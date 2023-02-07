Read full article on original website
Gallia County, Ohio, school on lockdown after alleged threat made on game system
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Green Elementary School is on lockdown Wednesday morning after the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office received information on an alleged threat made through a gaming system. According to Sheriff Champlin, authorities are investigating and believe there is no cause for concern at this time and deputies will remain at the school […]
wchstv.com
Concerns grow over potential layoffs, school closures in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — School employee layoffs and the closure of two schools are possibilities for Clay County as school officials work to address their ongoing financial struggles. Clay County Interim Superintendent Joan Haynie tells Eyewitness News that the county is considering closing their two smallest schools -...
4 Harrison County schools dismissing early for water main break
The Harrison County School District announced that four schools are dismissing early on Wednesday. Feb. 8.
Crash closes Route 60 in Putnam County, West Virginia
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A vehicle crash has closed a portion of Route 60 in Putnam County. Putnam County dispatchers say the two-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Route 60 and Main Street in Hurricane. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down at this time, dispatchers say. There is no word […]
Brush fire spreads to trailer, several cars on Route 4 in Clay County, West Virginia
UPDATE (5:21 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9): Clay County EMS tells 13 News that the fire is mostly out and no injuries are being reported. They say the fire on Duffield Road near Duck, West Virginia, destroyed one trailer and several cars. CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Crews are responding to a brush fire that […]
WTAP
Wood County looks to expand home confinement program
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard told WTAP that law enforcement is expanding the area’s home confinement program. There are multiple reasons for this expansion. One is cost. Woodyard said housing inmates will soon get more expensive. The daily cost will rise from $48.50 to $53.
WTAP
Wood County Commission holds hearing on dilapidated property
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission met on Feb. 9 to hold a hearing regarding the status of a dilapidated property in Waverly, West Virginia. Compliance officer Sarah Robinson said that the property was first brought to her attention late last year due to a dilapidated structure and a great deal of garbage on the premises. Due to the property’s poor condition, the owners were initially given a chance to clean up the property themselves.
WSAZ
Crash sends man to the hospital
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man is in the hospital following a crash late Thursday evening. Jackson County, West Virginia dispatchers say it happened just after 11 p.m. Dispatchers say a man driving a tractor trailer was on the Ravenswood Bridge when he went off the roadway, ending up about 50 feet off the exit ramp.
Downed power line sparks brush fire in Mason County, West Virginia
UPDATE (10:01 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9): The AEP outage map shows that the majority of Mason County’s power is back on. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A downed power line in Mason County started a brush fire and knocked out power to just over 1,000 residents. According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, a call […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Hocking Co. teens arrested for making threats to out-of-state school
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office says they were involved in an investigation today involving a student making threats to an out-of-state school. The Logan-Hocking Local School District released a statement on the investigation saying, “Shortly after the start of the school day, we were notified by the Sheriff’s Office of a threat made against a school outside of Ohio. However, upon investigating the incident, detectives were able to track the source of the phone call back to a student from the middle school in our district.”
WTAP
Local businesses help Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office get a new K9
HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stanley Electric of Parkersburg, Parkersburg Area Community Foundation, and several other businesses and grants were used to get the new K9 in Ritchie County. Luna will be joining the current K9, Deacon, at the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office when she and her handler, Sergeant Katrina Barnes,...
WDTV
Two major brush fires reported in Braxton County
BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews in Braxton County on Thursday afternoon are fighting two major brush fires, according to Emergency Management Director John Hoffman. He said the fires are at Coon Knob at the Interstate 79/U.S. 19 interchange and at Bull Run, located in the north end of the county in Burnsville.
WTAP
Kanawha Elementary School principal was given the Patriot award for his work with military guardsmen
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today was an exciting, humbling day for Kanawha Elementary school principal, Matt Null. “Well it’s a very humbling call we get to be principals and model behaviors to our kids and we get to do all these things with reading, writing math and movement. So when something like this it’s humbling it encourages us to continue doing what we do as hard as we can do it,” Null said.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
DHHR: Jackson County man reported dead from COVID-19
CHARLESTON — One death from the COVID-19 coronavirus in Jackson County was reported Tuesday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The 70-year-old man from Jackson County was the only death between Monday and Tuesday, the department said. The death toll from the virus since...
WTAP
Marietta City Schools will hold public forums this Thursday
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta City Schools is holding public forums in order to gather input for the strategic plan they’re working on. The forums will be held this Thursday at Marietta Elementary. Marietta School Board President Sam Tuten said the public’s input will help shape their strategic plan,...
WTAP
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking into items found for evidence value to investigation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - And from that search, Parkersburg police Detective James Zimmerman says that a number of small items were found. Zimmerman says that the department has done a number of previous searches at Mountwood Park with just the department alone. Zimmerman says that the items found are still...
WTAP
Four car crash occurred Thursday afternoon in Vienna
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The crash occurred on the 200 block of Grand Central Ave. around 12:20 PM Thursday. Lieutenant Sheaves with Vienna Police Department told WTAP it might have been caused from someone having a medical issue. Three north bound lanes were temporarily closed due to the crash. Two...
WTAP
Tips to keep kids safe from online solicitation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Following recent arrests associated with soliciting minors online local law enforcement share tips on staying safe online. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board says communication and trust are the most important ways to keep your kids safe. Finding a way to explain to your kids what solicitation...
WTAP
Regional Science Fair held in Vienna
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Regional Science and Engineering Fair was held today at the Grande Pointe Conference Center in Vienna. 47 students from Wood, Roane, Calhoun, and Jackson Counties competed. Projects covered subjects ranging from animal and behavior science to mathematics and data to robotics. The winning projects will move to the state competition in Charleston in March.
WTAP
Solving the murder of Lieutenant Clark - how a cold case team found his killer
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - This Tuesday marks the anniversary of Lieutenant Ray “Joe” Clark’s death. The Washington County policeman was killed by a former officer in the 1980s. The case remained unsolved for decades, but thanks to a cold case team, the murderer was convicted in 2016.
