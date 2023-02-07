Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Woman with history of mental illness missing in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — The Anderson Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help locating an elderly woman who went missing from her home in Anderson on Tuesday. According to APD, 67-year-old Debra Ann House went missing from her Anderson home on Briarwood drive early Tuesday morning around 7:30; she has since not returned home.
krcrtv.com
1 in 3 teens will experience abuse in a relationship; What parents and teens need to know
REDDING, CA — February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month (TDVAM) and with Valentine's day approaching Pathways to Hope wants to make sure parents and teens know how to spot the signs a relationship might be abusive. Advocates from Pathways to Hope in Redding told us abuse can happen...
krcrtv.com
Family remembers life of 10-year-old girl with cerebral palsy who passed away
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — In Trinity County, the community is coming together to support a family who lost their 10-year-old daughter just a few weeks before her birthday. According to family members, Fidela Marie unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22. She dealt with cerebral palsy and was also blind, but that never stopped her.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding PD attempting to negotiate a peaceful surrender with a possibly wanted parolee
REDDING, Calif. - There is an increased police presence in the 2500 block of Irwin Road as Redding Police are attempting to negotiate the safe surrender of a possible wanted parolee, RPD confirmed. RPD says the possible wanted parolee is barricaded inside a residence they believe to be unoccupied. Additionally,...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP, CAL FIRE rescue injured man from Clear Creek
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - An injured man was rescued out of Clear Creek Canyon in Shasta County on Thursday afternoon. CAL FIRE Shasta County and the CHP responded to the Clear Creek Gorge overlook around 1:30 p.m. for a report that a man who jumped in the water had possibly fractured his leg.
krcrtv.com
Shasta County names School Counselors of the Year
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Heather Van Slyke of Shasta High School and Marlena Witherell of Mountain View Middle School have been named the 2023 School Counselors of the Year for Shasta County for their outstanding work in school counseling. The Shasta County Office of Education (SCOE) said that Van...
krcrtv.com
Police warn of the rise of 'Sextortion' within Shasta County
REDDING. Calif. — Tuesday is 'Safer Internet Day' and in light of that The Redding Police Department (RPD), took to social media to address the rise in financial sextortion within the community. Financial sextortion is the term used for online exploitation directed toward youth in which threats are used...
actionnewsnow.com
Man sentenced 4 years for burning tenants' belongings
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Tehama County judge sentenced a man to four years behind bars for setting his tenants' belongings on fire when they didn’t pay rent, the district attorney’s office says. William Fox piled up the tenants belonging, lit them on fire and threatened the kill...
krcrtv.com
Shasta County law enforcement investigates officer-involved shooting in south Redding
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, FEB. 9, 8 PM:. Highway patrol officials released further information regarding a now-confirmed officer-involved shooting in south Redding on Thursday night. According to Public Information Officer (PIO) Jason Morton with the Redding Area Office of the California Highway Patrol (CHP), their dispatchers received a report...
crimevoice.com
Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Assault, Felony Vandalism in Shasta County
An Oregon man was recently arrested for allegedly assaulting two people and causing thousands of dollars in property damage in Shasta County. Deputies responded on the afternoon of Friday, February 3, to the 5000 block of Olive Street in Anderson, where it had been reported that a suspicious man had been banging on the front door of a residence. The Sheriff’s Office soon began receiving additional calls from residents who reported seeing the same man in their yards and behaving erratically.
krcrtv.com
Residents in Sunset Neighborhood awoke to mass car break in
REDDING, Calif. — Early Wednesday morning Redding Police arrived to a call of shots fired in the area of Sunset Drive and Royal Oaks Drive. While their initial report found no evidence of any shots being fired they found several car doors had been popped open throughout the Sunset neighborhood.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect chase leads deputies through yards and the Sacramento River
ANDERSON, Calif. - Deputies said a suspect wanted for questioning about an armed robbery in Redding led them on a wild chase through Anderson and the Sacramento River. Shasta County sheriff's deputies said they were on patrol in the area of Mountain View Drive, in the unincorporated area of Anderson Wednesday. They spotted a man, later identified as Michael Oyarzo of Redding, running towards a parked vehicle.
krcrtv.com
Fire crews put out a vegetation fire on Lake Shasta, Thursday
LAKE SHASTA, Calif. — Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire they are calling Holiday Fire on the arm of Lake Shasta Thursday. The US Forest Service for the Shasta-Trinity National Forest say the fire broke out west of McCloud, along Lakeview Drive. Crews were able to contain the fire at 1.5 acres, according to the USFS.
actionnewsnow.com
CHP officer involved in shooting Thursday evening
REDDING, Calif. - A CHP officer was involved in a shooting earlier Thursday night after a person was pointing a gun out the window while driving on Interstate 5 south in Redding. Girvan Road remains partially closed. Officer Jason Morton with the California Highway Patrol has confirmed a CHP officer...
krcrtv.com
Redding standoff ends after SWAT team finds wanted man hiding in home attic on Irwin Road
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, FEB. 8, 2 AM:. Irwin Road has reopened and the suspect in custody. The Redding Police department said SWAT located David Merrifield, 35, hiding in the attic of a residence on Irwin Road Tuesday evening. Merrifield had fled from a vehicle earlier in the day...
krcrtv.com
Shasta Co. felon sentenced to over 23 years in prison for sales, trafficking of narcotics
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A convicted felon was sentenced to over 23 years in state prison on Wednesday for multiple charges related to the possession, sales and trafficking of narcotics. According to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office, 49-year-old Michelle Martinez has been sentenced to 23 years, 4 months...
krcrtv.com
UPEC claims wage increase negotiations at impasse with Shasta County Supervisors
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Members of an approximately 1,000 member bargaining unit came before Shasta County Supervisors on Tuesday asking for a raise. A decidedly orange color scheme in the board chambers where members of the United Public Employees of California (UPEC) Local 792 made their case before supervisors. The union has declared an impasse, saying the largest issue is pay: the county is offering a 7% increase over three years, UPEC is asking for the 15% raise in one year.
krcrtv.com
Groundwater well registration, tax coming to Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — In Tehama County, residents are concerned about an impending tax on their land and groundwater wells. Back in 2014, then-California Governor Jerry Brown enacted groundwater management legislation, dubbed the "Sustainable Groundwater Management Act" (SGMA). The SGMA was launched following concerns of groundwater overdraft and the...
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Parolee arrested with gun, fentanyl and marijuana
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested a parolee who they said they found with a gun, fentanyl and marijuana. Joseph McCullough, 38 of Redding, now faces a series of drug and weapons charges. Redding police said Friday morning just after midnight, an officer saw McCullough, a known parolee, acting suspiciously...
krcrtv.com
Redding man arrested after fleeing police by car, foot, and water
ANDERSON, Calif. — A Redding man was arrested in Anderson Wednesday. Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said in a press release that Michael Robert Oyarzo, 26, fled from deputies in a vehicle and then by foot before eventually being detained and arrested. Deputies discovered Oyarzo around Mountain View Drive,...
