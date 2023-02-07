Read full article on original website
WAFF
Lexington to invest nearly $1,000,000 into sewer system upgrades
LEXINGTON, Ala. (WAFF) - The town of Lexington is getting ready to revamp its 20-year-old sewer system. The town applied for $962,000 as a Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) project; ADEM offered to fund the CWSRF project for the full amount of $962,000 with 100% Principal Forgiveness. The funding for this project will be from ARPA funds.
WHNT-TV
Alabama Power Customers to Get Refunds | Feb. 9, 2023 6 p.m.
If you live in cities like Red bay, Phil Campbell, Arab, or others served by Alabama Power, you'll be getting some money back later this year. Dr. Jain joins News 19 to talk Heart Disease Prevention. People are recognizing February as American Heart Month, so News 19's Kelley Smith and...
WAFF
Marshall County officials preparing new, dedicated space for coroner’s office
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For many years, the Marshall County Coroner’s office was operating out of Carr Funeral Home in Guntersville. Now, they have a new space to call home. The commission approved an $800,000 budget late last year, but they had a hard time finding a way to...
WAFF
Decatur-Morgan Landfill fined by ADEM
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur-Morgan Landfill was fined by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) after allegedly failing to meet standards at three separate inspections. According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Decatur Daily, the three inspections found fluid seeping into a creek and uncovered garbage. The first inspection...
WAFF
Huntsville Transit Improvement Plan announced after public feedback
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville Transit Improvement Plan was announced by the City of Huntsville on Thursday that will bring several changes to the city’s transit system over the next several years. The plan is broken up into five phases with the first phase being implemented as early...
Yellowhammer News
6 questions with John Kvach of North Alabama’s Singing River Trail
After 10 years as a history professor at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Dr. John Kvach decided to flip his script and embark on a new pursuit that would focus on the future rather than the past. As the executive director of the Singing River Trail nonprofit, Kvach oversees...
WAFF
Madison County Water Department ends long-time contracting work with Huntsville Utilities
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - If you get your water from the Madison County Water Department, start looking for a new bill in your mailbox. Starting this March 27, you’ll no longer pay your water bill through Huntsville Utilities. Instead, the Madison County Water Department will begin reading meters, mailing billing statements, and providing customer services with their own in-house personnel. It will impact around 37,000 households across the area.
Meter reading, billing changes coming for Madison County residents
“This transition will allow MCWD to provide more timely resolutions and more efficient customer service,” said County Engineer Chuck Faulkner. “Some customers’ bills may be slightly lower or slightly higher on the first monthly bill, depending on how the billing cycles are affected.”
thebamabuzz.com
New discount retail outlet stores opening in Decatur and Jasper
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, America’s largest closeout merchandise and excess inventory retailer, is adding two new stores in Alabama. On February 8th, Ollie’s celebrated its grand opening in Decatur at 1682 Beltline Road SW. 35601. Next month, on March 1st, the fast growing national chain will open its...
WAFF
UAH Shelby Center evacuated due to ‘chemical release’
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville’s Shelby Center was evacuated on Wednesday night. According to UAH Spokesperson Kristina Hendrix, the building was evacuated due to a chemical release in a lab. Officials say the incident was contained and no injuries or damages were reported. Huntsville...
WAAY-TV
Alabama bill aims to make mandatory microchipping of employees illegal
A Huntsville lawmaker is among those behind a proposed ban on mandatory microchipping of employees in Alabama. Rep. Anthony Daniels, who represents a portion of Madison County, is one of the representatives backing House Bill 4. If passed in the upcoming legislative session, the bill will make it illegal and a Class D felony for employers to require implanted microchips in their employees.
Here we grow again: How annexation works
ATHENS, Ala. — Annexation can be a tricky topic of conversation. As surrounding areas continue to grow, here's the entire process. Limestone County District 2 Commissioner Danny Barksdale said, "Annexation is simply a process between the annexing authority, Huntsville in this case, and a landowner." The only requirement is...
WAFF
VIDEO: Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith apologizes to public during council meeting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith addressed his recent shoplifting arrests during the Huntsville City Council meeting on Thursday night. During his address, he apologized to the public and promised to be a better man in the public eye. He followed that by saying he owes the people “accountability” after his recent arrests.
City of Good Hope breaks ground on Love’s Travel Stop
GOOD HOPE, Ala. – A crowd of local elected officials and representatives from all over Cullman County gathered near the 305 exit on County Road 222 to celebrate a new business making its way into the community. The City of Good Hope and its council hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Love’s Travel Stop & Country Store and Mayor Jerry Bartlett is excited to bring this new addition to Good Hope. “Love’s is a great company. If you go anywhere around Alabama and stop at a Love’s store you know it’s going to be clean, the bathrooms are going to...
WAFF
Pharmacists, patients voice concerns as Adderall shortage continues
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Pharmacists and patients are frustrated as the nationwide Adderall shortage continues, entering its 5th month. The ADHD medication shortage has forced patients to spend hours making calls trying to find a pharmacy that can help. Rick Sansom with Chase Pharmacy told WAFF 48 that he has...
The Haunted Park In Alabama That Locals Call The Dead Children's Playground
A solitary swing moves eerily back and forth in a dark and empty playground. Very faintly, the laughter of children can be heard....but there are no children to be seen anywhere. Those are two of the most witnessed phenomena at a location that may be one of the most active paranormal hotspots in Alabama. If you visit this playground, you may also see a glowing orb float past or the shadowy image of a child dart away. This is no ordinary playground. Locals call it the "Dead Children's Playground" and it's located in Maple Hill Cemetery, Huntsville, Alabama.
New Church of the Highlands Huntsville campus taking shape
A second campus of Church of the Highlands is currently under construction in Huntsville. The church off Whitesburg Drive complements the existing Huntsville campus that opened in July 2019 at 330 Nance Road. The Birmingham-based church, Alabama’s largest church, now has 25 branch locations across the state and in Georgia....
WAFF
Close friends react to Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith’s apology
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many close friends of Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith are rallying behind him after he issued an apology regarding his latest shoplifting arrests. In a crowded city council room on Thursday, Keith apologized to his family, colleagues, and law enforcement. “Most importantly, I’m sorry to my...
Attorney asks for continuance on multifamily dwelling request
CULLMAN, Ala. – The conditional use request for multifamily dwellings on John Cooper Drive S.E. off Old Hanceville Highway was withdrawn by attorney Matthew Carter at the Cullman Planning Commission meeting on Monday, Feb. 6. The proposed project, consisting of 12 apartment buildings housing 400 units, was met with opposition during its public hearing by proprietors of neighboring businesses. Business owners from both Klopfer Painting, located at 1645 John Cooper Drive S.E., and Goat Island Brewing, at 1646 John Cooper Drive S.E., voiced their opinions on the project and how apartments and those residing in them would negatively impact their business. “We’re...
themadisonrecord.com
Madison County Water Department announces meter reading and billing changes
HUNTSVILLE – Madison County Water Department (MCWD) hosted a media briefing Wednesday to provide details on the upcoming transition to in-house billing, meter reading and customer service. During the media briefing, Chuck Faulkner, County Engineer, and LaWanda West, Assistant County Engineer, fielded questions and explained how the transition will...
