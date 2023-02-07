Read full article on original website
Peter B. Lewis Aquatic Center ‘the place to be’
Peter B. Lewis Aquatic Center, on the campus of Menorah Park in Beachwood, provides treatment for a variety of physical ailments affecting its clients by using aquatic therapy to strengthen and revitalize their bodies. The aquatic facilities consist of a large lap pool with wheelchair access, three smaller therapy pools...
Silver Linings: Marc Kaufman
Marc Kaufman is a U.S. Navy veteran who served as a radioman and was stationed in Charleston, S.C. from 1969 to 1971. After returning from service, he got involved with a few different Jewish War Veterans posts in the Cleveland area. At the time, his father, Danny, was the post commander of JWV Post No. 44.
Biggby Coffee closes Shaker Square location
Biggby Coffee at 13201 Shaker Square in Cleveland closed at end of 2022. It took over the space left behind by Dewey’s Coffee in May 2019, which closed after its owner Dewey Forward retired. Dewey’s had been in the space for 15 years. Based out of East Lansing,...
Exhibit featuring works by Indian-American Jewish artist now on display at CSU
An art exhibit featuring works by Indian-American-Jewish artist Siona Benjamin is now on display at the Galleries at CSU in downtown Cleveland through March 25. The show, titled “Beyond Borders: The Art of Siona Benjamin,” features over 40 of Benjamin’s pieces that consider and challenge the perception of immigration, gender, race, religion, global politics and the concept of home, according to the show description. Curated by Samantha Baskind, distinguished professor of art history at Cleveland State University, the art styles most prevalent in the show pull from comic books, Pop art, Bollywood, Indian folk imagery, Persian miniatures and Hebrew illuminated manuscripts, and all relate to Benjamin’s intersection of identities.
Bialy’s Bagels to expand into space next door
Bialy’s Bagels in University Heights announced Feb. 7 it will expand into the space adjacent to its 2267 Warrensville Center Road space. In a video posted to its social media pages and website, Bialy’s co-owner Rachel Gross announced its intentions to expand, with more information on the expansion coming soon. She owns the shop with her twin sister, Sarah. The pair bought the store in 2017 from second-generation owners Ellen and Mark Osolin. Ellen Osolin’s father, Terry Skolnick, opened the shop in 1966.
Corky & Lenny’s co-founder Kaden recalled as ‘an icon and a legend’
Among many qualities, Lenny Kaden, a co-founder of Corky & Lenny’s, will be remembered for his love of family, dedication to his community and sense of humor. He died Feb. 5 at age 92. Kaden and Corky Kurland, who died in 2011, opened Corky and Lenny’s restaurant in 1956...
‘Hadestown’ journey one you won’t forget
They say, “The road to hell is paved with good intentions.” Well, if those good intentions come with a ticket to see the National Broadway Tour of “Hadestown” at Playhouse Square in downtown Cleveland, that trip to the underworld is well worth it, and you will enjoy every moment.
Zina Greek Street Food open in University Heights
ZINA Greek Street Food, led by chef Demetrios Atheneos and Niko Atheneos, held a soft opening Jan. 20 and Jan. 21 at 13898 Cedar Road in University Heights. Now fully open, the new restaurant is in the same strip center as chef Atheneos’ Chicken Ranch. ZINA offers a casual Greek-inspired dining experience, including menu items like lamb sliders; gyros; souvlaki, a type of meat skewer; spanakopita, a savory Greek spinach pie; and loukoumades, bite-sized fluffy balls covered in hot honey syrup.
Six attorneys join Ulmer & Berne
Ulmer & Berne LLP has added six new attorneys in varying key practices according to a news release from the firm. The attorneys are associate Jeremy B. Adell and staff attorney Hannah B. Webb in real estate, associate Rochel B. Adler in business law, associates Ryan W. Gillespie and Isabella M. Simon in business litigation and intellectual property associate Anthony Tomusko.
Beachwood exercises ‘poor judgment’
To protect free speech, on Feb. 1, the First Amendment Clinic at the Kramer Law Clinic Center at Case Western Reserve University School of Law filed a motion of appearance in the city of Beachwood and Beachwood Police Chief vs. John Doe lawsuit. This is how justice survives the exercise of poor judgment and the misuse of power by those who wield it.
7 vehicles stolen from Willoughby dealership
The Willoughby Police Department is investigating a Feb. 6 break in at Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Willoughby in which seven vehicles were stolen. In a news release, police said a window pane from a rear overhead door was shattered and surveillance footage shows at least four suspects inside the building shortly before 4 a.m. rummaging through offices and taking key fobs.
