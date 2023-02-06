Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
Vikings: Valhalla's Frida Gustavsson Weighs In On Harald And Freydis' Split
Contrary to what television may have indicated, it wasn't all doom, gloom, and axe-swinging Norseman invading foreign lands during the Viking era. Sometimes a little bit of romance was thrown in there for good measure; at least, that's what "Vikings: Valhalla" creator Jeb Stuart has suggested. In his sequel series set 100 years after "Vikings," the Netflix show follows three core heroes who all find their own place at the end of an era. Among this trio are Harald of Norway (Leo Suter) and Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson).
What Is The Song In TurboTax's 'Dancer' Super Bowl 2023 Commercial?
Along with Super Bowl time, tax season is upon us. For the past several years, TurboTax has become surprisingly adept at combining the two. Or at least their ad agency has. Granted, their Super Bowl commercials aren't in the same iconic league as, say, the Budweiser frogs or Britney Spears singing for Pepsi. But they are quirky and memorable enough that when you start panicking on the afternoon of April 14, you are relieved to remember the service that landed Ted Lasso as a spokesperson.
NCIS: Hawaii Fans Are Ecstatic Over Lucy's Season 2 Return
Special Agent Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) had been absent from "NCIS: Hawai'i" since Season 2, Episode 7 in the appropriately titled "Vanishing Act," and it's hard not to feel even the temporary loss of a character who has been there since the series pilot. Her absence has been especially felt as her lover Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) has remained there to pine for her alongside the impatient fans, even as it was Kate who told her partner to take the job as agent afloat in the first place. Lucy is floating, both literally and figuratively, through the "NCIS" Universe, so she popped up for a crossover appearance on the Season 3 episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles," "A Long Time Coming." But, for weeks, she's been missed by fans on her home series of "Hawai'i."
Jamie Lee Curtis Revs Up The Freaky Friday Sequel Rumors On Instagram
In November 2022, Jamie Lee Curtis sparked rumors of a "Freaky Friday" sequel finally coming to fruition, revealing in an interview that both she and Lindsay Lohan were in talks with Disney and fully committed to appearing in a follow-up. Well, on Friday, February 10 — because, obviously — Curtis decided to turn up the heat on those sequel rumors.
Warrior Nun Fans Continue The Time-Honored Tradition Of Buying Billboards To Save Their Show
There are more avenues than ever before for fans of a TV show to voice their frustrations when a series gets canceled. Fortunately, there are also more options than ever before for a network or streaming service to pick up a canceled show and make those fans rejoice. As such, it shouldn't come as a surprise to hear that fan campaigns to save series have gotten pretty intricate over the last few years.
You Fans Are Loving The Fresh Turn Of Events In Season 4
If someone were to ask "You" star Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) if he's an optimist in love, the answer would be a firm yes. Despite the fact that, in reality, he's a serial killer who becomes obsessed with the women he "loves," and the situation usually spirals out of control and ends with Joe murdering many people, Joe sees himself as a hopeless romantic. Even in Season 4, Episode 1 ("Joe Takes a Holiday"), when he corners Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle), he seems shocked when she cries that she just wants to go home to her daughter. Even when she confronts him about his killings and the fact that he's a murderer, Joe is offended and tells her, "You're wrong about me."
The US Fawlty Towers Remake Needs To Ditch The Comedy And Go Full Horror
They're trying to make a US version of "Fawlty Towers" once again — this time with John Cleese himself in collaboration with Castle Rock Entertainment, and with a focus on an older Basil Fawlty (per Deadline). On paper, at least, it's a pretty neat idea. It's also going to fail miserably.
The Last Of Us Is Doing Great Or Nobody Is Watching (Depending On How You Want To Spin The Numbers)
Although video game fans have experienced a lot of heartbreak in recent years with projects like "Assassin's Creed," "Monster Hunter," and any of those live-action "Resident Evil" attempts, there are plenty of must-watch upcoming adaptations. It seems like the video game genre is creeping up to dethrone superhero movies as studios' go-to, and there's one adaptation that's everyone's recipe for success: "The Last of Us."
Yes, Quantumania's Paul Rudd Thinks Ants Would Enjoy Kicking Back With A Heineken - Exclusive
Paul Rudd fans are getting a lot of much-needed content this week. "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is set to hit the big screens on February 17, with press kicking off at an extravagant Los Angeles premiere. The Kansas City Chiefs fan made his way into a Super Bowl teaser as well, promoting not only the third movie in the "Ant-Man" trilogy but also Heineken's new non-alcoholic beer.
Swarm's First Trailer Is Serving Shades Of A Darker Beyhive
With a title like "Swarm," it would be reasonable to expect that Donald Glover's upcoming horror series would be about killer insects – bees, maybe. But as it turns out, and as the show's new official teaser clearly indicates, this show is about another kind of swarm altogether, even though the bee imagery is still appropriate.
You Season 4 Has Fans Buzzing Over Its Inaccurate Representation Of London
Social media has given fans more of a voice when it comes to interacting with their favorite films and TV shows. In the past, it was up to critics and scholars to dissect every last detail of a property. Now, anyone with time on their hands can voice their opinion on every aspect of a show, including whether it accurately depicts the location it claims to be set in.
The Scarpetta Book Series Is Getting An Amazon Prime Adaptation With Two Hollywood Hotshots
Patricia Cornwell's 26 Kay Scarpetta books have been around since 1990, but they've never made their way to the silver screen — until now. Starting with "Postmortem," the series boasts a concept that was always ripe for a star-powered television series. Kay Scarpetta herself is a character that any ambitious actress would want to play: In the series, she's a genius and forensic pathologist who uses her knowledge of forensics to solve crimes. Meanwhile, her flaky sister Dorothy complicates her life in more ways than one. However, Cornwell has always been protective of her beloved IP, thus making its journey to the screen a long one. In fact, it wasn't until 2021 that any major studio was even able to buy it (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Chariots Of Fire Director Hugh Hudson Dies At 86
British director Hugh Hudson — who famously helmed the Oscar-winning sports epic "Chariots of Fire" and a number of other films — died in London on Friday, February 10, following a short battle with an "illness," his family said in a statement (via The Telegraph). He was 86.
Looper
16K+
Followers
61K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0