A San Antonio man was arrested on Drug Charges Wednesday. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 9:10, Corporal Armando Guerra initiated a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Highway 290 East for a traffic violation. A search of the vehicle resulted in narcotics being located in the vehicle. The driver, Sean Joseph Unger, 38 of San Antonio, was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance and for Possession of a Dangerous Drug.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO