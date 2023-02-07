Read full article on original website
kswo.com
Apartment residents praise neighbor for getting them out of fire safely
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents of building A at Copper Ridge Apartments on Motif Manor Blvd are speaking out about an unexpected wake-up call yesterday morning. “Bang Bang” like that and the girlfriend got up and she’s like what is that? I went out to the door I opened it and all I saw was a cloud of smoke I couldn’t see anything, then I was like welp something is on fire,” Alexander said.
Texas Animal Investigation and Response team assists in seizure of 408 animals
The Animal Investigation and Response team or "AIR" team was called in to assist the Wichita County Humane Society with the removal and care of the animals seized from Little Critters Pet Shop.
newschannel6now.com
Northbound I-44 at Red River Bridge fully reopens
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Multiple crashes were reported in Wichita Falls Thursday morning, which caused some roads to be closed. Northbound I-44 at the Red River Bridge has fully reopened as of 3:47 p.m. after a large crash was reported in the area around 8:30 a.m. Wichita Falls Police...
newschannel6now.com
Moose is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week. Moose is a sweet dog who wants to join your family. He’s a large dog, coming in at 114 pounds, so animal services officials said he would work best with older kids and dogs of similar size.
newschannel6now.com
TXOLAN Alpaca Show returning to Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The TXOLAN Sweetheart Spectacular & Bluebonnet Stakes alpaca show will happen this weekend at the J.S Bridwell Agricultural Center. The show will happen from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Hundreds of alpacas will be getting judged...
newschannel6now.com
WFPD asks for help identifying Foundation Dealership burglar
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department posted on their Facebook in reference to a burglary of a building at Foundation Dealership. WFPD said that an unknown man entered the building after business hours and apparently stole some office equipment. The police department has asked for those...
kswo.com
Woman charged with recent Lawton arson
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman is charged with arson. According to court documents, 21-year-old Nadia Marie West faces one count of second degree arson. Fire investigators believe West started a fire at an unoccupied home in the 1700 block of SW 6th Street on February 1. Documents say...
newschannel6now.com
Zenobia Trimble changed how Blacks were buried in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Zenobia Trimble was an active member in the Mosaic Templars. The Mosaic Templars was an organization founded in 1882 by tow former slaves who wanted Blacks to have access to burial and health insurance during a time when whites weren’t accepting Black customers. Trimble wanted to change how Blacks were remembered in the Black community of Wichita Falls.
everythinglubbock.com
Multiple warrants issued for personnel at Wichita Falls school
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A handful of current and former administrators for the City View Independent School District were booked into the Wichita County Jail on February 8, 2023. City View ISD’s superintendent Tony Bushong, former City View Jr/Sr High School principal Daryl Frazier, Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen, Athletic...
kswo.com
UPDATE: LPD says they have located missing man
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person who may have been a victim in a shooting. On Monday, LPD released a missing person announcement and said they were looking for a man named Michael Conner. Police had no other information, other than to say he was missing.
newschannel6now.com
Rain into Wednesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Off and on showers and some heavier showers continue tonight into at the least the first part of the day on Wednesday. It should taper off in the afternoon and be gone Wednesday night. The second half of the week, leading into the weekend will be drier with a gradual warming trend. Another storm system brings what appears to be good rain chances our way early next week.
newschannel6now.com
i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls to hold business planning contest for local businesses
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls is holding a contest to assist local businesses in opening or expanding. Contestants will be creating a business plan and pitch, with the winners receiving $50,000. Free orientations will be held throughout the month of February at the Dillard College of Business...
newschannel6now.com
TEA gives details on duty to report following City View ISD arrests
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - According to the Texas Education Agency, superintendents are required to report certified educators to the state board when they are fired or resign, and when there is evidence of abuse, other unlawful acts, or an improper romantic relationship with a student or minor. “The TEA...
kswo.com
Authorities searching for suspect in Comanche County
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities need your help tracking down a suspect who ran from police on Wednesday night. Fletcher Police say it all started when Cyril Police tried to stop a man on an ATV towing a trailer around 5:45 p.m. The man drove off. Fletcher Police found him at the gypsum plant gate, but he got off the ATV and ran. Police say the ATV was stolen last October.
newschannel6now.com
Animals seized from pet shop in Burkburnett
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - On Feb. 7, a seizure warrant was executed at Little Critters Pet Shop by members of Burkburnett Animal Services, Humane Society of Wichita County, and Animal Investigation and Response. Animal Services received a complaint for animal welfare at the pet shop, and then members of the...
Burkburnett pet shop raided, hundreds of animals rescued from unsafe conditions
Hundreds of animals have been confiscated from a pet shop in Wichita County where the Humane Society is describing very poor conditions. Little Critters Pet Shop in Burkburnett was raided yesterday with hundreds of animals
newschannel6now.com
Man arrested after 3 pounds of meth found
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man early Friday morning after over three pounds of methamphetamine was found in his possession, according to an arrest affidavit. James Vanover was arrested and charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance. Court documents state police...
newschannel6now.com
Rain chances return Monday night
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 46° with partly cloudy skies. It will be windy today. We will have strong winds out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Friday night, we will have a low of 27° with clearing skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 54 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 28° with mostly clear skies.
newschannel6now.com
Freezing fog will be possible Thursday morning
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will start the day off with Freezing & Dense Fog Advisories across the area. The fog could turn into freezing fog as temperatures this morning will be below freezing. This could lead to slick driving conditions and a glazing of ice on elevated surfaces. The fog should lift off by lunchtime this afternoon.
newschannel6now.com
Hospice of WF offering grief support for kids, teens, and their families
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls is offering a program that helps kids, teens, and their families come to terms with grief after a loss. The “Building Bridges” program is offered for free to families grieving any type of death, not just families who used hospice services. The service with include creative activities and the care families need to deal with grieving. They also say “each participant will be listened to and given unconditional love.”
