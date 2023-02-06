Read full article on original website
'Cal Poly Homeless': students protest new housing policies
ARCATA, Calif. — Hundreds of students gathered at Cal Poly Humboldt's UC Quad Wednesday to speak out about the issue of homelessness on campus. Student protestors argued that this issue will be greatly exacerbated by the university's new housing policy that will remove on-campus housing as an option for continuing students.
Shasta County names School Counselors of the Year
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Heather Van Slyke of Shasta High School and Marlena Witherell of Mountain View Middle School have been named the 2023 School Counselors of the Year for Shasta County for their outstanding work in school counseling. The Shasta County Office of Education (SCOE) said that Van...
Groundwater well registration, tax coming to Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — In Tehama County, residents are concerned about an impending tax on their land and groundwater wells. Back in 2014, then-California Governor Jerry Brown enacted groundwater management legislation, dubbed the "Sustainable Groundwater Management Act" (SGMA). The SGMA was launched following concerns of groundwater overdraft and the...
Author of "Ballpark Mysteries" series visits students at St. Joseph in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Let me be clear, I love my job; always have. But, I have to admit, I'm pretty envious of the author who showed up at a Redding school on Thursday. Tech Writer turned Children's Book Author, David A. Kelly, came to Redding all the way from his home in Boston to share with students at St. Joseph Elementary School about his "Ballpark Mysteries" series.
Gateway School District Update: Clifford Out as Recall Rumors Swirl
Gateway Unified School District Update – Tues., Feb. 7, 2023. It’s official. Gateway Unified School District acting superintendent Steve Henson has confirmed that Cherrill Clifford resigned from the Gateway Board of Trustees effective 4 p.m. Mon., Feb. 6. Meanwhile, this morning at the Shasta County Superior Court, Judge...
Humboldt County still assessing how to spend earthquake recovery funding
EUREKA, Calif. — Millions of dollars in earthquake relief and loans have been issued to help people get back on their feet. However accessing that assistance, has proven to be challenging for some. While most of Humboldt County has moved on from December's 6.4 magnitude earthquake, some of the...
USDA proposes healthier school lunches, Redding schools already meet standards
REDDING, Calif. — — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced proposals that would update school meal standards, including reducing sugar and adding more whole wheat options. There is also a focus on helping rural school districts. In 2022, USDA issued transitional nutrition standards for School Years 2022-2023 and...
UPEC claims wage increase negotiations at impasse with Shasta County Supervisors
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Members of an approximately 1,000 member bargaining unit came before Shasta County Supervisors on Tuesday asking for a raise. A decidedly orange color scheme in the board chambers where members of the United Public Employees of California (UPEC) Local 792 made their case before supervisors. The union has declared an impasse, saying the largest issue is pay: the county is offering a 7% increase over three years, UPEC is asking for the 15% raise in one year.
Humboldt budget review reveals $12 million shortfall; sheriff concerned about budget cuts
EUREKA, Calif. — Humboldt County will enter the next fiscal year with $12.29 million less to spend on county services, according to the county's mid-year budget review. This has some department heads concerned about how budget cuts will hinder their abilities to provide essential services to the community. "I...
Early voting begins for City of Shasta Lake special elections
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Early voting began on Feb. 6 for the City of Shasta Lake special elections just around the corner on March 7. Two candidates are running for the open spot on the Shasta Lake City Council. In the special elections, you will get to vote for...
City of Arcata works to rebuild emergency shelter system
ARCATA, Calif. — The City of Arcata is rebuilding its emergency weather shelter system after its previous system was dissolved during the COVID-19 pandemic. "When extreme weather came this year, we really didn't have a facility that was going to be adequate to plan on that, or a system that was in place still since the pandemic," Arcata City Manager Karen Diemer said.
Humboldt County issues update on long-term earthquake recovery efforts
RIO DELL, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office issued an update on ongoing long-term earthquake recovery efforts. HCSO said it is continuing to work with the City of Rio Dell and the California Office of Emergency services to aid those most impacted by the recent earthquakes. Ending incident-related displacement continues to be the top priority, and the City of Rio Dell recently passed a resolution formally prioritizing these efforts.
California County Issues Warning After Phishing Attempt
(TNS) — Tehama County is rooting out a phishing scam that tried to worm itself into the county's system. On Friday, the county received notification of a phishing attempt. Chief Administrative Officer Gabriel Hydrick said the county responded immediately, with engineers quickly securing the account in question. The password was reset, the message was recalled and a warning message was sent out to those recipients that could not be recalled.
2 new hospitalizations, 55 new COVID cases reported, Eureka testing site to close
EUREKA, Calif. — In the past week, two new COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 55 new cases have been reported in Humboldt County just as the county's final testing site is scheduled to close. Those hospitalized include two residents in their 70s. Of the 55 cases, 38 have been confirmed and...
Staffing for Shasta County Sheriff's Office improves following past issues
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) has been experiencing staffing issues in recent months. But, after getting some new recruits, they are starting to overcome those issues. Sheriff Michael Johnson was happy to say they finally see a path out. "We are finally starting to...
Redding City Council approves Riverfront Plan proposal
REDDING, Calif. — The atmosphere in the council chambers was decidedly muted when Redding City Council voted to approve a proposal for the Redding Riverfront Specific Plan, 3-2. Many constituent concerns were expressed during public comment, including a perceived conflict of interest surrounding Populous, a subcontractor in the MIG...
‘We don’t know where to go’: Caltrans and CHP Cleared the Greenbelt in North Eureka Again Yesterday
The north end of Eureka’s 6th Street was revisited Thursday morning by clean-up crews as they swept through an area known as “The Jungle” again. The crews removed much of the remaining trash in the greenbelt area behind the Humboldt County Office of Education and removed the people who had begun returning to camp not long after the area was emptied last fall.
Former Humboldt County Sheriff Gary Philp Has Died
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Retired Sheriff Gary Philp. Sheriff Philp passed away yesterday, Feb. 6, surrounded by family. Philp had a long and distinguished career with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, serving 38 years in law enforcement. Sheriff Philp held virtually every leadership position within the department during his career and served as the Elected Sheriff from 2002-2010.
Cameron Hooker trial postponed after attorney diagnosed with COVID-19
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The new trial that will determine if Cameron Hooker, the 'Girl in the Box' captor, is granted a full release has been postponed until late March after his lawyer received COVID-19. Cameron Hooker, along with his wife Janice, were responsible for kidnapping, raping and torturing...
‘Furious’ Rob Arkley Says He’s Moving Security National HQ Out of Eureka After Clashing With City Staff About Development Priorities
It was early in the morning, two days before Christmas, and Robin P. Arkley II was furious. He said so in an email to Eureka City Manager Miles Slattery: “I am furious.”. Arkley, the 67-year-old president and chief executive officer of Security National Servicing Corporation, a Eureka-based company dealing in real estate acquisition and management, said he wanted a meeting the following Tuesday, and he directed Slattery to bring along the city attorney, newly seated Mayor Kim Bergel and one member of the city council.
