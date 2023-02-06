ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Man shot in the leg at Northwest Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO – One man was shot in the leg on the Northwest Side of town. The shooting happened around 7:54 p.m., Thursday, on the 4400 block of Gardendale. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transferred to a university hospital in stable condition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man wanted for allegedly beating up girlfriend over cell phone

ATASCOSA, Texas - A man is wanted after allegedly beating up a woman over a cell phone. The incident happened on Dec. 22, 2022 when Bexar County Sheriff's arrived at a home off Briggs Road near Interstate 35 in Atascosa. Deputies arrived and spoke with the victim who said Gabriel...
ATASCOSA, TX
kwhi.com

SAN ANTONIO MAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES

A San Antonio man was arrested on Drug Charges Wednesday. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 9:10, Corporal Armando Guerra initiated a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Highway 290 East for a traffic violation. A search of the vehicle resulted in narcotics being located in the vehicle. The driver, Sean Joseph Unger, 38 of San Antonio, was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance and for Possession of a Dangerous Drug.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Woman on the run after being accused of forgery in Windcrest

WINDCREST, Texas — Miosha Ra-Von Stewart is wanted for forgery that happened in December in the City of Windcrest. Police say that she is about 5'4" tall and 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities ask the public if they have information regarding her whereabouts to call...
WINDCREST, TX
KSAT 12

Woman sought by Windcrest police on forgery charge

WINDCREST, Texas – Windcrest police are looking to arrest a woman who is wanted for forgery of a government instrument. Miosha Ra-Von Stewart is accused of forgery that happened on Dec. 27. Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time. She’s described as being 5 feet, 4 inches...
WINDCREST, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy