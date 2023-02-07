ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

krcrtv.com

Woman with history of mental illness missing in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. — The Anderson Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help locating an elderly woman who went missing from her home in Anderson on Tuesday. According to APD, 67-year-old Debra Ann House went missing from her Anderson home on Briarwood drive early Tuesday morning around 7:30; she has since not returned home.
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP, CAL FIRE rescue injured man from Clear Creek

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - An injured man was rescued out of Clear Creek Canyon in Shasta County on Thursday afternoon. CAL FIRE Shasta County and the CHP responded to the Clear Creek Gorge overlook around 1:30 p.m. for a report that a man who jumped in the water had possibly fractured his leg.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Shasta County names School Counselors of the Year

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Heather Van Slyke of Shasta High School and Marlena Witherell of Mountain View Middle School have been named the 2023 School Counselors of the Year for Shasta County for their outstanding work in school counseling. The Shasta County Office of Education (SCOE) said that Van...
krcrtv.com

Police warn of the rise of 'Sextortion' within Shasta County

REDDING. Calif. — Tuesday is 'Safer Internet Day' and in light of that The Redding Police Department (RPD), took to social media to address the rise in financial sextortion within the community. Financial sextortion is the term used for online exploitation directed toward youth in which threats are used...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man sentenced 4 years for burning tenants' belongings

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Tehama County judge sentenced a man to four years behind bars for setting his tenants' belongings on fire when they didn’t pay rent, the district attorney’s office says. William Fox piled up the tenants belonging, lit them on fire and threatened the kill...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Assault, Felony Vandalism in Shasta County

An Oregon man was recently arrested for allegedly assaulting two people and causing thousands of dollars in property damage in Shasta County. Deputies responded on the afternoon of Friday, February 3, to the 5000 block of Olive Street in Anderson, where it had been reported that a suspicious man had been banging on the front door of a residence. The Sheriff’s Office soon began receiving additional calls from residents who reported seeing the same man in their yards and behaving erratically.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Residents in Sunset Neighborhood awoke to mass car break in

REDDING, Calif. — Early Wednesday morning Redding Police arrived to a call of shots fired in the area of Sunset Drive and Royal Oaks Drive. While their initial report found no evidence of any shots being fired they found several car doors had been popped open throughout the Sunset neighborhood.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect chase leads deputies through yards and the Sacramento River

ANDERSON, Calif. - Deputies said a suspect wanted for questioning about an armed robbery in Redding led them on a wild chase through Anderson and the Sacramento River. Shasta County sheriff's deputies said they were on patrol in the area of Mountain View Drive, in the unincorporated area of Anderson Wednesday. They spotted a man, later identified as Michael Oyarzo of Redding, running towards a parked vehicle.
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

Fire crews put out a vegetation fire on Lake Shasta, Thursday

LAKE SHASTA, Calif. — Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire they are calling Holiday Fire on the arm of Lake Shasta Thursday. The US Forest Service for the Shasta-Trinity National Forest say the fire broke out west of McCloud, along Lakeview Drive. Crews were able to contain the fire at 1.5 acres, according to the USFS.
MCCLOUD, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP officer involved in shooting Thursday evening

REDDING, Calif. - A CHP officer was involved in a shooting earlier Thursday night after a person was pointing a gun out the window while driving on Interstate 5 south in Redding. Girvan Road remains partially closed. Officer Jason Morton with the California Highway Patrol has confirmed a CHP officer...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

UPEC claims wage increase negotiations at impasse with Shasta County Supervisors

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Members of an approximately 1,000 member bargaining unit came before Shasta County Supervisors on Tuesday asking for a raise. A decidedly orange color scheme in the board chambers where members of the United Public Employees of California (UPEC) Local 792 made their case before supervisors. The union has declared an impasse, saying the largest issue is pay: the county is offering a 7% increase over three years, UPEC is asking for the 15% raise in one year.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Groundwater well registration, tax coming to Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — In Tehama County, residents are concerned about an impending tax on their land and groundwater wells. Back in 2014, then-California Governor Jerry Brown enacted groundwater management legislation, dubbed the "Sustainable Groundwater Management Act" (SGMA). The SGMA was launched following concerns of groundwater overdraft and the...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Parolee arrested with gun, fentanyl and marijuana

REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested a parolee who they said they found with a gun, fentanyl and marijuana. Joseph McCullough, 38 of Redding, now faces a series of drug and weapons charges. Redding police said Friday morning just after midnight, an officer saw McCullough, a known parolee, acting suspiciously...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding man arrested after fleeing police by car, foot, and water

ANDERSON, Calif. — A Redding man was arrested in Anderson Wednesday. Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said in a press release that Michael Robert Oyarzo, 26, fled from deputies in a vehicle and then by foot before eventually being detained and arrested. Deputies discovered Oyarzo around Mountain View Drive,...
REDDING, CA

