ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

Seattle Public Schools enrollment drop worries parents and students

SEATTLE — Seattle Public Schools is continuing to see a decrease in student enrollment, and it anticipates that trend will continue. SPS held a budget meeting to discuss funding for the 2023-24 school year. According to information from the board's special meeting on Jan. 25, enrollment has decreased since 2014 while staff has increased during the 2021-22 school year there was a 4.2% decline.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Personal information exposed during breach in Edmonds School District's network

EDMONDS, Wash. — The Edmonds School District said a "data event" is to blame for the technical problems that left the Edmonds schools without internet for nearly two weeks. On Friday, Edmonds said an investigation by third-party forensic specialists into the data event found that an "unauthorized actor" was able to get into the school's network and view personal information between Jan. 16 and Jan. 31.
EDMONDS, WA
thecentersquare.com

Bellevue may close three elementary schools due to declining enrollment

(The Center Square) – The Bellevue School District is considering closing three elementary schools for the 2023-24 school year in the wake of declining enrollment. In the last three years, the Bellevue School District has lost 1,886 students throughout its schools. This could have resulted in a $20 million drop in revenue if it were not for state and federal funds the district has been receiving.
BELLEVUE, WA
KOMO News

Crews clear SODO RV encampment, five people accept housing referrals

SEATTLE — Work crews have finished clearing an RV encampment known for safety problems in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood, but Seattle and King County have yet to nail down a location for an RV-safe lot. Five people accepted the city’s referrals to housing, while two men who left with...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

New trikes aim to clean up downtown Seattle streets

SEATTLE — New cleaning vehicles are hitting the streets of downtown Seattle to address sanitation needs. The Metropolitan Improvement District (MID), a program managed by the Downtown Seattle Association, announced 12 new "trikes" that will help with the clean-up efforts. When addressing the need for new trikes, MID said...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Coyote captured after wandering into Port Townsend hospital

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — A female coyote is recovering after she entered a hospital in Port Townsend and ran through a glass window. Jefferson County Animal Control caught the coyote which wandered into Jefferson Healthcare Medical Center. They said the coyote got scared and tried to escape through a hallway but ended up crashing through a glass window and running into an enclosed courtyard.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
KOMO News

This 1930s West Seattle home may become a landmark, but how's the plumbing?

Current owners of West Seattle's Cettolin House, built by Italian immigrant steelworker Fausto Cettolin in the 1920s and 1930s, have applied to the City of Seattle's Landmarks Preservation Board for Landmark Status. Among the preserved features of the home is the single bathroom, which, according to the Landmark Nomination Application, "was slightly updated in the 1990s but still features original terrazzo floors and an elaborately trimmed, multiple-arch bathtub recess."
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Police responded to a north Seattle tow company nearly 450 times in 2022

SEATTLE — Lincoln Towing may be known for its famous Pink Toe Truck, but as of this week, they have a new distinction they don't want. The tow company made the top five list for most Seattle Police Department (SPD) dispatched locations in 2022. A newly released SPD Crime Report for 2022 revealed Lincoln Tow accounted for 448 Seattle police responses last year.
SEATTLE, WA
ifiberone.com

Escalating danger between motorists and recreationalists on Snoqualmie Pass prompts federally funded study to fix the problem

CLE ELUM - The growing volume of people using Snoqualmie Pass for recreation has gotten to the point where there’s serious concern about the safety of those on foot and motorists traveling through the area via I-90. That’s why a $429,504 federal grant has been awarded to Kittitas and King counties to study how to improve traffic safety along Snoqualmie Pass. The study will allow the counties and dozens of stakeholders to guide priority transportation safety improvements at Snoqualmie Pass.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
KOMO News

Police seek public's help solving 2021 Tacoma cold case

TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives with the Tacoma Police Department asking for the public’s help in solving a 2021 cold case. Jordan Patterson's body was found on the morning of Dec. 31, 2021, in a parked pickup truck near North D Street and Stadium Way in Tacoma. Tacoma police...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Auburn Fred Meyer that sold winning lottery ticket donates $50K

AUBURN, Wash. — The south King County Fred Meyer that sold the winning $754.6 million winning Powerball ticket donated the money it received to a nearby food bank on Thursday. The Kroger store, located at 801 Auburn Way North in Auburn, was presented a $50,000 check for selling the...
AUBURN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘Officers collapsed from aerosolized fentanyl’: Concerns over K-9s not trained to detect the drug

While fentanyl overdoses soar to record levels, concerns have grown over the fact that police K-9s in Washington aren’t actually trained to detect the drug. This week state representatives discussed House Bill 1635, which calls for police K-9s to be trained to detect fentanyl. “Fentanyl is an epidemic at all odds with safety and people in Washington state, and this particular drug, I think if not for the COVID epidemic, would be the number one epidemic across the state,” said WA State Rep. Gina Mosbrucker for District 14. The bill calls for training standards to be developed by the Criminal Justice Training Commission by Dec. 1, 2024.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Thousands in north Seattle lose power due to unknown causes

Power has been restored to the houses in the area, according to Seattle City Light. A large power outage has cut power to thousands in north Seattle Wednesday morning around 10:30 a.m. Seattle City Light says about 6,000 customers from Green Lake to Wallingford lost electricity, and crews are still...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy