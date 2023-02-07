Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Dust Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 12:55:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-09 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside THE DUST ADVISORY FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 100 PM PST The blowing dust that prompted the advisory has dissipated. Therefore, the dust advisory will be allowed to expire. Areas of light blowing dust may continue to produce low visibility at times.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southeast Prince William Sound by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2023-02-11 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Southeast Prince William Sound WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Visibility will be reduced to one half mile at times. * WHERE...Southeast Prince William Sound. * WHEN...Until 3 AM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 20:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-13 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow...sleet...or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Watauga WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, with up to a foot of snow possible at the highest elevations. Ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Ashe, Alleghany NC and Watauga Counties. In Virginia, Grayson County. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy wet snow and gusty winds may down trees and cause power outages.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Western Clinton, Western Essex by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 16:02:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Clinton; Western Essex WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Western Clinton and Western Essex Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 10:53:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING Southwest winds will gradually decrease through the afternoon hours.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Northeast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 16:29:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-11 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Northeast HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous breaking waves of up to 12 to 16 feet, resulting in life-threatening rip currents, minor coastal flooding, and beach erosion. * WHERE...Beaches of northeastern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...High Surf Advisory through 6 AM AST Saturday. High Risk of Rip Currents through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor intrusion of water possible over the coast due to high surf. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST SUNDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...For the first Lake Wind Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Waves 2 to 4 feet. For the second Lake Wind Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...For the first Lake Wind Advisory, until 4 AM PST Saturday. For the second Lake Wind Advisory, from 1 PM Saturday to 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a lull in winds during the AM hours on Saturday.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Ware by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 10:54:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-11 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ware FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Georgia, including the following counties, Charlton, Clinch and Ware. * WHEN...Until 400 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 100 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northwestern Charlton, Central Clinch and Central Ware Counties - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Western Charlton by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 01:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Western Charlton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Baker and south central Charlton Counties through 200 PM EST At 135 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sanderson, or 13 miles north of Raiford, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds around 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Macclenny, Glen St. Mary and Sanderson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 18:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-11 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Yampa River Basin, Upper Yampa River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 10:52:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin; Upper Yampa River Basin WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING Winds have subsided and morning lows have warmed sufficiently to warrant expiration of the wind chill advisory.
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-13 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 75 mph possible. * WHERE...The foothills and plains adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front, and Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 16:50:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lincoln THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN LINCOLN AND NORTHWESTERN LAWRENCE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central and south central Mississippi. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Jackson.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Blount Smoky Mountains, Cocke Smoky Mountains, Johnson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Blount Smoky Mountains; Cocke Smoky Mountains; Johnson; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Carter; Southeast Greene; Southeast Monroe; Unicoi WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts possible in the highest elevations. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 16:29:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-11 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous breaking waves of up to 10 to 15 feet, resulting in life-threatening rip currents, minor coastal flooding, and beach erosion. * WHERE...Beaches of St. Thomas, St. John and Adjacent Islands. * WHEN...High Surf Advisory through 6 AM AST Saturday. High Risk of Rip Currents through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor intrusion of water possible over the coast due to high surf. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra, North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 16:29:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-11 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous breaking waves of up to 12 to 16 feet, resulting in life-threatening rip currents, minor coastal flooding, and beach erosion. * WHERE...Beaches along the northwest to northeast coast of Puerto Rico, including San Juan and vicinity, and beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...High Surf Advisory through 6 AM AST Saturday. High Risk of Rip Currents through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor intrusion of water possible over the coast due to high surf. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Refugio, Goliad, Inland Refugio by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 10:57:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-11 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Refugio; Goliad; Inland Refugio; Live Oak; McMullen NEAR FREEZING TEMPERATURES EXPECTED TONIGHT Low temperatures are expected to be at or just above freezing tonight and Saturday morning. Wind chill values are expected to be near 25 degrees. Please use caution if spending time outside. Check on any at-risk people, bring in your pets, and protect outside water sources.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Graham by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-13 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Graham; Haywood; Henderson; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 4 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...The North Carolina mountains. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Heavy snow and gusty winds could combine to knock down some trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation may start out as a mix of sleet and freezing rain Saturday night, before changing over to mainly snow by daybreak Sunday. Snow will taper off Sunday evening, and temperatures will fall below freezing Sunday night. The heaviest snow accumulations will be in elevations above 3500 ft. There is more uncertainty on snowfall in the valleys.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 21:19:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 21:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Deweyville ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mermentau River Near Mermentau. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the river will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CST Wednesday was 4.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.4 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mermentau River Mermentau 4.0 4.3 Wed 8 pm CST 4.3 4.4 4.3
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Simpson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 12:53:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued late tonight at 8 PM CST. Target Area: Simpson The National Weather Service in Jackson MS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi Strong River At D`lo affecting Simpson County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Strong River At D`lo. * WHEN...From this afternoon to early Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:45 AM CST Friday the stage was 25.8 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Strong River D`lo 25.0 25.8 Fri 11 am CS 24.3 17.8 13.8
Comments / 0