NBC News

CBS News

Newborn saved after mother gives birth and dies under earthquake rubble

A pregnant mother who was trapped under a collapsed building in Aleppo, Syria, after Monday's devastating earthquake gave birth to her child under the rubble but died before rescue workers could reach her, local activists reported. Her newborn was saved by rescue workers.The dramatic scene unfolded just hours after a Syrian volunteer organization shared video showing a young child being pulled alive from the earthquake rubble in the village of Qatma.Deaths in both Syria and Turkey from Monday's massive 7.8 earthquake and multiple aftershocks topped 5,000 Tuesday, and the World Health Organization said it was a "race against time" to rescue people...
The Independent

Moment child and parents pulled alive from rubble after Syria earthquake

A family have been pulled alive from underneath the rubble after Syria and Turkey were struck by two powerful earthquakes.This video, shared by The White Helmets, shows the moment a couple and their child were saved by the first responders.The rescue took place in Sarmada, north of Idlib.At least 2,300 people have died in both countries after two earthquakes over magnitude 7 hit the region on Monday, 6 February.The first earthquake was the most powerful to hit Turkey since 1939.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More White Helmets search rubble for survivors of Turkey earthquakeMoment building collapses as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey and SyriaTurkey earthquake: Crowds rush to falling rubble during search for survivors
Upworthy

Birds were acting very strange just before the deadly earthquake struck in Turkey

Many devastating videos and images from Turkey's earthquake are going viral. A terrifying video of birds chirping and flying around has just gone viral on the internet, reported MSN News. Reportedly, the footage was taken before Monday's 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey. Stories about how birds and animals can detect an earthquake before it hits have inundated social media comments. The earthquakes that devastated Turkey and Syria killed over 2,400 people and wounded thousands. As a result of the devastation across the country, many children have lost their parents. As per a US Geological Survey, the oldest account of peculiar animal behavior dates back to 373 BC in Greece.The video has spooked people, with many stating that it was further proof that animals and birds are more in tune with nature to pick up on signals from the Earth.
New York Post

Tragic photo shows father holding dead daughter’s hand after Turkey quake

A gut-wrenching photo of a father grasping the hand of his dead daughter trapped beneath a slab of concrete made people around the world gasp as Turkey and Syria continued to grapple with the aftermath of a monster earthquake that killed at least 5,100 people in the region. The distressing image was taken in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, where rescuers worked to pick through the rubble of an apartment building that was knocked down by a 7.8-magnitude temblor Monday. The photo shows Mesut Hancer, dressed in a bright orange coat with reflective stripes, sitting atop a pile of debris and holding the lifeless hand...
The Weather Channel

Aerial Photos From Syria Show Earthquake Destruction

Photos from above show damage in Syria after an earthquake struck in Turkey. More than 7,200 people were killed in the quake. Aerial photos out of Syria show a different vantage point of the destruction after a major earthquake shook struck in Turkey. Damage was reported in both countries, and more than 7,200 have been reported dead.
The Independent

British actor Tamer Hassan chokes back tears as he reveals he has ‘lost family’ in Turkey earthquake

Tamer Hassan became emotional as he told Sky News of his family members who are missing in the wake of an earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria this week.The actor, who is of Turkish-Cypriot descent, revealed that he will be travelling to Turkey to help with relief efforts.At least 16,000 people have died in the earthquake in both affected countries. Hundreds of thousands have been left homeless in the middle of winter.“Due to the cold weather, we’re not hopeful... we’re quite worried. I have no words,” Mr Hassan said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Love Island’s Ekin-Su says her Turkish family are ‘sleeping outside’ after earthquakeTurkey earthquake: British rescue crews join search for survivorsSatellite imagery reveals before and after shots of Turkey earthquake damage
The Independent

Christian Atsu survived nine-floor plunge after building ‘completely destroyed’ in Turkey earthquake

Christian Atsu is believed to have survived a plunge from the ninth floor of a building “completely destroyed” by the earthquake in Turkey.The former Newcastle and Chelsea winger was pulled out of rubble alive on Tuesday after fears over his safety. Atsu, who joined the Turkish club Hatayspor in September, has reportedly had been taken to hospital and is receiving treatment.The 31-year-old had scored a winner late in stoppage time on Sunday to beat Kasimpasa and had been celebrating victory by playing poker with his teammates in the hours before two significant seismic events struck southern Turkey and northern...
The Weather Channel

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Hits Northwestern Iran Near Turkey Border

A magnitude 5.9 quake hit near Khowy, Iran. Local media reported multiple deaths, though an official report was not available. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit near the Turkish-Iranian border in northwestern...
The Independent

Turkey: Moment journalist abandons live broadcast to carry girl to safety after earthquake

A journalist abandoned a live broadcast in Turkey to help a young girl to safety following a deadly earthquake.Yuksel Akalan, a reporter from A News, was live from the streets of Malatya when a shockwave struck.In broadcast footage, the sound of buildings collapsing can be heard in the background.Akalan then rushes to the aid of a woman and young girl who can be seen walking over rubble.Across Turkey and Syria, at least 5,100 people have died after an earthquake hit on Monday, 6 February.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Second earthquake that hits Turkey reduces buildings to rubbleMoment father comforts girl pulled from rubble of building in SyriaThousands of rescue workers leave Istanbul Airport for earthquake-affected regions
NBC News

NBC News

