Suspect shot out victim's rear window who was just pulling into a parking lot, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the suspect who shot out a vehicle window in a possible road rage incident last month. The incident happened on Jan. 18 along South Laredo Street near Interstate 10 in Downtown San Antonio. Police said a 54-year-old man turned into a parking lot...
Suspects on the run after hitting victim on bicycle causing serious injuries
SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the suspect(s) responsible for hitting and injuring a 31-year-old man that was riding a bike on San Antonio's Southwest Side. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened near the 1600 block of Quintana Road on January 30th. Police say...
San Antonio Police detain man after fatal shooting at a Northside store
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in custody after a fatal shooting outside a North side convenience store. Police were called to Northwest Food Mart on Northwest Military Highway at around 10 P.M. Wednesday. That’s where two men were arguing in the parking lot. One of them...
Suspect intentionally runs over another man following argument on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the suspect accused of running over a man with his car on the West Side. The accident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex on South San Marcos near Interstate 10. Police said two men were having an argument in...
Man dies after being gunned down during argument outside North Side convenience store
SAN ANTONIO - An argument leads to a deadly shooting outside a North Side convenience store. The deadly shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday outside the Northwest Food Mart off Northwest Military Highway near Lockhill Selma Road. Witnesses told police that the two men were arguing outside the store...
Man in critical condition after being shot during fight in Downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot during a fight in Downtown San Antonio. The shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday off East Quincy Street near McCullough Avenue. Police said two men got into a fight when one of them pulled out a...
Man shot multiple times, killed during argument outside convenience store, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot multiple times and killed during an argument outside of a convenience store, according to police. The shooting occurred in the 2900 block of NW Military Drive around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to the location for a shooting in progress. When...
REWARD: Suspect wanted after punching person trying to stop him from stealing from Macy's
SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking your help to identify a suspect who assaulted a person while recently stealing from Macy's Department Store. The robbery took place on Jan. 12 at Macy's at the Ingram Square Mall off Northwest Loop 410 near Wurzbach Road. Police said the suspect was with...
Man shot in the leg at Northwest Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – One man was shot in the leg on the Northwest Side of town. The shooting happened around 7:54 p.m., Thursday, on the 4400 block of Gardendale. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transferred to a university hospital in stable condition.
Man wanted for allegedly beating up girlfriend over cell phone
ATASCOSA, Texas - A man is wanted after allegedly beating up a woman over a cell phone. The incident happened on Dec. 22, 2022 when Bexar County Sheriff's arrived at a home off Briggs Road near Interstate 35 in Atascosa. Deputies arrived and spoke with the victim who said Gabriel...
Police seeking suspect with outstanding warrants, including terrorist threats
SAN ANTONIO – Police need help finding a suspect with two outstanding warrants. According to the Hallettsville Police Department Facebook page, Tevin Hights is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a terrorist threat. Police say Tevin has connections to the Yoakum, Shiner, Cuero, and Hallettsville areas....
Numerous people arrested, others on the run after police chase ending in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Numerous law enforcement agencies are looking for several people who ran away after a chase beginning in Medina County ended up in Bexar County on Thursday. According to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started after 12 p.m. when deputies there tried to...
SAN ANTONIO MAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES
A San Antonio man was arrested on Drug Charges Wednesday. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 9:10, Corporal Armando Guerra initiated a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Highway 290 East for a traffic violation. A search of the vehicle resulted in narcotics being located in the vehicle. The driver, Sean Joseph Unger, 38 of San Antonio, was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance and for Possession of a Dangerous Drug.
Woman on the run after being accused of forgery in Windcrest
WINDCREST, Texas — Miosha Ra-Von Stewart is wanted for forgery that happened in December in the City of Windcrest. Police say that she is about 5'4" tall and 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities ask the public if they have information regarding her whereabouts to call...
Fired SAPD officer pleads guilty to family violence, avoids jail time
KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio police officer fired last year after he was indicted in Kendall County on several child abuse charges has avoided jail time in the case as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. Adam Franklin-Alonso, 30, pleaded guilty last month to a single...
'I ducked for my life': Street shootout on far west side ends in teen's arrest, detectives searching for second suspect
SAN ANTONIO — A teenager is behind bars, charged in connection to a shootout on the far west side. It happened on Victorian Oaks, several blocks away from William J. Brennan High School. Detectives say the 17-year-old suspect exchanged gunfire with an unknown man. KENS 5 also obtained pictures...
Man shot 3 times by big rig driver during fit of road rage on Northeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are on the lookout for the driver of a big rig who they say shot a man during a fit of road rage on the Northeast Side. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. off Interstate 35 near Remount Drive. Police said when they got to...
Woman sought by Windcrest police on forgery charge
WINDCREST, Texas – Windcrest police are looking to arrest a woman who is wanted for forgery of a government instrument. Miosha Ra-Von Stewart is accused of forgery that happened on Dec. 27. Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time. She’s described as being 5 feet, 4 inches...
Teen opened fire on SUV during shootout in West Side neighborhood, forced school lockdown
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio teenager was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a shootout between two vehicles that forced a lockdown of a West Side high school. The 17-year-old suspect was charged with two counts of Deadly Conduct with a Firearm. We are not naming the suspect due to him still being a minor.
San Antonio man in critical condition after being shot on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police say a man was hospitalized after being shot several times on the West Side Tuesday night. Officers arrived at the 600 block of Colorado St. and found a man in his 30’s slumped on the ground. The man had a gunshot wound to both his...
