assaults elsewhere was charged Wednesday with two counts of lewd acts on a minor under 14 years old. David Anthony Padilla was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Friday following a...
Probationer Charged with Choking Assault on Girlfriend in Wildomar
MURRIETA (CNS) – A probationer accused of choking his girlfriend and threatening her with a gun during an attack at her Wildomar home was charged Tuesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Juan Carlos Perez, 30, of Wildomar, was arrested Friday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation in...
Hour-Long Standoff Ends at Riverside Rite Aid
A man barricaded himself in a Riverside Rite Aid Thursday with "edged weapons" as authorities tried to deescalate the situation. The store located at 5225 Canyon Crest Drive in Riverside was evacuated, police said. "We have numerous officers attempting to de-escalate and resolved and incident where a subject has barricaded...
2 women convicted of killing elderly casino visitor during robbery
Two women who robbed and fatally assaulted a senior at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula were convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and other offenses. A Murrieta jury deliberated two hours before finding Candace Tai Townsell, 42, and Kimesha Monae Williams, 38, both of Moreno Valley, guilty of the 2019 slaying of 84-year-old Afaf Anis Assad of Long Beach.
Cathedral City Man Arrested for Child Endangerment
CATHEDRAL CITY — A 39-year-old Cathedral City man was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 8 on charges of child endangerment, following an incident that originated at James Workman Middle School, according to Commander Jon Enos. Roman Rodriguez was also arrested for child endangerment, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of...
Authorities Identify Pedestrian Killed in Freeway Crash Near Indio
INDIO (CNS) – Authorities Thursday identified a 47-year-old pedestrian who was struck by an unknown vehicle on eastbound Interstate 10 near Indio. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified him as Bobby Canales of Indio. Officers were called at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday to the freeway west of state Route...
Racial profiling claim made against San Bernardino Police Department
A business owner in San Bernardino says he was the victim of racial profiling after what he and his lawyer are calling an unlawful search and seizure by a San Bernardino police officer. They now plan to take legal action. Micaiah Barber owns L-7 Auto Group, an auto repair and used car shop in San […]
1 Shot at Park in Pico Rivera
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was shot near a playground at Pio Pico Park in the city of Pico Rivera early Wednesday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:45 a.m., Feb. 8, regarding a gunshot victim on Ibsen Street.
Fontana P.D. arrests mother who had drugs in the back seat of her car, next to her children
Police arrested a mother who had 14 pounds of methamphetamine in the back seat of her car, right next to her children, during a recent incident in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department. The P.D.'s Rapid Response Team (RRT) was doing follow-up on a narcotics sales case and a...
Authorities ID teen found fatally shot in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 19-year-old who was fatally shot in a stolen car that crashed in South Los Angeles was identified by the coroner’s office Friday as Keyon Hicks. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station responded at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of East Del Amo Boulevard, between Wilmington Avenue and Alameda Street, on the border of Carson and the unincorporated Rancho Dominguez area, regarding a report of a white car stolen from a business at the location, according to Deputy Armando Viera of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Authorities Identify Man Fatally Shot after Leading Deputies on Pursuit
PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Authorities Tuesday identified a 44-year-old man who was shot dead Sunday morning after he led deputies on a pursuit from Yucca Valley to north of Palm Springs. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as Antonio Garza of Joshua Tree. Deputies from the...
Kiowa Road in Apple Valley closed due to an officer-involved shooting investigation
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An officer-involved shooting (OIS) has prompted the hard closure of Kiowa Road in the Town of Apple Valley. It happened at about 3:00 pm, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, in the 13100 block of Kiowa Road. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta confirmed the OIS. Huerta...
