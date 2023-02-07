Read full article on original website
High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 14:30:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-11 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Dangerous breaking waves of up to 14 to 18 feet, resulting in life-threatening rip currents, minor coastal flooding, and beach erosion. * WHERE...Beaches along the northwest to northeast coast of Puerto Rico, including San Juan and vicinity, and beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...High Surf Advisory through 6 AM AST Saturday. High Risk of Rip Currents through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor intrusion of water possible over the coast due to high surf. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These are the times of the high tides for San Juan: 11:52 AM at 1.09 ft. For Culebra:11:35 AM at 0.84 ft.
Flood Advisory issued for Ware by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 10:54:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-11 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ware FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Georgia, including the following counties, Charlton, Clinch and Ware. * WHEN...Until 400 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 100 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northwestern Charlton, Central Clinch and Central Ware Counties - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Watch issued for Grayson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 20:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-13 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow...sleet...or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Grayson WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, with up to a foot of snow possible at the highest elevations. Ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Ashe, Alleghany NC and Watauga Counties. In Virginia, Grayson County. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy wet snow and gusty winds may down trees and cause power outages.
Special Weather Statement issued for Baker by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 09:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baker A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Baker and south central Charlton Counties through 200 PM EST At 135 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sanderson, or 13 miles north of Raiford, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds around 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Macclenny, Glen St. Mary and Sanderson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Windsor, Western Windsor by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 16:02:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Windsor; Western Windsor WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Western Windsor and Eastern Windsor Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
High Surf Advisory issued for Vieques by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 16:29:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-11 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Vieques HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous breaking waves around 8 to 12 feet, resulting in life-threatening rip currents and localized beach erosion. * WHERE...Beaches of Vieques. * WHEN...High Surf Advisory through 6 AM AST Saturday. High Risk of Rip Currents in effect through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous breaking waves. Dangerous swimming conditions and localized beach erosion. Breaking waves can knock people and pets off rocks and jetties, which could result in significant injury or drowning. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters.
Wind Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 10:53:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING Southwest winds will gradually decrease through the afternoon hours.
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 13:18:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST SUNDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...For the first Lake Wind Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Waves 2 to 4 feet. For the second Lake Wind Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...For the first Lake Wind Advisory, until 4 AM PST Saturday. For the second Lake Wind Advisory, from 1 PM Saturday to 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a lull in winds during the AM hours on Saturday.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 11:00:00 AKST Expires: 2023-02-10 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Western Prince William Sound WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Visibility as low as one half mile. * WHERE...Whittier, Portage Valley, and Turnagain Pass. * WHEN...Until 9 PM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and gusty easterly winds will develop across the Whittier and Portage Valley areas by late this morning. Winds area expected to peak Friday afternoon before slowly diminishing Friday evening and allowing visibilities to improve. Snowfall is expected to continue through Saturday morning, with several inches of additional accumulation.
High Wind Watch issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-13 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 75 mph possible. * WHERE...The foothills and plains adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front, and Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Yampa River Basin, Upper Yampa River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 10:52:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin; Upper Yampa River Basin WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING Winds have subsided and morning lows have warmed sufficiently to warrant expiration of the wind chill advisory.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Blount Smoky Mountains, Cocke Smoky Mountains, Johnson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Blount Smoky Mountains; Cocke Smoky Mountains; Johnson; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Carter; Southeast Greene; Southeast Monroe; Unicoi WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts possible in the highest elevations. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Wind Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Kleberg by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 14:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON Winds have fallen below Advisory criteria. Therefore, it will be allowed to expire at 3 PM.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Refugio, Goliad, Inland Refugio by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 10:57:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-11 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Refugio; Goliad; Inland Refugio; Live Oak; McMullen NEAR FREEZING TEMPERATURES EXPECTED TONIGHT Low temperatures are expected to be at or just above freezing tonight and Saturday morning. Wind chill values are expected to be near 25 degrees. Please use caution if spending time outside. Check on any at-risk people, bring in your pets, and protect outside water sources.
Special Weather Statement issued for Gilchrist, Hamilton, Northern Columbia, Southern Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 09:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 15:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gilchrist; Hamilton; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Gilchrist, west central Columbia, Suwannee and southeastern Hamilton Counties through 315 PM EST At 248 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Live Oak to near Mcalpin to 13 miles southeast of Mayo. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds around 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Live Oak, White Springs, Ichetucknee Spring, Suwannee Springs, Winfield, Suwannee Valley, Belmont, Mcalpin, Wellborn and Obrien. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Rip Current Statement issued for Northeast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 16:29:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-12 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Northeast HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous breaking waves of up to 12 to 16 feet, resulting in life-threatening rip currents, minor coastal flooding, and beach erosion. * WHERE...Beaches of northeastern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...High Surf Advisory through 6 AM AST Saturday. High Risk of Rip Currents through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor intrusion of water possible over the coast due to high surf. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
High Surf Advisory issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 16:29:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-11 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous breaking waves of up to 10 to 15 feet, resulting in life-threatening rip currents, minor coastal flooding, and beach erosion. * WHERE...Beaches of St. Thomas, St. John and Adjacent Islands. * WHEN...High Surf Advisory through 6 AM AST Saturday. High Risk of Rip Currents through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor intrusion of water possible over the coast due to high surf. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Flood Warning issued for Simpson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 12:53:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued late tonight at 8 PM CST. Target Area: Simpson The National Weather Service in Jackson MS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi Strong River At D`lo affecting Simpson County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Strong River At D`lo. * WHEN...From this afternoon to early Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:45 AM CST Friday the stage was 25.8 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Strong River D`lo 25.0 25.8 Fri 11 am CS 24.3 17.8 13.8
Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 21:19:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 21:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Deweyville ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mermentau River Near Mermentau. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the river will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CST Wednesday was 4.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.4 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mermentau River Mermentau 4.0 4.3 Wed 8 pm CST 4.3 4.4 4.3
Flood Watch issued for Coastal Bay by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 05:08:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Bay FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Florida and Georgia, including the following areas, in Florida, Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Coastal Taylor, Inland Bay, Inland Taylor, Jackson and Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill, Calhoun, Decatur, Dougherty, Irwin, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Terrell, Tift, Turner and Worth. * WHEN...Through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Several rounds of moderate heavy rainfall are expected through Saturday night. Additional rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with isolated heavier totals of up to 6 inches are expected. This could lead to flash flooding and rises on area rivers and streams. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
