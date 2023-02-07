Read full article on original website
Related
Video shows a father and daughter reunite after a rescue team pulled the young girl from earthquake rubble in Syria
The young girl, Nour, was pulled from the rubble by rescue workers after spending the whole day stuck under a collapsed building in Syria.
Newborn saved after mother gives birth and dies under earthquake rubble
A pregnant mother who was trapped under a collapsed building in Aleppo, Syria, after Monday's devastating earthquake gave birth to her child under the rubble but died before rescue workers could reach her, local activists reported. Her newborn was saved by rescue workers.The dramatic scene unfolded just hours after a Syrian volunteer organization shared video showing a young child being pulled alive from the earthquake rubble in the village of Qatma.Deaths in both Syria and Turkey from Monday's massive 7.8 earthquake and multiple aftershocks topped 5,000 Tuesday, and the World Health Organization said it was a "race against time" to rescue people...
Massive earthquake hits Turkey, expert warns of 'second' pandemic price surge and more top headlines
MASS DEVASTATION - More than 1,300 dead as terrifying 7
Moment child and parents pulled alive from rubble after Syria earthquake
A family have been pulled alive from underneath the rubble after Syria and Turkey were struck by two powerful earthquakes.This video, shared by The White Helmets, shows the moment a couple and their child were saved by the first responders.The rescue took place in Sarmada, north of Idlib.At least 2,300 people have died in both countries after two earthquakes over magnitude 7 hit the region on Monday, 6 February.The first earthquake was the most powerful to hit Turkey since 1939.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More White Helmets search rubble for survivors of Turkey earthquakeMoment building collapses as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey and SyriaTurkey earthquake: Crowds rush to falling rubble during search for survivors
Hundreds of horrified swimmers forced to flee water as pack of bloodthirsty sharks chase and kill dolphin
HUNDREDS of horrified swimmers were forced to flee the water after a gang of bloodthirsty bull sharks chased down and killed a dolphin. Spectators at the Manly Surf Carnival in Sydney, Australia, rushed out of the ocean as the beasts pounced on the creature. Hundreds of people had packed out...
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Upworthy
Birds were acting very strange just before the deadly earthquake struck in Turkey
Many devastating videos and images from Turkey's earthquake are going viral. A terrifying video of birds chirping and flying around has just gone viral on the internet, reported MSN News. Reportedly, the footage was taken before Monday's 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey. Stories about how birds and animals can detect an earthquake before it hits have inundated social media comments. The earthquakes that devastated Turkey and Syria killed over 2,400 people and wounded thousands. As a result of the devastation across the country, many children have lost their parents. As per a US Geological Survey, the oldest account of peculiar animal behavior dates back to 373 BC in Greece.The video has spooked people, with many stating that it was further proof that animals and birds are more in tune with nature to pick up on signals from the Earth.
Nine men publicly flogged up to 39 times each by the Taliban in front of a packed football stadium
The draconian punishments were handed out in the Ahmad Shahi Stadium in Kandahar today by the Islamist regime.
Turkey and Syria: second large earthquake strikes as death toll rises to over 1,200 – latest updates
Desperate rescue operations on the ground as number of dead rises substantially following 4am quake on Monday
Tragic photo shows father holding dead daughter’s hand after Turkey quake
A gut-wrenching photo of a father grasping the hand of his dead daughter trapped beneath a slab of concrete made people around the world gasp as Turkey and Syria continued to grapple with the aftermath of a monster earthquake that killed at least 5,100 people in the region. The distressing image was taken in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, where rescuers worked to pick through the rubble of an apartment building that was knocked down by a 7.8-magnitude temblor Monday. The photo shows Mesut Hancer, dressed in a bright orange coat with reflective stripes, sitting atop a pile of debris and holding the lifeless hand...
The Weather Channel
Aerial Photos From Syria Show Earthquake Destruction
Photos from above show damage in Syria after an earthquake struck in Turkey. More than 7,200 people were killed in the quake. Aerial photos out of Syria show a different vantage point of the destruction after a major earthquake shook struck in Turkey. Damage was reported in both countries, and more than 7,200 have been reported dead.
Worried about World War III, Trump says he wants an 'impenetrable' shield like Iron Dome to protect the US from hypersonic weapons. A missile defense expert says it's a long shot.
Whether that's Iron Dome, something similar, or something else entirely, nothing is going to be "impenetrable," a missile defense expert said.
British actor Tamer Hassan chokes back tears as he reveals he has ‘lost family’ in Turkey earthquake
Tamer Hassan became emotional as he told Sky News of his family members who are missing in the wake of an earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria this week.The actor, who is of Turkish-Cypriot descent, revealed that he will be travelling to Turkey to help with relief efforts.At least 16,000 people have died in the earthquake in both affected countries. Hundreds of thousands have been left homeless in the middle of winter.“Due to the cold weather, we’re not hopeful... we’re quite worried. I have no words,” Mr Hassan said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Love Island’s Ekin-Su says her Turkish family are ‘sleeping outside’ after earthquakeTurkey earthquake: British rescue crews join search for survivorsSatellite imagery reveals before and after shots of Turkey earthquake damage
Video shows building collapse in Turkey after 7.8 magnitude earthquake
Video shows the moment a building collapsed in Turkey after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the region. More than 1,300 people were killed in Turkey and Syria with thousands more injured after the early morning earthquake struck.Feb. 6, 2023.
Christian Atsu survived nine-floor plunge after building ‘completely destroyed’ in Turkey earthquake
Christian Atsu is believed to have survived a plunge from the ninth floor of a building “completely destroyed” by the earthquake in Turkey.The former Newcastle and Chelsea winger was pulled out of rubble alive on Tuesday after fears over his safety. Atsu, who joined the Turkish club Hatayspor in September, has reportedly had been taken to hospital and is receiving treatment.The 31-year-old had scored a winner late in stoppage time on Sunday to beat Kasimpasa and had been celebrating victory by playing poker with his teammates in the hours before two significant seismic events struck southern Turkey and northern...
The Weather Channel
Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Hits Northwestern Iran Near Turkey Border
A magnitude 5.9 quake hit near Khowy, Iran. Local media reported multiple deaths, though an official report was not available. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit near the Turkish-Iranian border in northwestern...
Business Insider
China says it's sending its junior air force pilots to keep an eye on increasing activity by US spy planes
Chinese fighter pilots fresh out of training college have been sent on combat-ready patrol missions along the country's southeast coast as the air force confronts a growing number of close-in spying flights by foreign planes, according to state media. Junior pilots have been sent on the patrols in the East...
China will lose half its population by the end of the century — and the ripple effects will be catastrophic
Fewer children = fewer workers = a shrinking economy. China's declining population will have catastrophic ripple effects on the global economy.
Turkey: Moment journalist abandons live broadcast to carry girl to safety after earthquake
A journalist abandoned a live broadcast in Turkey to help a young girl to safety following a deadly earthquake.Yuksel Akalan, a reporter from A News, was live from the streets of Malatya when a shockwave struck.In broadcast footage, the sound of buildings collapsing can be heard in the background.Akalan then rushes to the aid of a woman and young girl who can be seen walking over rubble.Across Turkey and Syria, at least 5,100 people have died after an earthquake hit on Monday, 6 February.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Second earthquake that hits Turkey reduces buildings to rubbleMoment father comforts girl pulled from rubble of building in SyriaThousands of rescue workers leave Istanbul Airport for earthquake-affected regions
NBC News
582K+
Followers
67K+
Post
388M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1