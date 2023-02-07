Read full article on original website
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Restaurant Opening New Location In Carless CommunityGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
Rihanna 'Honored' to Perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Barbados on StageWilliamGlendale, AZ
Jae Crowder Tweets After Suns Finally Trade Him
The Phoenix Suns have officially parted ways with Jae Crowder. He - per usual - expressed his views via Twitter.
Warriors’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline
For a while, it really did seem like the Golden State Warriors, as much as it would have cost them in terms of luxury tax payments, would hang onto James Wiseman like their lives depended on it. After all, giving up on the second overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft just three years into his career is a heartbreaking thought to even consider on multiple levels.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Why Kevin Durant wanted trade to Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker, Monty Williams, Chris Paul
Before the NBA season, Kevin Durant asked to be traded to the Phoenix Suns, with the Brooklyn Nets star listing the Phoenix Suns as a preferred landing spot. A lot of it comes down to his connections to Suns players and coaches. Durant, who was finally traded to the Suns...
Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out
Russell Westbrook landed with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday as part of a three-team trade, but the expectation is that he will be bought out. Should the Jazz agree to a buyout with Westbrook, the veteran guard is reportedly eyeing two teams. Westbrook has interest in joining the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat, Law... The post Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
The Golden State Warriors Can Reportedly Save $131 Million If They Trade This Player
According to The Athletic's John Hollinger, the Golden State Warriors can save a lot of money if they trade James Wiseman.
Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender
Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James... The post Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
2 buyout candidates the Suns must pursue after acquiring Kevin Durant at 2023 NBA trade deadline
The 2023 NBA trade deadline has come and gone and the Phoenix Suns pulled off the biggest blockbuster of the week when they acquired Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. What was even more remarkable about the trade was the Suns didn’t even have to give up any of Chris Paul, Devin Booker or Deandre Ayton. They kept three of their most important players while adding a superstar in Kevin Durant. What the trade did do though was rob the Suns of much of their depth. They gave up two promising players in Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson prompting former NBA player and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley to speak on their apparent lack of depth. The Suns did also acquire T.J. Warren in the trade but even so they should monitor the buyout market and target Reggie Jackson and Will Barton should they become available.
Mikal Bridges Swears on National TV During First Interview in Brooklyn
Mikal Bridges swore on national TV upon arriving in Brooklyn to join the Nets.
Lakers Coach Had 'Heated Verbal Exchange' With Star Player Last Night
LeBron James broke the all-time scoring record Tuesday night, but the Los Angeles Lakers still lost the game and apparently had some internal discord during it. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham and veteran guard Russell Westbrook had a "brief, heated verbal ...
Charles Barkley drops concerning truth bomb on Suns after Kevin Durant trade
You can be sure that Charles Barkley was jumping up and down when he learned about his beloved Phoenix Suns pulling off the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade. However, being the realist that he is, Barkley was quick to point out a very dangerous caveat for the Suns as they now look to go all the way and win the championship this year.
New Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia addresses Isiah Thomas rumors
Mat Ishbia cleared up rumors on Wednesday, addressing the media about the next chapter in Suns history.
Waste Management Phoenix Open attendance: How many people are at TPC Scottsdale?
The Waste Management Phoenix Open has the highest attendance on the PGA Tour. It's not even close. The crowds at TPC Scottsdale are monstrous -- and they're potentially going to be even bigger since this year, it's a designated event. The galleries get to TPC Scottsdale early -- typically, at...
1 last-minute trade Blazers must make before 2023 deadline
The Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline is just around the corner, so the clock is ticking for teams to make their final moves ahead of the playoffs. Teams such as the Portland Trail Blazers are still trying to secure a spot in the postseason, so they could be quite active in the next few days.
Even at a Premium Price, Playing TPC Scottsdale Near WM Phoenix Open Time Is a Must
You’ve been watching TPC Scottsdale on TV for years, including the famous 16th hole. Gary Van Sickle suggests playing it while the tournament infrastructure is there.
Photos: Check out the celebrities at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am
There’s no shortage of big names in Phoenix this week. First, the 2023 WM Phoenix Open is in town, and being the first full-field designated event of the PGA Tour’s 2022-23 season, most of the biggest names in golf are at TPC Scottsdale to compete for a $20 million purse.
Rory McIlroy: Phoenix Open 'wonderful spectacle' for golf
Rory McIlroy said it was "sort of obvious" to make the Waste Management Phoenix Open one of the new designated events on the PGA Tour, although he has yet to experience the full party scene at TPC Scottsdale. The World No. 1 is making only his second appearance at the...
It's a first: WM Phoenix Open announces sell out for Friday, Saturday at TPC Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — For the first time ever, the Thunderbirds have announced a sellout at the WM Phoenix Open. Pat Williams, the 2023 tournament chairman, said early in Thursday’s round that tickets for the second round Friday and the third round Saturday are sold out. It’s the first...
Tiger Woods' PopStroke is open for a limited time in metro Phoenix. Here's when and why
Tiger Woods' mini-golf and entertainment center PopStroke has launched its soft opening near State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, for Super Bowl 57 week. The venue, which is in Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District, has two 18-hole putting courses, a restaurant, outdoor gaming area, on-course drink service and rooftop bar. For the soft opening through Feb. 12, only the mini-golf courses and drinks service will be available.
