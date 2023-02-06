Read full article on original website
Related
Eric Stonestreet's Affection For Jesse Tyler Ferguson Goes Way Beyond Modern Family
"Modern Family," the ABC mockumentary sitcom, aired on the network for 11 seasons from 2009 to 2020. Created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, the series follows the everyday of three interconnected families living in the Los Angeles area. One of those families is comprised of Mitchell Pritchett (Jesse Tyler...
Ghosts' Brandon Scott Jones Couldn't Wrap His Head Around Isaac's Age
The CBS adaptation of the BBC One series "Ghosts" sitcom has become a smash hit. Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar play Sam and Jay, respectively, a couple who inherits a dilapidated palatial estate. After Sam has a near-death experience, she discovers she can see and communicate with ghosts tethered to the mansion and its grounds. The spirits and Sam work with a non-ghost-seeing Jay to restore the old building to its former glory.
Matthew McConaughey's Addition To Yellowstone Doesn't Have Everyone Screaming 'Alright, Alright, Alright'
"Yellowstone" fans were clutching their pearls this week following a February 6 report that claimed Taylor Sheridan's beloved show was being led out to pasture by Paramount+ over an alleged scheduling conflict with series star Kevin Costner (via Deadline). In order to try and make everyone feel better, Sheridan's team was going to bring in Hollywood heavyweight Matthew McConaughey to hopefully lead the streaming giant's "Yellowstone" universe, with people assuming he'd be a massive pickup for the franchise, regardless of the role or series he's put in (via Deadline). But apparently, not everyone is loving the reported idea. In fact, a lot of people want McConaughey to stay far, far away from the world of "Yellowstone," and there are a number of reasons why.
The Battlestar Galactica Legend Who Was In The Running To Play NCIS' Abby Sciuto
It's safe to say that "NCIS" features a rather colorful cast of agents, but few have popped off the screen more than Pauley Perrette's Abby Sciuto. A forensic scientist with an oddball mixture of a gothic aesthetic and a happy-go-lucky attitude, Abby was a mainstay of the show's main NCIS team all the way from the beginning of the show up until Season 15. Though some "NCIS" fans have a love-hate relationship with Abby, it's undeniable that the character was a foundational part of the procedural's identity for many years — and that significance has a lot to do with Perrette's performance.
Why Timothy Dalton Called Filming 1923 'A Nightmare'
Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" franchise has grown beyond all expectations, and like a runaway train, it shows little sign of slowing down. Fans just can't get enough of its characters, stories, and thought-provoking themes, among other elements. The latest production to come from Sheridan is the Paramount+ exclusive series "1923," which focuses on the fabled Dutton family during one of the most complicated periods in United States history. It's a fascinating watch, to say the least, and it's only made better by an all-star cast of seasoned acting veterans, up-and-coming Hollywood stars, and more.
Kristen Bell Thinks It’s ‘Fun’ That She and Husband Dax Shepard Disagree About ’99 Percent of the Things’
How they make it work! Kristen Bell opened up about how her husband, Dax Shepard, keeps her on her toes after nearly 10 years of marriage. "My husband keeps my mind and heart open and moving forward every single day, because he’s a challenger," the Veronica Mars alum, 42, told Real Simple in a Thursday, […]
Brendan Fraser Auditioned To Play Superman In A J.J. Abrams Project (& So Did Paul Walker)
The Brendan Fraser renaissance of 2022 has spilled over into the new year, with "The Whale" star earning award show acclaim and accolades for his performance in the Darren Aronofsky flick — including an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in late January. Fraser's film career has reached unprecedented heights over the past few months on account of his powerful portrayal of Charlie, a morbidly obese English teacher who is attempting to reconnect with his daughter (Sadie Sink). Considered to be his acting opus, Fraser has come a long way from his days of swinging through trees and taking out mummies. However, there was one film from the "Airheads" frontman's past that could've defined his Hollywood career way earlier — but it never got made.
Ghosts' Brandon Scott Jones Thought His Character Would Be Like Stephen Lang In Avatar
Brandon Scott Jones may now play Isaac Higgintoot – the gay Revolutionary War soldier with a grudge against Alexander Hamilton – in "Ghosts," but he never actually dreamed of being an actor growing up. In an interview with AwardsRadar, Jones explained that he grew up hoping to become a professional tennis player and even competed in competitions as a child. In his early teens, he found himself hitting a mental wall with tennis and suddenly made a switch to acting. After graduating from an acting conservatory, he started writing as well, which set him up to get his start as a member of the Upright Citizens Brigade comedy troupe. It was there that he started building connections in show business.
EW.com
Salma Hayek credits Grown Ups costar Adam Sandler for helping her escape typecasting
Salma Hayek has the range, thank you very much, and it appears Adam Sandler was one of the first to see that. The Oscar-nominated star looked back at her career in a new interview with GQ UK published Monday, noting that she was "typecast for a long time" because of her looks. It wasn't until her turn in Sandler's 2010 comedy Grown Ups that she began to land more comedic roles, Hayek said.
Cody Fern Would Love To Bring Back One Of His AHS Characters (Michael Langdon, Obviously)
If fans are discussing the biggest and most powerful antagonists that have appeared across "American Horror Story's" many seasons, Cody Fern's Michael Langdon has to at least be mentioned. After all, this baddy, who starred in "Apocalypse" (Season 8) is the literal antichrist of the "American Horror Story" universe and proves himself to be one of the strongest magic wielders in the entire series. It takes the combined efforts of many of the witches from "Coven" just to beat out Langdon and stop the apocalypse from ruining the world, and even though their efforts prove successful, it still comes at a steep, bloody cost.
The Winchesters Fans Are Losing It Over Charles Shaughnessy's Appearance In Season 1
"The Winchesters" serves as a prequel series to the beloved dark fantasy drama "Supernatural," which focused primarily on the monster-hunting duo of Sam and Dean Winchester (played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, respectively). "The Winchesters" takes us back to the 1970s to explore how Sam and Dean's parents, John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly), first fell in love amid a monster hunting adventure to find their missing fathers.
Abbott Elementary Fans Are On The Look Out For A Mo And Amber Romance After Season 2 Episode 14
The "Valentine's Day" episode of the Emmy-winning series "Abbott Elementary" featured some adorable crushes and heartfelt moments between particular couples. But not everyone's plans for the romantic day worked out the way they had hoped, and some slight gift miscalculations have fans excited about a possible "will they, won't they" situation brewing between Maurice (Vince Staples) and Amber (Naté Jones).
Harley Quinn Showrunner Justin Halpern Says The Kite-Man Spin-Off Is 'Out There'
It's been a tumultuous few months for both DC properties and animated shows on HBO Max. DC has gone through quite an upheaval, with James Gunn and Peter Safran taking the extended universe in a new direction. Meanwhile, HBO Max has seemingly been on a mission to purge its streaming service of all animated titles, even something as much of a surefire hit as old "Looney Tunes" cartoons. Fortunately, one title that has gone through all of this relatively unscathed is "Harley Quinn," as it's been renewed for a fourth season and just dropped its Valentine's Day episode, "Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special."
The Late Late Show With James Corden Will Reportedly Be Swapped For A Rebooted @Midnight
It appears James Corden's departure from "The Late Late Show" marks not only the end of an era for the host but also for the late-night show itself. According to Deadline, Corden's exit will wrap up the franchise's nearly three-decade run, which started back in 1995 when Tom Snyder hosted the show. Before Corden, Craig Ferguson hosted for 11 seasons. Citing its own sources, Deadline is reporting that "The Late Late Show" will be replaced with the reboot of the Comedy Central series "@midnight."
Aaron Paul Got Into Character For Breaking Bad By Exploring Shady Parts Of Albuquerque
Aaron Paul's performance as Jesse Pinkman on "Breaking Bad" has already gone down as one of the most memorable in recent television history. From the first season, Paul brought a humorous humanity to his character. But as seasons progressed, and as Jesse experienced tragedy after devastating tragedy, Paul's range became apparent, revealing real depth and versatility. Creator Vince Gilligan's decision to not kill off the character at the end of Season 1 was very wise indeed.
Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur Star Fred Tatasciore Recalls The 'Wacky' Time He Voiced Samuel L. Jackson - Exclusive
Prolific voice actor Fred Tatasciore has racked up an astonishing 900-plus roles in film, TV, and video games since his career kicked off more than four decades ago, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that he can't easily pinpoint which particular turns stand above the rest. However, since one of those voice roles was for "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, it's more top of mind for Tatasciore since it was so different than anything else he's done.
Ant-Man 3's Jonathan Majors Explains How He Switches Up His Kang Performances
While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is primarily known for its array of superheroes, those heroes would be nothing without their villainous counterparts. Though there is certainly no lack of them in the cycle of superhero films, it took a good decade for Thanos (Josh Brolin) to reveal his ultimate evil plan. And it was a good one — understandable, even. With overpopulation ruining the planet, there is a simplicity to the logic of destroying half of all life. But after his long-awaited demise, it is time for a new epic villain to take up the reins and traumatize our favorite characters.
Reese Witherspoon Struggled To Get Cast After Starring In Election
Before she was known for "Legally Blonde" and "The Morning Show," Reese Witherspoon was a rising star who turned heads with her performance as Tracy Flick in the 1999 cult classic "Election." The film, which is a favorite of former United States president Barack Obama, tells the story of a high school presidential race that Tracy is hell-bent on winning. Of course, this is the world of teenage politics, so expect more drama than a typical day in the chambers of Congress.
Rick Moranis Turned Down A Cameo In Ghostbuster's Female-Led Reboot Because It 'Didn't Appeal' To Him
"Ghostbusters: Answer the Call," better known as the all-female "Ghostbusters" reboot, premiered in theaters in 2015. If you were on the Internet around that time, you're no doubt aware of the severe backlash that film received, so we won't delve into that here. But one person who had an early inkling that the film wouldn't turn out great was original "Ghostbusters" cast member Rick Moranis.
Young Sheldon Fans Are Applauding Mandy For Standing Up To Her Mother In Season 6 Episode 12
Ever since she showed up in Season 5, Episode 11 ("A Lock-In, a Weather Girl and a Disgusting Habit"), telling Georgie (Montana Jordan) she was 25 — while he lied and told her he was 21 — "Young Sheldon" fans have been getting a headache trying to figure Mandy (Emily Osment) out. Obviously, a 13-year age difference versus four years puts the pair on very different footing, not to mention the fact that at 17, Georgie's still a teenager. But while living with the Cooper family and preparing for their baby, the two have seemed to grow even closer, even while she encourages him to pursue other women.
Looper
16K+
Followers
61K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0