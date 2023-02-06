Read full article on original website
Matthew McConaughey's Addition To Yellowstone Doesn't Have Everyone Screaming 'Alright, Alright, Alright'
"Yellowstone" fans were clutching their pearls this week following a February 6 report that claimed Taylor Sheridan's beloved show was being led out to pasture by Paramount+ over an alleged scheduling conflict with series star Kevin Costner (via Deadline). In order to try and make everyone feel better, Sheridan's team was going to bring in Hollywood heavyweight Matthew McConaughey to hopefully lead the streaming giant's "Yellowstone" universe, with people assuming he'd be a massive pickup for the franchise, regardless of the role or series he's put in (via Deadline). But apparently, not everyone is loving the reported idea. In fact, a lot of people want McConaughey to stay far, far away from the world of "Yellowstone," and there are a number of reasons why.
Yellowstone Fans Are Chalking The Train Station Plot Hole Up To Sloppy Writing
Although Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" has exploded in popularity to become one of the most-watched shows on television (and spawned multiple spin-offs to boot) the show itself is not without its flaws. Indeed, throughout the first five seasons of "Yellowstone," we've seen a wide variety of plot holes and inconsistencies creep their way into the show.
Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan First Told Gil Birmingham About The Show In 2016
When Taylor Sheridan pivoted to the world of writing, directing, and producing, he was a burnt-out actor with roughly twenty years of experience under his belt. It was being refused a raise for his performance on "Sons of Anarchy," however, that incited his transition away from acting. "That's really when I quit," Sheridan told Deadline, "[because] that's how the business saw me: 'Let's replace him with someone cheaper.' And I decided that I didn't want to be 11 on the call sheet for the rest of my life."
Why Timothy Dalton Called Filming 1923 'A Nightmare'
Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" franchise has grown beyond all expectations, and like a runaway train, it shows little sign of slowing down. Fans just can't get enough of its characters, stories, and thought-provoking themes, among other elements. The latest production to come from Sheridan is the Paramount+ exclusive series "1923," which focuses on the fabled Dutton family during one of the most complicated periods in United States history. It's a fascinating watch, to say the least, and it's only made better by an all-star cast of seasoned acting veterans, up-and-coming Hollywood stars, and more.
Harrison Ford's Idea Of Hollywood As A 'Fictional Place' Is Truer Than Ever
The age of the movie star may have been replaced by infinite streaming services, but everyone's favorite straight-shooting actor is doing better than ever. Harrison Ford is one of those names that will stand the test of time. Ford has not only portrayed multiple beloved film characters, but he also never seems to be a Hollywood creature. The "Star Wars" alum keeps a permanent residence in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on a little ranch with his wife, Calista Flockhart. He flies his personal planes and doesn't feel the need to take an endless stream of roles.
The Battlestar Galactica Legend Who Was In The Running To Play NCIS' Abby Sciuto
It's safe to say that "NCIS" features a rather colorful cast of agents, but few have popped off the screen more than Pauley Perrette's Abby Sciuto. A forensic scientist with an oddball mixture of a gothic aesthetic and a happy-go-lucky attitude, Abby was a mainstay of the show's main NCIS team all the way from the beginning of the show up until Season 15. Though some "NCIS" fans have a love-hate relationship with Abby, it's undeniable that the character was a foundational part of the procedural's identity for many years — and that significance has a lot to do with Perrette's performance.
Brendan Fraser Auditioned To Play Superman In A J.J. Abrams Project (& So Did Paul Walker)
The Brendan Fraser renaissance of 2022 has spilled over into the new year, with "The Whale" star earning award show acclaim and accolades for his performance in the Darren Aronofsky flick — including an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in late January. Fraser's film career has reached unprecedented heights over the past few months on account of his powerful portrayal of Charlie, a morbidly obese English teacher who is attempting to reconnect with his daughter (Sadie Sink). Considered to be his acting opus, Fraser has come a long way from his days of swinging through trees and taking out mummies. However, there was one film from the "Airheads" frontman's past that could've defined his Hollywood career way earlier — but it never got made.
Ghosts' Brandon Scott Jones Thought His Character Would Be Like Stephen Lang In Avatar
Brandon Scott Jones may now play Isaac Higgintoot – the gay Revolutionary War soldier with a grudge against Alexander Hamilton – in "Ghosts," but he never actually dreamed of being an actor growing up. In an interview with AwardsRadar, Jones explained that he grew up hoping to become a professional tennis player and even competed in competitions as a child. In his early teens, he found himself hitting a mental wall with tennis and suddenly made a switch to acting. After graduating from an acting conservatory, he started writing as well, which set him up to get his start as a member of the Upright Citizens Brigade comedy troupe. It was there that he started building connections in show business.
Ghosts' Brandon Scott Jones Couldn't Wrap His Head Around Isaac's Age
The CBS adaptation of the BBC One series "Ghosts" sitcom has become a smash hit. Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar play Sam and Jay, respectively, a couple who inherits a dilapidated palatial estate. After Sam has a near-death experience, she discovers she can see and communicate with ghosts tethered to the mansion and its grounds. The spirits and Sam work with a non-ghost-seeing Jay to restore the old building to its former glory.
The Winchesters Fans Are Losing It Over Charles Shaughnessy's Appearance In Season 1
"The Winchesters" serves as a prequel series to the beloved dark fantasy drama "Supernatural," which focused primarily on the monster-hunting duo of Sam and Dean Winchester (played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, respectively). "The Winchesters" takes us back to the 1970s to explore how Sam and Dean's parents, John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly), first fell in love amid a monster hunting adventure to find their missing fathers.
Timothy Olyphant Opens Up About The 'Frightening' Shooting Near The Justified: City Primeval Set
Long before Taylor Sheridan dug into the Neo-western with the likes of "Yellowstone," there was FX's "Justified" to keep the genre alive. The series followed U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant), enforcing his unique brand of justice across Appalachia. It was a massive hit during its run, lasting for six seasons, but as tends to be the case with any popular series, it'll soon receive the revival treatment with a spin-off limited series: "Justified: City Primeval."
Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston And Aaron Paul Say They Created Their Business Just To Hang Out
In the acclaimed drama "Breaking Bad," Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) have a deeply complex relationship — full of cruelty, codependency, and betrayal — that only worsens throughout the series. Thankfully, Cranston and Paul are nothing like their fictional characters, and the actors seem to be quite chummy in real life. So chummy, in fact, that in 2019, they founded the mezcal brand Dos Hombres — which translates from Spanish to "two brothers."
Eric Stonestreet's Affection For Jesse Tyler Ferguson Goes Way Beyond Modern Family
"Modern Family," the ABC mockumentary sitcom, aired on the network for 11 seasons from 2009 to 2020. Created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, the series follows the everyday of three interconnected families living in the Los Angeles area. One of those families is comprised of Mitchell Pritchett (Jesse Tyler...
Sons Of Anarchy Star Maggie Siff Was Amazed By Tara's Perpetual Fierceness
"Sons of Anarchy" is often synonymous with "Shakespearean Tragedy, " and for a good reason. The crime drama, which focuses on a Californian outlaw biker gang, is filled with plenty of disaster and death for its main cast. "Sons of Anarchy" did a masterful job presenting the tragic journey of characters unable to steer away from their troubled and doomed fates like a motorcycle continuously weaving around train tracks. And fans couldn't stop watching because the "Sons of Anarchy" cast experienced captivating transformations on these calamitous roads to certain doom, especially Jax Teller's (Charlie Hunnam) old lady Tara Knowles (Maggie Siff).
Fast & Furious Fans Latch Onto The Family Focus In Fast X's First Trailer
The "Fast and Furious" series has truly set itself apart from every other blockbuster franchise. They go where others are too afraid to. They do what others can't. But, most importantly, family comes first, no matter what. Today, Universal dropped the trailer for the 10th — yes, 10th — film...
NCIS: Hawaii Fans Are Ecstatic Over Lucy's Season 2 Return
Special Agent Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) had been absent from "NCIS: Hawai'i" since Season 2, Episode 7 in the appropriately titled "Vanishing Act," and it's hard not to feel even the temporary loss of a character who has been there since the series pilot. Her absence has been especially felt as her lover Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) has remained there to pine for her alongside the impatient fans, even as it was Kate who told her partner to take the job as agent afloat in the first place. Lucy is floating, both literally and figuratively, through the "NCIS" Universe, so she popped up for a crossover appearance on the Season 3 episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles," "A Long Time Coming." But, for weeks, she's been missed by fans on her home series of "Hawai'i."
Fast & Furious Fans Have Goosebumps Over Paul Walker's Appearance In The Fast X Trailer
The first trailer for "Fast X" is out and "Fast and Furious" fans sure have some intense thoughts about Paul Walker's brief but welcome appearance. In true "Fast and Furious" manner, the first look at "Fast X" confirms that the tenth entry in the billion-dollar franchise will retroactively make changes to fold in a new villain. "F9" managed to convince fans that Dominic Torretto (Vin Diesel) had a secret brother this whole time in Jakob, played by John Cena. Now, "Fast X" confirms that Jason Momoa's villain Dante is somehow connected to the family's chaotic exploits in "Fast Five." As the trailer kicks off, "Fast and Furious" fans are treated to a family-hating monologue from Momoa's character, which then cuts to the events of "Fast Five." Quick recap: Brian (Walker), Dom (Diesel), and the rest of the family head to Rio de Janeiro to complete a daring heist.
Cody Fern Would Love To Bring Back One Of His AHS Characters (Michael Langdon, Obviously)
If fans are discussing the biggest and most powerful antagonists that have appeared across "American Horror Story's" many seasons, Cody Fern's Michael Langdon has to at least be mentioned. After all, this baddy, who starred in "Apocalypse" (Season 8) is the literal antichrist of the "American Horror Story" universe and proves himself to be one of the strongest magic wielders in the entire series. It takes the combined efforts of many of the witches from "Coven" just to beat out Langdon and stop the apocalypse from ruining the world, and even though their efforts prove successful, it still comes at a steep, bloody cost.
Vin Diesel Eyes Robert Downey Jr. For The Fast And Furious Family
The list of A-list actors who are not in some capacity involved in the ever-expanding "Fast and Furious" cinematic mythos and its complicated timeline is growing shorter all the time. But Vin Diesel, one of the series's chief architects, still has ambitions to bring more big names on board. And those big names don't get much bigger than Robert Downey Jr., whom Diesel is hoping to have join the cast of a future "FF" film. He even has a character and storyline for the actor all worked out.
James Gunn Says Zack Snyder Offered 'Support' Regarding The New Direction Of The DCU
DC Studios has been the talk of Tinseltown as of late, thanks to the efforts of its leaders, James Gunn and Peter Safran. The duo unveiled their slate for the revamped DC Universe, which will encompass a host of new movies, television shows — live-action and animated — and even video games, with Elseworlds stories in the peripherals. Suffice to say, fan confidence in the future of DC media is higher than it has been in a long time. At the same time, it's important not to put the cart before the horse.
