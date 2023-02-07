An art exhibit featuring works by Indian-American-Jewish artist Siona Benjamin is now on display at the Galleries at CSU in downtown Cleveland through March 25. The show, titled “Beyond Borders: The Art of Siona Benjamin,” features over 40 of Benjamin’s pieces that consider and challenge the perception of immigration, gender, race, religion, global politics and the concept of home, according to the show description. Curated by Samantha Baskind, distinguished professor of art history at Cleveland State University, the art styles most prevalent in the show pull from comic books, Pop art, Bollywood, Indian folk imagery, Persian miniatures and Hebrew illuminated manuscripts, and all relate to Benjamin’s intersection of identities.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO