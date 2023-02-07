WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Off and on showers and some heavier showers continue tonight into at the least the first part of the day on Wednesday. It should taper off in the afternoon and be gone Wednesday night. The second half of the week, leading into the weekend will be drier with a gradual warming trend. Another storm system brings what appears to be good rain chances our way early next week.

