KOMO News
Bellevue School District recommends closing Ardmore, Eastgate & Wilburton Elementaries
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Parents of elementary school students in the Bellevue School District learned the futures of their schools tonight, as the superintendent recommended Ardmore, Eastgate, and Wilburton Elementary schools for closure. Dozens of parents gathered in the school board meeting room to hear this announcement from the superintendent,...
KOMO News
Seattle Public Schools enrollment drop worries parents and students
SEATTLE — Seattle Public Schools is continuing to see a decrease in student enrollment, and it anticipates that trend will continue. SPS held a budget meeting to discuss funding for the 2023-24 school year. According to information from the board's special meeting on Jan. 25, enrollment has decreased since 2014 while staff has increased during the 2021-22 school year there was a 4.2% decline.
KOMO News
Edmonds Superintendent finalist forum held as district repairs internet outage
EDMONDS, Wash. — Email access is being restored at the Edmonds School District, according to officials who spoke to KOMO on Tuesday, as the district deals with substantial technology problems. They also said there is a plan in place when it comes to protecting students’ grade records. This...
KOMO News
Personal information exposed during breach in Edmonds School District's network
EDMONDS, Wash. — The Edmonds School District said a "data event" is to blame for the technical problems that left the Edmonds schools without internet for nearly two weeks. On Friday, Edmonds said an investigation by third-party forensic specialists into the data event found that an "unauthorized actor" was able to get into the school's network and view personal information between Jan. 16 and Jan. 31.
KOMO News
What's preventing removal of problematic Ship Canal Bridge encampment in Seattle?
SEATTLE — Drivers passing by a homeless encampment on I-5 in Seattle early Thursday morning had to dodge smoke and flames shooting onto the interstate after someone lighting off fireworks started multiple tent fires. This was the sixth reported fire this month at the encampment, which spans both sides...
thecentersquare.com
Bellevue may close three elementary schools due to declining enrollment
(The Center Square) – The Bellevue School District is considering closing three elementary schools for the 2023-24 school year in the wake of declining enrollment. In the last three years, the Bellevue School District has lost 1,886 students throughout its schools. This could have resulted in a $20 million drop in revenue if it were not for state and federal funds the district has been receiving.
KOMO News
Crews clear SODO RV encampment, five people accept housing referrals
SEATTLE — Work crews have finished clearing an RV encampment known for safety problems in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood, but Seattle and King County have yet to nail down a location for an RV-safe lot. Five people accepted the city’s referrals to housing, while two men who left with...
KOMO News
'It takes a village': Silent Task Force brings fresh food to south King County
SEATTLE — La Tanya Dubois and Camisha Ndalama are feeding their community. "We provide fresh farm-to-table food, fresh vegetables, nothing is packaged or pre-prepared, although sometimes we get fresh milk," said Camisha Ndalama, the contract manager for the Silent Task Force. Not only is the food fresh, but it's...
KOMO News
New trikes aim to clean up downtown Seattle streets
SEATTLE — New cleaning vehicles are hitting the streets of downtown Seattle to address sanitation needs. The Metropolitan Improvement District (MID), a program managed by the Downtown Seattle Association, announced 12 new "trikes" that will help with the clean-up efforts. When addressing the need for new trikes, MID said...
KOMO News
Coyote captured after wandering into Port Townsend hospital
PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — A female coyote is recovering after she entered a hospital in Port Townsend and ran through a glass window. Jefferson County Animal Control caught the coyote which wandered into Jefferson Healthcare Medical Center. They said the coyote got scared and tried to escape through a hallway but ended up crashing through a glass window and running into an enclosed courtyard.
KOMO News
Fire breaks out at problematic encampment under Seattle's Ship Canal Bridge
SEATTLE — Dark clouds of smoke filled the sky early Thursday morning when a massive fire erupted at a homeless encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood. The Seattle Fire Department said the fire was first reported around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Fire crews arrived and...
KOMO News
This 1930s West Seattle home may become a landmark, but how's the plumbing?
Current owners of West Seattle's Cettolin House, built by Italian immigrant steelworker Fausto Cettolin in the 1920s and 1930s, have applied to the City of Seattle's Landmarks Preservation Board for Landmark Status. Among the preserved features of the home is the single bathroom, which, according to the Landmark Nomination Application, "was slightly updated in the 1990s but still features original terrazzo floors and an elaborately trimmed, multiple-arch bathtub recess."
KOMO News
Police responded to a north Seattle tow company nearly 450 times in 2022
SEATTLE — Lincoln Towing may be known for its famous Pink Toe Truck, but as of this week, they have a new distinction they don't want. The tow company made the top five list for most Seattle Police Department (SPD) dispatched locations in 2022. A newly released SPD Crime Report for 2022 revealed Lincoln Tow accounted for 448 Seattle police responses last year.
ifiberone.com
Escalating danger between motorists and recreationalists on Snoqualmie Pass prompts federally funded study to fix the problem
CLE ELUM - The growing volume of people using Snoqualmie Pass for recreation has gotten to the point where there’s serious concern about the safety of those on foot and motorists traveling through the area via I-90. That’s why a $429,504 federal grant has been awarded to Kittitas and King counties to study how to improve traffic safety along Snoqualmie Pass. The study will allow the counties and dozens of stakeholders to guide priority transportation safety improvements at Snoqualmie Pass.
Remains found in Bremerton last year identified as 41-year-old Kitsap County man
The remains of a badly decomposed body found in Bremerton in late 2022 have been identified as belonging to a man from Kitsap County.
KOMO News
Police seek public's help solving 2021 Tacoma cold case
TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives with the Tacoma Police Department asking for the public’s help in solving a 2021 cold case. Jordan Patterson's body was found on the morning of Dec. 31, 2021, in a parked pickup truck near North D Street and Stadium Way in Tacoma. Tacoma police...
KOMO News
Auburn Fred Meyer that sold winning lottery ticket donates $50K
AUBURN, Wash. — The south King County Fred Meyer that sold the winning $754.6 million winning Powerball ticket donated the money it received to a nearby food bank on Thursday. The Kroger store, located at 801 Auburn Way North in Auburn, was presented a $50,000 check for selling the...
‘Officers collapsed from aerosolized fentanyl’: Concerns over K-9s not trained to detect the drug
While fentanyl overdoses soar to record levels, concerns have grown over the fact that police K-9s in Washington aren’t actually trained to detect the drug. This week state representatives discussed House Bill 1635, which calls for police K-9s to be trained to detect fentanyl. “Fentanyl is an epidemic at all odds with safety and people in Washington state, and this particular drug, I think if not for the COVID epidemic, would be the number one epidemic across the state,” said WA State Rep. Gina Mosbrucker for District 14. The bill calls for training standards to be developed by the Criminal Justice Training Commission by Dec. 1, 2024.
KOMO News
Snohomish County mayors push for changes to state's drug possession, criminal pursuit laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. — North Puget Sound mayors fed up with rising crime rates in their communities are taking the issue to the state Capitol to fight for changes to laws on criminal pursuits and drug possession. Last fall, mayors in 16 Snohomish County cities formed a coalition aimed at...
Thousands in north Seattle lose power due to unknown causes
Power has been restored to the houses in the area, according to Seattle City Light. A large power outage has cut power to thousands in north Seattle Wednesday morning around 10:30 a.m. Seattle City Light says about 6,000 customers from Green Lake to Wallingford lost electricity, and crews are still...
