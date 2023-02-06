SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Members of an approximately 1,000 member bargaining unit came before Shasta County Supervisors on Tuesday asking for a raise. A decidedly orange color scheme in the board chambers where members of the United Public Employees of California (UPEC) Local 792 made their case before supervisors. The union has declared an impasse, saying the largest issue is pay: the county is offering a 7% increase over three years, UPEC is asking for the 15% raise in one year.

